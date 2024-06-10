News
Russian celebrity Katya Lel enjoys cultural stay at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives recently had the honour of hosting renowned Russian singer and actress Katya Lel, who enjoyed an extraordinary and culturally enriching stay at Lhaviyani Atoll’s boutique and luxury resort.
With over 3 million followers on Instagram, as well as her recent single “My Marmalade” hitting the top of the world charts (3rd place on Spotify and 10th on Shazam), it was an honour for Fushifaru to host Katya Lel and be placed as a premier destination for celebrities and discerning travellers alike.
During her stay, Katya Lel immersed herself in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives. She participated in various traditional Maldivian activities, including local music and dance performances, which provided her with a deeper appreciation for the country’s unique culture.
Katya Lel’s visit was marked by the luxurious accommodations and bespoke services that Fushifaru Maldives is known for. She stayed in one of our stunning overwater villas, offering breathtaking views of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Her stay was complemented by personalised services that ensured her utmost comfort and relaxation.
Katya Lel explored the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities. She enjoyed snorkelling in the vibrant coral reefs surrounding Fushifaru, encountering an array of marine life. Additionally, she enjoyed a deserted sandbank experience, surrounded by the natural splendour of the Maldives.
Katya Lel expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality and unforgettable experiences she had at Fushifaru Maldives. “We were brought to a desert island for a reboot, we are absolutely delighted with the time spent there with meditation and creating a mantra of love!
“A dream come true! Thank you Fushifaru, it was unforgettable,” she said.
Fushifaru Maldives continues to be a preferred destination for celebrities and travellers seeking an extraordinary experience that combines luxury, culture, and natural beauty. The resort’s commitment to excellence ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable and enriching stay.
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Global Wellness Day with office chair yoga routine
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, a haven of tranquility and luxury in the Maldives, has celebrated Global Wellness Day by launching a special five-minute office workout video designed to bring the benefits of yoga to professionals around the world. This wellness initiative focuses on office desk yoga, a series of simple stretches and exercises that can be performed right at your office chair.
In today’s fast-paced work environment, many individuals spend long hours seated at their desks, leading to physical discomfort and health issues such as back pain and tension. Recognizing the need for accessible wellness practices, Sirru Fen Fushi has created a mindful exercise video that guides viewers through easy-to-follow yoga stretches aimed at improving mobility, relieving tension, and promoting overall well-being.
Benefits of Office Desk Yoga:
- Relief from Back Pain: Prolonged sitting can lead to stiffness and discomfort in the lower back. The gentle stretches in the office desk yoga routine help to alleviate pain by enhancing flexibility and reducing muscle tension.
- Improved Mobility: Incorporating regular stretching into your workday can enhance joint mobility, making everyday movements easier and more fluid.
- Stress Reduction: Mindful breathing exercises combined with physical stretches help to reduce stress levels, creating a sense of calm and focus amidst a busy workday.
- Enhanced Posture: Practicing desk yoga encourages better posture by strengthening the muscles that support the spine, reducing the risk of developing chronic posture-related issues.
- Increased Energy Levels: A short yoga session can rejuvenate the mind and body, boosting energy levels and improving productivity.
The five-minute video produced by Sirru Fen Fushi features simple yet effective yoga stretches that can be performed while seated in an office chair. These exercises are designed to fit seamlessly into a busy schedule, providing a quick and convenient way to integrate wellness into the workday. By following along, viewers can experience immediate benefits, feeling more relaxed and energised.
“We are excited to contribute to Global Wellness Day by offering a practical solution for professionals seeking to improve their physical and mental health,” said Spa Manager Wilfred Suarez at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort. “Our office desk yoga routine is a testament to our commitment to promoting wellness in all aspects of life, even in the workplace.”
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort invites everyone to join them in celebrating Global Wellness Day by incorporating these simple yoga stretches into their daily routine. The video is available on the resort’s official website and social media channels.
Located in the pristine waters of the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort offers a luxurious escape for those seeking peace, relaxation, and rejuvenation. With world-class amenities, exquisite dining, and unparalleled natural beauty, the resort is dedicated to providing an exceptional wellness experience for all its guests.
To book, visit: https://sirrufenfushi.com/
Kandima Maldives unveils spectacular Eid Al-Adha festivities
Kandima Maldives has announced a spectacular Eid Al Adha celebration, a unique fusion of the rich traditions of Maldivian culture and the enchanting allure of Arabian Nights. This vibrant four-day festival from 16 – 19 June 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering a captivating blend of two distinct cultures for guests of all ages.
The celebration kicks off with an exquisite Arabic-themed buffet. Guests will indulge in a delectable array of traditional delicacies, enjoying an immersive and authentic dining experience.
Following the feast, guests can revel in the unique Maldivian Malaafaiy event at Breeze Bar. This special occasion features a delightful selection of Arabic and Maldivian gourmet snacks, a stunning entrance arch crafted from palm leaves, and traditional thatching demonstrations by the Kandima Krew. Local artists and storytellers will recreate the vibrant atmosphere of a Holhuashi, offering an immersive and truly authentic Maldivian cultural experience. The evening will conclude with an energetic Arabic Night at Breeze Bar, with a local DJ seamlessly blending the rhythms of Arabic and Maldivian music.
The Eid festivities continue with artist workshops designed to engage and inspire. Breeze Bar will transform into a lively art space, showcasing the talents of local artists, including Libaas artists, thatching artists, ballpen artists, and more. Kandima guests will have the unique opportunity to interact with the artists, observe their creative process, and purchase one-of-a-kind artworks as souvenirs.
To make this Eid celebration even more special, guests can book a minimum stay of 4 nights in Kandima’s Sky Studio starting from AED 5099 for 2 pax on a Bed and Breakfast basis. This exclusive offer also includes a 50% discount on domestic transfers for 2 adults.
For more information and reservations, please visit website at www.kandima.com.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils new residential project: The Coral Residences, Kandima
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading innovators in Maldives tourism, has introduced The Coral Residences, Kandima. Nestled on the northern end of the lush and green three-kilometre-long Kandima Integrated Island Resort in Dhaalu Atoll, this residential development is a first of its kind and promises to redefine luxury living in the Maldives.
Designed and crafted with meticulous attention to detail, The Coral Residences, Kandima, is a unique, integrated beachfront residential community with exceptional 5-star service, situated in the shimmering blue heart of the Maldives.
The Coral Residences comprises of 40 exquisitely designed two bedroom and three bedroom apartments. All apartments feature contemporary design and chic interiors, high-end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and unobstructed panoramic sea views across the Indian Ocean. Residence owners will enjoy exclusive access to a host of premium facilities, including a private beachfront pool, a gourmet restaurant and bar, dedicated fitness and recreation facilities and a 24-hour concierge service.
Buyers of The Coral Residences will be able to own their apartments under the new strata title ownership program. Owners’ apartments will be part a rental program, managed by Pulse Hotels & Resorts. Residents will have the access to the full range Kandima’s 5-star resort services, including its restaurants and bars, spa, recreation, and other amenities to complement their lifestyle. With its emphasis on comfort, convenience, and community, this development offers a truly elevated living experience.
“We are thrilled to introduce The Coral Residences, Kandima, to discerning local and international buyers,” said Sanjay Maniku, Managing Director of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “With its unparalleled design and amenities, homeowners can take advantage of a limitless world of activities and experiences on offer at Kandima. We believe this development will set a new standard for luxury living in the Maldives, as well as bringing a new definition to the Maldives family vacation.”
The Coral Residences is realised by Pulse Hotels & Resorts, the creators behind The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives. Known for their innovative hospitality concepts, Pulse Hotels & Resorts ensures that each property offers exceptional experiences and world-class service. The development has commenced and is expected to complete within Q3, 2025.
For more information, high-resolution images, and to schedule a private viewing, please contact Aishath Ihuma, Director of Business Development at +960 7788986 or aishath.ihuma@coralresidencesmaldives.com.
