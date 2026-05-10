News
Cinnamon Velifushi, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives unveil escape offer with seaplane savings
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives are inviting couples to begin their Maldives escape from the skies with 50% savings on seaplane transfers for two. Guests staying between one to six nights can enjoy 50% off one-way seaplane transfers, while stays of seven nights or more unlock complimentary roundtrip seaplane transfers.
From above, reefs, sandbanks, and scattered islands drift through endless shades of blue, before the aircraft descends and lands directly on the ocean beside the resort. By the time guests arrive, the feeling of leaving everyday life behind has already begun. Valid for bookings and stays from 30 April to 31 October 2026, the offer also comes with a selection of exclusive Book Direct benefits designed to make every island escape even more rewarding.
With a 20 minute seaplane journey to Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, couples can head out across remarkably calm waters on a dolphin watching experience, where pods of dolphins often race alongside the boat as the horizon turns gold. Guests may also choose from experiences including beach dinners, spa treatments, island hopping adventures and more, along with USD 150 resort credits for stays of three nights or longer.
Meanwhile, with a 45 minute flight to Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, sunset fishing offers a glimpse into a slower rhythm of island life. Evenings are spent casting lines beneath painted skies before guests return the following day to enjoy their fresh catch prepared exactly to their preference by the resort’s culinary team. Additional Book Direct experiences include island hopping, kayaking adventures, sparkling wine on arrival, and USD 100 resort credits for stays of three nights or more.
Guests can also unlock additional privileges through the DISCOVERY loyalty programme, including exclusive member rates, depending on membership tier. To discover more or book your seaplane escape for two, visit Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives or Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands marks five years with wellness, mixology and sustainability events
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands marks its fifth anniversary in paradise, celebrating its internationally acclaimed service excellence which defines its place among the world’s most distinguished luxury resorts. This June, a month-long programme will showcase the property’s signature approach to guest experiences celebrating the pinnacle of transformative travel and the evolution of this unique resort destination in the crystal clear waters of the Maldives. A series of exclusive events will invite guests to explore progressive mixology, masters in regenerative wellness, and environmental stewardship with inspired ambassadors.
Since its debut in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has earned global recognition for its elevated standards, visionary programming, and Indian Ocean firsts. Its culinary programme has welcomed internationally acclaimed chefs representing more than 16 Michelin stars, alongside over 20 leading mixologists of The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars distinction. The resort also celebrates the second year of its Maldives-first concept Fari Islands Festival, in 2026, and a thriving wellness initiative in its Deep Blue philosophy. Beyond gastronomy, curated partnerships have bridged the worlds of art and flavour, while impactful environmental initiatives continue to shape its legacy. Notably, the team’s innovative “Eye in the Sky” drone project has supported the rescue of more than 40 endangered turtles to date.
A thoughtfully curated calendar begins on June 1, the resort’s official anniversary, echoing the historic opening date of the Ritz Paris in 1898, a symbolic connection to The Ritz-Carlton’s heritage of timeless hospitality. Throughout the month, guests will be invited by the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, to engage in dynamic moments designed to inspire connection to self, nature, and culture.
Behind the Bar Highlights
From June 6 to 8, the resort will host a series of its signature Behind the Bar evenings, featuring three internationally acclaimed venues from Marriott International properties, all ranked among Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025.
The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Jakarta (#22), Punch Room Tokyo, The Tokyo EDITION Ginza (#36) and Bar Sathorn, W Bangkok (#48) will take centre stage, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience world-class mixology in an island setting. Venues will include the Maldives’ outpost of Singapore’s Summer Pavilion, the signature Japanese restaurant IWAU – transforming into an intimate speakeasy, and the design masterpiece circular EAU Bar, with serves enjoyed at the breathtaking sunset Defining Moment ritual to the sounds of bodu beru drummers. A beach party with DJ and collaborative bar takeover brings the celebrations to a crescendo at Beach Shack.
Wellness & Deep Blue Philosophy
Rooted in the resort’s signature Deep Blue philosophy and leaning into the healing power of the ocean, June’s wellness programming emphasises mindfulness, balance, and connection.
Key highlights will include:
- Global Wellness Day (June 13): A day of immersive wellness activations under the 2026 Joy Magenta theme, focusing on cultivating joy as a conscious daily practice for mental and physical well- being. Live yoga sessions connecting eight Marriott properties across the Maldives will promote joy as a resilient healing and accessible force, symbolised by the vibrant colour magenta, aiming to reduce stress and foster connection.
- International Yoga Day (June 21): A full-day showcase led by the resort’s Ladies & Gentlemen, each presenting unique yoga styles and practices from Vinyasa to Yoga Nidra with cocooning sound baths.
- Masters of Crafts Series (June 20–22): As part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts and Essence of Balance programme, a three-day yoga retreat will be led by renowned practitioner and ALO Wellness Club ambassador Anabella Landa, @annie.moves, celebrating the resort’s Deep Blue philosophy through a Blue thematic journey.
Environmental Programming & Naturalist Initiatives
Honouring its commitment to sustainability and conservation, the resort will elevate its Naturalist Programme with dedicated experiences aligned with global environmental observances:
- Reef Awareness Day—June 1
- World Environment Day—June 5
- World Oceans Day—June 8
- World Sea Turtle Day—June 16
Guests will have the opportunity to participate in educational and hands-on activities guided by the resort’s expert Naturalists. Furthering its work with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), an enhanced partnership will also launch June 1, supporting the protection of vulnerable sea turtles and their habitats though rescue, rehabilitation, education and research. The next phase of this initiative will also enable visitors to sponsor sea turtles under observation.
As part of the Masters of Crafts and Visiting Hero series, British environmental journalist, author, presenter, and wildlife conservation storyteller Sarah Roberts, @sarahsrealjob, will host intimate workshops, guided dives and snorkelling from June 10-14. Guests will gain exclusive insights into Sarah’s work in the field, raising awareness of biodiversity loss, marine ecosystems, and human–wildlife conflict through her immersive storytelling.
This fifth anniversary marks not only a celebration of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ journey but also a reaffirmation of its dedication to crafting transformative guest experiences. By blending epicurean innovation, immersive wellness, and environmental stewardship, the resort continues to define modern luxury in harmony with nature.
Action
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils immersive night snorkelling experience with mantas
As part of its evolving lifestyle collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils a captivating new way to experience the Maldives after sunset with the launch of Night Snorkeling with Mantas, an immersive encounter that brings guests face to face with one of the ocean’s most graceful wonders in their natural rhythm.
Set against the stillness of the island’s house reef, this guided experience reveals the quiet drama of the underwater world at night. As darkness falls, powerful underwater lights draw in phytoplankton, creating a glowing stage that attracts manta rays as they arrive to feed. Guests float comfortably at the surface, watching as these gentle giants glide, loop, and turn beneath them in an effortless underwater ballet.
Led by the professional team at Sun Diving Dive Center, this experience is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and confidence in the water. Guests are guided through each step, and snorkelling vests provide ease and stability, allowing even first-time night snorkelers to relax. The result is a serene yet exhilarating encounter where time seems to slow and nature takes centre stage.
“Night snorkelling with mantas is one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after you leave the water,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Center Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “There is a quiet magic in seeing these incredible creatures up close, moving so effortlessly through the light. Our team is there every step of the way to make guests feel safe, relaxed, and fully present for what is truly a remarkable encounter.”
What makes this experience particularly remarkable is the proximity and clarity it offers. As manta rays perform their signature feeding loops, often turning belly-up just below the surface, guests are given a rare and unobstructed view of their unique spot patterns, markings so distinct they are used by researchers to identify individual mantas. It is both a visual spectacle and a quiet lesson in marine life.
Understanding Manta Ray Behaviour and Anatomy
Manta rays are among the ocean’s most intelligent and graceful creatures, known for their wide wingspan and gentle nature. Unlike many marine species, they feed on microscopic plankton, using coordinated movements to funnel food into their mouths. Their looping and barrel-rolling behavior during feeding is both efficient and mesmerising to witness. Each manta carries a unique pattern on its underside, much like a fingerprint, offering insight into ongoing conservation and research efforts across the Maldives.
Experience Highlights:
- Night snorkeling with manta rays in one of the most consistent viewing locations within the house reef
- Guidance and support from professional instructors at Sun Diving Dive Center
- Snorkeling Vest provided for ease and comfort in the water
- Full snorkel gear included, with prescription masks available for guests requiring vision support
Taking place between 19:00 and 20:00, this one-hour guest activity invites a discovery of a different side of island life, one that feels quieter, deeper, and profoundly moving. This new guest activity is available for experience at a special rate. Bookings can be made at the Dive Centre or through each guest’s Island Host.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to craft meaningful, story-rich experiences, such as Night Snorkelling with Mantas, connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Maldives in unexpected and unforgettable ways. The resort remains dedicated to curating immersive island moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary.
To explore the various programmes offered by Sun Diving at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, visit their website.
Cooking
Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel to headline Escapade Gourmande Maldives 2026
Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the return of Escapade Gourmande in the Maldives from 17 to 21 August 2026, an exclusive gastronomic series designed to enhance the guest experience across its two Maldivian properties, Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
This year’s edition brings together an outstanding trio of talents: three-Michelin-starred French chef Jérôme Banctel, South African winemaker Donovan Rall of Rall Wines, and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, who also took part in the 19th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius. Together, they will deliver a curated programme of culinary moments, reinforcing Constance Hotels & Resorts’positioning in luxury and gastronomic excellence.
The programme will unfold across both resorts, offering a series of immersive and high-value guest experiences. Constance Moofushi, known for its all-inclusive wine offering and recognised for Best All Inclusive Wine List, will bring a relaxed island spirit to the programme, while Constance Halaveli, recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic addresses, will provide the backdrop for a programme shaped by haute cuisine and the exceptional range of its wine cellar, featuring over 22,500 bottles across more than 1,600 references.
Programme details are shared for information purposes and may be adjusted closer to the event.
Constance Moofushi:
- 17/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 17/08: Sand bank tasting / aperitif cocktail with Wines from Donovan Rall
- 18/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli, paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
Constance Halaveli:
- 20/08: Sand bank tasting
- 21/08: Breakfast by Cesare Murzilli
- 21/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 21/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
By bringing together internationally acclaimed culinary and wine talents in the unique setting of the Maldives, Constance Hotels & Resorts continues to curate distinctive experiences for discerning travellers, while also strengthening internal expertise through dedicated masterclasses led by Donovan Rall for Constance Hotels & Resorts’ sommeliers.
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