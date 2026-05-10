Cinnamon Velifushi, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives unveil escape offer with seaplane savings

As part of its evolving lifestyle collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils a captivating new way to experience the Maldives after sunset with the launch of Night Snorkeling with Mantas, an immersive encounter that brings guests face to face with one of the ocean’s most graceful wonders in their natural rhythm.

Set against the stillness of the island’s house reef, this guided experience reveals the quiet drama of the underwater world at night. As darkness falls, powerful underwater lights draw in phytoplankton, creating a glowing stage that attracts manta rays as they arrive to feed. Guests float comfortably at the surface, watching as these gentle giants glide, loop, and turn beneath them in an effortless underwater ballet.

Led by the professional team at Sun Diving Dive Center, this experience is thoughtfully designed to maximise comfort and confidence in the water. Guests are guided through each step, and snorkelling vests provide ease and stability, allowing even first-time night snorkelers to relax. The result is a serene yet exhilarating encounter where time seems to slow and nature takes centre stage.

“Night snorkelling with mantas is one of those rare experiences that stays with you long after you leave the water,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Center Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “There is a quiet magic in seeing these incredible creatures up close, moving so effortlessly through the light. Our team is there every step of the way to make guests feel safe, relaxed, and fully present for what is truly a remarkable encounter.”

What makes this experience particularly remarkable is the proximity and clarity it offers. As manta rays perform their signature feeding loops, often turning belly-up just below the surface, guests are given a rare and unobstructed view of their unique spot patterns, markings so distinct they are used by researchers to identify individual mantas. It is both a visual spectacle and a quiet lesson in marine life.

Understanding Manta Ray Behaviour and Anatomy

Manta rays are among the ocean’s most intelligent and graceful creatures, known for their wide wingspan and gentle nature. Unlike many marine species, they feed on microscopic plankton, using coordinated movements to funnel food into their mouths. Their looping and barrel-rolling behavior during feeding is both efficient and mesmerising to witness. Each manta carries a unique pattern on its underside, much like a fingerprint, offering insight into ongoing conservation and research efforts across the Maldives.

Experience Highlights:

Night snorkeling with manta rays in one of the most consistent viewing locations within the house reef

Guidance and support from professional instructors at Sun Diving Dive Center

Snorkeling Vest provided for ease and comfort in the water

Full snorkel gear included, with prescription masks available for guests requiring vision support

Taking place between 19:00 and 20:00, this one-hour guest activity invites a discovery of a different side of island life, one that feels quieter, deeper, and profoundly moving. This new guest activity is available for experience at a special rate. Bookings can be made at the Dive Centre or through each guest’s Island Host.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to craft meaningful, story-rich experiences, such as Night Snorkelling with Mantas, connecting guests to the natural beauty of the Maldives in unexpected and unforgettable ways. The resort remains dedicated to curating immersive island moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary.

To explore the various programmes offered by Sun Diving at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, visit their website.