Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans raise awareness for ocean conservation during Maldives getaway at Seaside Finolhu

Ifuru Island Maldives has just welcomed the legendary Bert Bevans as their in-house Resident DJ who will be spinning his tunes for the next 2 months on the island.

The Belize born DJ grew up in NYC where he moved to as a child and has spent a huge part of career playing in across the globe. He has DJ’ed in Playboy NY, Studio 54, Xenon’s, Pippins, Bonds, New York, New York, Le Circus, and has worked in promotions for Prelude Records New York before moving to London where he held residencies in Annabelle’s, Embassy Club, Xenon’s, and Camden Palace.

During his time in London, Bert joined Justin Berkmann & Humphrey Waterhouse to create “Ministry of Sound” where he was a resident DJ as well as was one of the pioneers of the music label “Ministry of Sound” He has also worked with a number of well known artists such as Kathy Brown, Sheree Hicks, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and various others.

Forty years on and he continues to wow crowds worldwide with his sets of classics and bona fide house music. From Cafe Del Mar in Ibiza to Ministry in London, there’s nothing he likes more than to play extended sets up to 10 or 12 hours long.

“It’s about taking the dance floor on a journey,” he says.

Over the years, he’s collected over 30,000 records – and that dedication shows in his freewheeling sets and the connection he creates with audiences.