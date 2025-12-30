Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations

As the new year takes shape, the first of the school holidays is already approaching. To make your next break unforgettable, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ properties in the Maldives are ideal for trading everyday routines for barefoot luxury. With four distinctive island resorts, each offering its own sense of space, privacy, and personality, Centara Maldives presents the ultimate January escape, perfect for quality family moments, wellness-led indulgence, and effortless hospitality.

Blending understated elegance with warm Thai-inspired service, Centara’s Maldivian portfolio is designed to help guests slow down, reconnect, and begin the year refreshed. Enjoy tranquil spa rituals, spacious private villas, world-class dining, and immersive island experiences, as each resort offers a serene antidote to the January blues, surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons and powder-soft beaches.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer

Set within the prestigious The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an elegant sanctuary where privacy meets polished island living. Spacious accommodations offer generous layouts, including one-bedroom overwater and beachfront villas and two- and three-bedroom overwater and beachfront residences, many with private pools, making it ideal for families seeking refinement without compromise. Guests can move freely between neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, unlocking additional dining, leisure, and family-friendly facilities while returning to a calmer, more refined base.

Depending on the selected Atollia meal plan, guests also enjoy seamless access to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where an underwater-themed family oasis awaits, designed for all ages. Home to a vibrant water park, lazy river, splash zones, and an array of international dining venues, it adds an extra layer of adventure and variety to the stay.

Taking advantage of the Linger for Longer offer, days unfold gently with bespoke wellness experiences at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, refined dining across multiple venues, and tranquil lagoon-side moments designed for togetherness. Parents can indulge in spa rituals and sunset dining, while younger guests enjoy the freedom of safe beaches and curated activities, all supported by Centara’s attentive, five-star service.

When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026

Offer Inclusions:

Save up to 44% on extended stays

Complimentary stays for up to two children

Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates

Minimum stay requirements apply

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer

Purpose-built for families, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater themed oasis, brings energy and imagination to island life. Featuring a lazy river, splash zones, kids’ club, and family-oriented dining, this playful resort is ideal for families travelling with children of all ages. Spacious rooms and overwater and beachfront villas are thoughtfully designed for comfort and ease, allowing families to settle in and truly unwind.

Adding an extra touch of magic for younger guests, the colourful Candy Spa at SPA Cenvaree is a dedicated, candy-themed retreat designed for children aged 4 to 11, offering age-appropriate spa experiences including edible treatments, manicures, and pedicures in a fun, safe, and imaginative setting.

Enjoy an extended stay, with up to 44% off your booking, and while the children explore a world of water-based fun and creative activities, parents can retreat to SPA Cenvaree, enjoy lagoon-front relaxation, or savour unhurried meals overlooking the ocean. The atmosphere is lively yet considered, balancing excitement with moments of calm and connection.

When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026

Offer Inclusions:

Save up to 44% on extended stays

Complimentary stays for up to two children

Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates

Minimum stay requirements apply

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives – Sea, Sand, & Centara

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers a more nature-led and authentic experience, ideal for families seeking serenity. Known for its vibrant and award-winning house reef and diverse marine life, diving hotspots, and an array of watersports, the resort encourages guests to slow down and reconnect, both with nature and one another.

For those tempted by the allure of the ocean, Machchafushi is a true diver’s playground, located within the UNESCO-recognised South Ari Marine Protected Area, one of the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater destinations. Home to over 50 nearby dive sites and one of the world’s highest year-round whale shark resighting rates, the surrounding waters reveal encounters with manta rays, reef sharks, sea turtles, and vibrant schools of tropical fish. A standout highlight is the Machchafushi Wreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo ship resting just offshore, now transformed into a thriving coral habitat alive with glassfish, trevally, snapper, and white-tip reef sharks.

Families can explore snorkelling adventures together, enjoy picnic lunches on secluded sandbanks, or unwind with spa experiences designed for complete restoration. The resort’s calm rhythm, combined with thoughtful family perks, makes it especially appealing for multi-generational travellers seeking privacy and meaningful moments.

When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027

Offer Inclusions:

45% off accommodation

30% off seaplane transfers

Children up to 6 years stay, play, and eat free

Buy one, get one free spa massage (selected treatments)

Complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private dinner for couples

Discounts on dining, water sports, and excursions

Centara Ras Fushi Maldives – Ultimate Adults Only Escape

Made for honeymooners, friends, or couples seeking uninterrupted tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Maldives delivers an adults-only escape defined by calm, discretion, and elevated wellness. Overwater villas offer direct lagoon access, while the island’s serene atmosphere encourages rest, reflection, and reconnection.

Guests can begin their mornings with yoga by the sea, indulge in holistic spa rituals, or enjoy intimate dining experiences beneath the stars. With its understated elegance and attentive service, Centara Ras Fushi is ideal for those looking to start the year restored and re-energised.

When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027

Offer Inclusions:

Up to 45% off villas for CentaraThe1 members

30% off for non-members

50% off transfers (2–4 night stays)

Sparkling grape and fruit basket on arrival

Buy one, get one free spa treatment

Complimentary snorkelling gear and non-motorised water sports

