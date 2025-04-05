Fun Easter festivities for travellers of all ages at Fushifaru Maldives

This Easter, LUX* South Ari Atoll under The Lux Collective global hospitality group invites guests to escape to its sun-kissed shores for a week of extraordinary celebrations, where luxury meets adventure. From 14 to 21 April 2025, the acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards resort will immerse guests in a curated programme of island experiences and unforgettable moments, for adults and children alike.

Easter Festivities for the Whole Family

A series of signature island experiences are crafted to bring loved ones together. Families can embark on an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where hidden treasures await beneath the palm-fringed canopy. Creativity flourishes at the Easter Egg Painting Workshop at Junk Art Studio, where guests of all ages can design their colourful masterpieces. The Easter Sand Castle Competition invites families to craft intricate sculptures on the shore, while the Easter Cinema Paradiso sets the stage for an open-air movie night under the stars. For those looking to add a touch of style to their celebrations, the Easter Cocktail Reception & Fashion Show blends elegance with island chic for an evening of glamour by the sea.

Adventures Await

With the resort uniquely situated in the world’s only year-round whale shark aggregation site, guests can swim alongside these ocean’s gentle giants on the Whale Shark Discovery Snorkeling trip—an experience that promises to leave them in awe.

Guests can start the day with a morning Dolphin Cruise, where playful dolphins leap through the turquoise waters, creating a magical spectacle at sunrise. For those eager to explore the wonders beneath the waves, our Sea Turtle Snorkeling and Manta Snorkeling excursions offer intimate encounters with some of the ocean’s most graceful marine creatures.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Ironman Triathlon is the ultimate endurance challenge, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, the Island Treasure Hunt promises fun-filled exploration as guests uncover hidden surprises across the island.

As the day draws to a close, guests can sail into a sunset cruise, watching the sky transform into a canvas of golden hues—an idyllic way to unwind and embrace the beauty of the Maldives.

Wellness and Rejuvenation

At the award-winning LUX* ME Spa, relaxation takes center stage. A series of complimentary wellness workshops offer guests a chance to reconnect and refresh, including the Bastien Gonzalez Hand & Feet Beauty and the D.I.Y Facial & LUX* ME Product Discovery workshops. Each session offers a chance to win exciting prizes, adding a touch of luxury to their wellness journey.

Guests can delve deeper into holistic well -being with Discover the Five Elements workshop, designed to align body and mind. For an indulgent treat, the Chocolate Wrap for Hands offers a touch of self-care.

Culinary Delights

Easter at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a gastronomic celebration, where every meal is an experience in itself. The Lobster & Seafood Market at MIXE presents a feast of ocean delicacies, while the Easter Buffet Dinner at MIXE & East Market showcases an elegant spread of global flavors.

For those craving flame-grilled perfection, the Easter Roast Feast at Beach Rouge and the BBQ Party at Lagoon Bar offer mouthwatering selections in a beachfront setting. The Burger Shack at Veli Bar brings laid-back gourmet bites.

Plan Your Easter Getaway

Winning the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the second consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll presents an exclusive Fabulous Offer for Easter, featuring accommodation and a lineup of unforgettable activities. Guests booking the special full-board meal plan will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive, making their stay a time of island luxury and culinary excellence.