Fushifaru Maldives marks ‘Super 7 Anniversary’ with wellness and sophistication
Fushifaru Maldives recently celebrated a significant milestone—its Super 7 Anniversary—marking seven years of offering refined luxury and unforgettable experiences. This remarkable event brought together guests, staff, and partners in an atmosphere of elegance, sophistication, and celebration.
One of the evening’s highlights was an exclusive showcase of Kristina Kibovskaya’s Black Diamond collection, a display that embodied pure elegance and style. The enchanting voice of Anna Sklyar provided the perfect ambiance, elevating the evening’s showcase to a memorable experience that truly captured the spirit of Fushifaru’s commitment to refined luxury.
The celebration extended over four days, with guests immersed in a journey of wellness and renewal. Led by local expert Train with Kai, the program featured invigorating yoga sessions, dynamic fitness classes, and enlightening wellness workshops. Each activity unfolded against the stunning natural beauty of the island, enhancing the sense of rejuvenation and tranquility. Complementing these experiences were healthy gourmet dining options and indulgent spa treatments, providing guests with a holistic approach to well-being.
As Fushifaru reflects on this milestone anniversary, the resort is filled with gratitude for the support and presence of its cherished guests. Looking ahead, Fushifaru remains dedicated to delivering even more extraordinary moments and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of this unique island paradise. The Super 7 Anniversary celebration was just the beginning of many more remarkable milestones to come, and Fushifaru eagerly anticipates welcoming guests to create their own cherished memories in the years ahead.
Oaga Art Resort: festive island escape of art, music, and culture
Oaga Art Resort invites guests on a captivating journey of discovery, adventure, and celebration, serving as a haven for artistic inspiration. Inspired by the story of castaways who find joy and solace on a secluded island, Oaga transforms into a lively celebration of life and nature. Visitors are encouraged to embrace the island’s beauty and participate in a range of activities, including crafting nature-inspired masks, creating eco-friendly art, and much more.
Guests can unwind to the island’s rhythms with over 25 local and international artists performing during the festive season. The lineup spans soulful jazz, electrifying rock, soothing folk, pulsating DJ sets, and the captivating traditional drums of Bodu Beru, offering something for everyone.
At the Lost Soirées, guests can lose themselves in music as the island’s rhythms pulse through soulful local melodies and electrifying beats from international artists.
- New Year’s Eve: Guests can celebrate under the stars at the Lost in Time New Year’s Eve Party, filled with electrifying music and dazzling performances.
- Marooned Masquerade Party: A mysterious event where creativity and elegance meet.
- Christmas on the Edge: A festive celebration with music, merriment, and holiday cheer.
- Beach Bells and Bubbles: This seasonal party features live music, delicious drinks, and scenic views.
Guests can experience Maldivian culture at the local market, supporting local artisans and immersing themselves in a vibrant shopping atmosphere. The Castaway experience also offers secluded sandbank workshops on dance, music, and more.
At Hoba Spa, visitors find tranquility through the ancient wisdom of Maldivian healing. With calming natural sounds, grounding sand therapy, and traditional rituals, guests can welcome the new year with clarity and intention.
The Suvaasthi Gallery and Art Studio offers a space where creativity comes to life. Guests can witness live art by renowned artists and immerse themselves in a world of colour and inspiration.
- Watercolour Journals of Nazimbe: This exhibition features selected watercolour paintings by the renowned Maldivian artist Ahmed Nazim, presenting his contemplative storytelling.
- Live Art by Mary Haleem: A celebrated botanical artist, Mary offers live demonstrations and free-flow art sessions.
- Mural by Afu: Maldivian artist Afu weaves a tale of the Maldives’ mythical origins through his surreal mural, captivating guests with his global reach.
Young guests can spark their creativity at Fiyoh Club, where activities include designing castaway costumes, decorating gingerbread dhoanis, and creating eco-friendly art.
Food lovers can savour the island’s bounty, transformed into culinary masterpieces, from handcrafted cocktails to exquisite wine pairings, offering an unforgettable experience with every bite and sip.
Guests can explore sustainable living through activities like underwater Christmas tree coral planting and ghost net bracelet-making, contributing to the preservation of this pristine paradise.
Enchanting festivities await at Ayada Maldives: spectacular Christmas and New Year celebration
This holiday season, Ayada Maldives invites guests to embrace the festive spirit through its grand “Christmas and New Year Magical Extravaganza 2024.” Offering immersive family activities, captivating entertainment, and celebratory feasts, Ayada Maldives has curated a festive program designed to provide each guest with a truly magical experience.
Located in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives is celebrated for its luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, and exceptional guest experience. This year, the resort is enhancing the holiday season with a variety of events, allowing families, couples, and friends to create lifelong memories together.
Ayada Maldives will celebrate Christmas with a range of family-friendly activities, starting with unique Maldivian crafts such as coconut leaf weaving, painting, aqua aerobics, yoga, and meditation. For children, the festivities will include Christmas card-making workshops and a special kids’ club featuring interactive crafts. On Christmas Day, guests can look forward to the resort’s much-anticipated Santa Fest Carnival, where Santa and his merry elves host a day of games, laughter, and treats for all ages. The evening will conclude with a “Movie Under the Stars” experience, providing a tranquil end to a joyful day and an opportunity for cherished family time under the clear Maldivian skies.
To welcome the new year, Ayada Maldives will host an extravagant New Year’s Eve Gala, filled with entertainment and enchantment. The festivities will commence with a delightful mini-cabaret performed by young guests of the resort, followed by a live show, vibrant live music, and a captivating fire performance by Firestorm. As the countdown to 2025 begins, guests will come together to greet the new year with a dazzling fireworks display over the ocean—marking a truly unforgettable celebration of new beginnings.
In addition to holiday activities, Ayada Maldives’ acclaimed chefs have created an exceptional festive menu, combining global flavours with local Maldivian ingredients. From sumptuous Christmas dinners to the New Year’s Gala Feast, each dish is crafted to provide a rich sensory experience, ensuring that the festive celebrations are as memorable for the palate as they are for the heart.
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to celebrate Diwali in style, where the timeless traditions of India’s Festival of Lights meet the lush, tropical charm of the Maldives. At CROSSROADS Maldives – SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the festival unfolds in a lively fusion of culture, music, and exceptional dining, promising a memorable experience beyond the ordinary.
From November 1st to 3rd, guests and visitors can immerse themselves in a Diwali celebration that harmonises Indian heritage with island elegance. The Marina at CROSSROADS and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, present a lavish, SAiiSational Diwali experience, inviting attendees to explore India’s vibrant culture through interactive cooking classes featuring traditional Indian dishes and beachfront dining illuminated by delicate diyas. As the sun sets, the festivities continue with Diwali-inspired feasts and live DJ performances spinning Bollywood favourites, creating an atmosphere rich with fun, flavour, and festivity.
Food enthusiasts can savour a true Taste of India at Kebab & Kurry’s Festival of Light Dinner Buffet, which offers a curated selection of authentic Indian cuisine, from indulgent curries to expertly crafted tandoori dishes, all served under the open Maldivian sky. Both in-house guests and visitors are also invited to enjoy a Diwali dining experience at the Beach Club, where fine flavours and the essence of the Maldives combine to create an unforgettable evening.
For those drawn to a blend of Bollywood magic and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an electrifying Diwali celebration filled with musical surprises. With its signature mix of music, entertainment, and performance, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will merge the enchantment of Diwali with the hotel’s vibrant spirit. Guests can look forward to beachside buffets, dynamic live band performances, and aerial displays that add a thrilling touch to the celebration. The highlight is a spirited Bollywood Party at the Beach Club, where DJ sets and continuous Bollywood hits will keep the beach alive with dancing and celebration well into the night.
