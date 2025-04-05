Family
Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has announced a magical, unicorn-themed Easter program that promises a week of enchanting activities and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. From April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, the resort will transform into a whimsical wonderland, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a touch of fantasy.
Family-friendly Discoveries
Children will be delighted with a range of fun and creative activities at the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives. Art classes with a resident artist will inspire young minds, while a pirate cruise and family-friendly movie nights under the stars provide endless entertainment. Themed classes, such as rainbow unicorn workshops, pizza making, and clay art, will keep little hands busy. Additional activities include rainbow milkshake workshops, evening glow parties, a sundown art competition and Runway to Rainbowland, a kids’ fashion show.
Teens can look forward to exciting and engaging activities designed just for them. They can express their creativity in a tie dye t-shirt design class, challenge their friends during virtual games nights, or enjoy friendly competition with volleyball on the beach and beach fun challenges. A teens’ mixology class at the Cocktail Lab offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create zero-proof beverages.
Families can enjoy quality time together with a variety of outdoor activities, including the Rainbow Glow fun run across the island, sports skills challenges, dolphin cruises, turtle snorkeling, and pool parties.
Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile outdoor court hosts fitness workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can explore the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.
Easter Feasts
The resort offers a range of dining experiences to delight every palate. At Beach Shack, guests can indulge in the Beach Market Buffet, or participate in the more intimate and exclusive chef’s table dinners. Eden Champagne and Gin Bar hosts wine tasting experiences, while an Italian cooking class with Chef Dario Raia at Origin offers a hands-on culinary adventure.
Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Easter activities such as egg painting, Easter craft workshops, cookie and cupcake decoration, and an egg hunt and bunny parade. The festivities will culminate in an Easter Gala Dinner on the beach, followed by a Neon Unicorn after-party, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.
Breathe, Balance and Bloom at Amingiri Spa & Hammam
Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.
- Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.
- Mini-Unicorn Spa Escape: Designed for children and teens, the 45-minute session begins with a floral foot soak followed by a gentle arm and leg massage with pastel-colored oils. The experience ends with a pastel manicure and a refreshing smoothie named the Unicorn Elixir
Group activities include sunrise and sunset yoga, partner yoga for couples and families, pool workouts, floating sound meditation, glow in the dark aerial yoga, and candlelit meditation.
Guests seeking more specialized experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.
Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
Family
Hop into Easter bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the pristine UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform into an enchanting Easter paradise this April, offering guests an extraordinary celebration that seamlessly blends hospitality, wellness, and family entertainment. From April 14 to 20, 2025, this exclusive island retreat will come alive with the spirit of spring, promising an unforgettable escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
The Easter festivities begin with an exclusive Chef & Sommelier beach dinner on April 14, setting the tone for a week of exceptional culinary journeys. Guests can savor the artistic creations at Island Kitchen, where a special Easter à la carte menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the Japanese Restaurant Pearl elevates the dining experience with traditional Teishoku dinners from April 15 to 20, featuring a traditional Japanese set menu with exquisite flavors.
The resort’s Easter celebration reaches its peak on April 20 with the magical Easter EGGstravaganza at the Westin Family Kids Club. Young guests will delight in creating their own sock bunnies, participating in an exciting Easter egg hunt, enjoying an exhilarating water balloon fun, and expressing their creativity through cookie decorating, wooden egg painting, and crafting festive bunny masks. These carefully curated activities create precious moments of joy and wonder for families to cherish. To conclude the celebration, a grand Easter Buffet Dinner in Island Kitchen promises a feast for both the eyes and palate.
For those seeking tranquility amidst the festivities, the Heavenly Spa by Westin offers a special Easter Renewal Package throughout the celebration week. This rejuvenating journey includes a blissful 60-minute massage with herbal poultice followed by a 30-minute rejuvenating facial treatment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to refresh both body and mind.
As the gentle sea breeze carries the spirit of renewal across the island, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience an Easter celebration where every moment is crafted to create memories that will last a lifetime. Just a scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé and with 69 thoughtfully designed villas, this exclusive retreat promises an unforgettable spring holiday for all.
Family
Celebrate Easter of discovery at LUX* South Ari Atoll
This Easter, LUX* South Ari Atoll under The Lux Collective global hospitality group invites guests to escape to its sun-kissed shores for a week of extraordinary celebrations, where luxury meets adventure. From 14 to 21 April 2025, the acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards resort will immerse guests in a curated programme of island experiences and unforgettable moments, for adults and children alike.
Easter Festivities for the Whole Family
A series of signature island experiences are crafted to bring loved ones together. Families can embark on an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where hidden treasures await beneath the palm-fringed canopy. Creativity flourishes at the Easter Egg Painting Workshop at Junk Art Studio, where guests of all ages can design their colourful masterpieces. The Easter Sand Castle Competition invites families to craft intricate sculptures on the shore, while the Easter Cinema Paradiso sets the stage for an open-air movie night under the stars. For those looking to add a touch of style to their celebrations, the Easter Cocktail Reception & Fashion Show blends elegance with island chic for an evening of glamour by the sea.
Adventures Await
With the resort uniquely situated in the world’s only year-round whale shark aggregation site, guests can swim alongside these ocean’s gentle giants on the Whale Shark Discovery Snorkeling trip—an experience that promises to leave them in awe.
Guests can start the day with a morning Dolphin Cruise, where playful dolphins leap through the turquoise waters, creating a magical spectacle at sunrise. For those eager to explore the wonders beneath the waves, our Sea Turtle Snorkeling and Manta Snorkeling excursions offer intimate encounters with some of the ocean’s most graceful marine creatures.
For fitness enthusiasts, the Ironman Triathlon is the ultimate endurance challenge, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, the Island Treasure Hunt promises fun-filled exploration as guests uncover hidden surprises across the island.
As the day draws to a close, guests can sail into a sunset cruise, watching the sky transform into a canvas of golden hues—an idyllic way to unwind and embrace the beauty of the Maldives.
Wellness and Rejuvenation
At the award-winning LUX* ME Spa, relaxation takes center stage. A series of complimentary wellness workshops offer guests a chance to reconnect and refresh, including the Bastien Gonzalez Hand & Feet Beauty and the D.I.Y Facial & LUX* ME Product Discovery workshops. Each session offers a chance to win exciting prizes, adding a touch of luxury to their wellness journey.
Guests can delve deeper into holistic well -being with Discover the Five Elements workshop, designed to align body and mind. For an indulgent treat, the Chocolate Wrap for Hands offers a touch of self-care.
Culinary Delights
Easter at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a gastronomic celebration, where every meal is an experience in itself. The Lobster & Seafood Market at MIXE presents a feast of ocean delicacies, while the Easter Buffet Dinner at MIXE & East Market showcases an elegant spread of global flavors.
For those craving flame-grilled perfection, the Easter Roast Feast at Beach Rouge and the BBQ Party at Lagoon Bar offer mouthwatering selections in a beachfront setting. The Burger Shack at Veli Bar brings laid-back gourmet bites.
Plan Your Easter Getaway
Winning the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the second consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll presents an exclusive Fabulous Offer for Easter, featuring accommodation and a lineup of unforgettable activities. Guests booking the special full-board meal plan will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive, making their stay a time of island luxury and culinary excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Family
Exciting Easter adventures await families at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites families to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting line-up of activities and themed experiences from 18 to 24 April 2025. Set on a private island in the South Malé Atoll, the resort offers the perfect setting for a memorable tropical Easter escape.
A Week of Wholesome Adventures at Kandoo Kids’ Club
The Easter celebrations centre around the Kandoo Kids’ Club, open daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for children aged 4 to 12. Supervised by a caring and energetic team, it will offer a rotating schedule of themed activities, including nature exploration, wellness-focused fun, traditional Maldivian experiences, Easter celebrations, and ocean discovery that little VIPs will surely enjoy.
Island-Wide Easter Fun
Families can enjoy a week full of island-wide Easter activities. On Easter Sunday, 20 April, guests can participate in Easter card making, egg painting and decoration, and a festive Easter Egg Hunt. The evening will conclude with an International Easter Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, showcasing a diverse selection of global flavours, from roast lamb and seafood to bunny-themed treats and indulgent desserts.
Throughout the week, guests can also participate in various recreational activities, including sunset cruises, snorkelling adventures, volleyball matches, and an Easter-themed movie night under the stars.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, shared: “Easter is a time for families to come together, and at Kandooma, we’re proud to offer a setting where guests of all ages can connect, celebrate, and create special memories. Our team puts great care into crafting meaningful experiences, especially for our younger guests, and we’re excited to welcome families for a truly unforgettable Easter week.”
Plan the Perfect Family Escape
Families looking to make the most of Easter at Kandooma Maldives are encouraged to take advantage of the Family Getaway package. This special offer includes family-friendly accommodation, thoughtful amenities, memorable island experiences, and the added benefit of kids staying and dining for free. Terms and conditions apply.
For bookings and more information, visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/family-getaway/. For the full Easter 2025 Brochure, visit https://holidayinn.aflip.in/HIRKM_EasterBrochure.html.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
-
News1 week ago
The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise at LUX* South Ari Atoll
-
Awards1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives recognised at TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah invites guests for Eid getaway
-
Family6 days ago
Hop into unforgettable eco-friendly Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
Family7 days ago
Sweet sensations take centre stage: Easter at Hideaway Beach Resort with Chef Thomas Alphonsine
-
Awards7 days ago
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognised with HolidayCheck Gold Award 2025