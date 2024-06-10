Lifestyle
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans raise awareness for ocean conservation during Maldives getaway at Seaside Finolhu
Singer Nicole Scherzinger and her fiance Thom Evans, a well-known former rugby player, turned their recent Maldives vacation at the luxurious Seaside Finolhu into an opportunity to champion ocean conservation.
Scherzinger, known for her powerful vocals and time with the Pussycat Dolls, is a frequent visitor to the Maldives. This idyllic archipelago has become a favorite holiday destination for her, with Scherzinger having visited numerous resorts across the island nation.
On Ocean Day, Scherzinger took to Instagram, sharing a video documenting their participation in the Seaside Finolhu Maldives’ Coral Reef Propagation Project. This initiative allows guests to actively contribute to reef restoration by planting coral fragments on specially designed structures. Scherzinger even named their “coral tree” H.O.P.E (Heal. Oceans. Preserve. Earth), underlining the critical role healthy oceans play in sustaining our planet.
“Our oceans are vital to life on Earth,” Scherzinger wrote in a passionate caption, highlighting the threats posed by climate change and plastic pollution. She urged her followers to reduce plastic use, support clean-up efforts, and spread awareness about marine conservation.
Evans, Scherzinger’s fiance, also took to Instagram to express his love for the resort and the Maldives. Through a series of videos and photos, he praised the breathtaking beauty of Finolhu Baa Atoll and promised a return visit.
Nestled amidst the pristine beaches and turquoise lagoons of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a haven for luxury travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort offers a variety of experiences, including indulgent spa treatments, thrilling water sports, and, as highlighted by Scherzinger and Evans, the opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts.
Culture
Blissful Eid-Al-Adha celebrations at Baros Maldives
Experience an exquisite Eid-Al-Adha celebration at Baros, the epitome of Maldivian charm and hospitality. Nestled amidst pristine turquoise waters and lush palm trees, Baros beckons discerning travellers to revel in a tropical paradise of unparalleled beauty.
Book your Eid stay directly with the luxury private island resort until the end of June and enjoy exclusive book direct benefits and indulge in their special Eid Offer. Embark on adventurous explorations with complimentary access to kayaks or stand-up paddleboards or unwind with a traditional shisha experience.
For moments of intimacy, embark on a serene sunset cruise as you relish indulgent delights. Savour candlelit beach dinners under the stars or awaken to the tantalising aroma of a sumptuous breakfast, served either in the privacy of your villa’s deck or floating in your private pool.
Pamper yourself with discounted spa treatments, join early-morning yoga sessions and discover vibrant marine life with complimentary snorkelling gear. With flexible check-in and late departure, cherish every precious moment on the serene island sanctuary.
Seize the opportunity and treasure unforgettable moments with loved ones amidst Baros’s breathtaking beauty, with enticing villa discounts and exclusive Limited Time Deal Meal Plan offers. This Eid, embark on a journey of pure relaxation, rejuvenation and bliss on this enchanting paradise.
Visit www.baros.com or contact the resort directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72 to book your Eid holiday at Baros.
Lifestyle
RCB stars soak up the sun in Maldives at You&Me by Cocoon
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) cricketers are trading their bats and helmets for swimsuits and sunglasses as they unwind in the idyllic Maldives following the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season.
Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, was joined by teammates Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, and Mayank Dagar for a boys’ trip to the luxurious You&Me by Cocoon Resort. Nestled in the Raa Atoll, You&Me by Cocoon is an adults-only haven designed for romance and rejuvenation.
Du Plessis took to Instagram to share glimpses of their relaxing escape, posting videos showcasing the stunning resort and the cricketers enjoying themselves. One video captured the group soaking in the beauty of the resort, captioned “Great boys trip to @youandmemaldives. We had such a fun couple of days. Thanks for having us. Next time bringing the family. ❤️”
Another lighthearted video featured Du Plessis gleefully sliding down a water slide extending from a water villa, captioned “Sliding into my recovery season like…. @youandmemaldives.”
The well-deserved break comes after a rollercoaster IPL season for RCB. After a shaky start, the team staged a dramatic comeback, winning six consecutive matches to secure a last-minute playoff berth. Despite their valiant effort, they were ultimately knocked out in the Eliminator by the Rajasthan Royals.
RCB fans will be hoping their favorite players return from their Maldivian retreat refreshed and recharged, ready to take on the challenges of the next season.
Entertainment
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has just welcomed the legendary Bert Bevans as their in-house Resident DJ who will be spinning his tunes for the next 2 months on the island.
The Belize born DJ grew up in NYC where he moved to as a child and has spent a huge part of career playing in across the globe. He has DJ’ed in Playboy NY, Studio 54, Xenon’s, Pippins, Bonds, New York, New York, Le Circus, and has worked in promotions for Prelude Records New York before moving to London where he held residencies in Annabelle’s, Embassy Club, Xenon’s, and Camden Palace.
During his time in London, Bert joined Justin Berkmann & Humphrey Waterhouse to create “Ministry of Sound” where he was a resident DJ as well as was one of the pioneers of the music label “Ministry of Sound” He has also worked with a number of well known artists such as Kathy Brown, Sheree Hicks, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and various others.
Forty years on and he continues to wow crowds worldwide with his sets of classics and bona fide house music. From Cafe Del Mar in Ibiza to Ministry in London, there’s nothing he likes more than to play extended sets up to 10 or 12 hours long.
“It’s about taking the dance floor on a journey,” he says.
Over the years, he’s collected over 30,000 records – and that dedication shows in his freewheeling sets and the connection he creates with audiences.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Utheemu Ganduvaru: Portal to Maldives’ national freedom
-
News1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
RCB stars soak up the sun in Maldives at You&Me by Cocoon
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives launches premier tennis, padel programme
-
Action1 week ago
Kitesurfing kites: A comprehensive guide for beginners
-
News1 week ago
Canareef Resort Maldives to celebrate Environmental Awareness Week
-
Business2 days ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils new residential project: The Coral Residences, Kandima