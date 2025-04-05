Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has announced a magical, unicorn-themed Easter program that promises a week of enchanting activities and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. From April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, the resort will transform into a whimsical wonderland, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a touch of fantasy.

Family-friendly Discoveries

Children will be delighted with a range of fun and creative activities at the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives. Art classes with a resident artist will inspire young minds, while a pirate cruise and family-friendly movie nights under the stars provide endless entertainment. Themed classes, such as rainbow unicorn workshops, pizza making, and clay art, will keep little hands busy. Additional activities include rainbow milkshake workshops, evening glow parties, a sundown art competition and Runway to Rainbowland, a kids’ fashion show.

Teens can look forward to exciting and engaging activities designed just for them. They can express their creativity in a tie dye t-shirt design class, challenge their friends during virtual games nights, or enjoy friendly competition with volleyball on the beach and beach fun challenges. A teens’ mixology class at the Cocktail Lab offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create zero-proof beverages.

Families can enjoy quality time together with a variety of outdoor activities, including the Rainbow Glow fun run across the island, sports skills challenges, dolphin cruises, turtle snorkeling, and pool parties.

Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile outdoor court hosts fitness workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can explore the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.

Easter Feasts

The resort offers a range of dining experiences to delight every palate. At Beach Shack, guests can indulge in the Beach Market Buffet, or participate in the more intimate and exclusive chef’s table dinners. Eden Champagne and Gin Bar hosts wine tasting experiences, while an Italian cooking class with Chef Dario Raia at Origin offers a hands-on culinary adventure.

Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Easter activities such as egg painting, Easter craft workshops, cookie and cupcake decoration, and an egg hunt and bunny parade. The festivities will culminate in an Easter Gala Dinner on the beach, followed by a Neon Unicorn after-party, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.

Breathe, Balance and Bloom at Amingiri Spa & Hammam

Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.

Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.

Mini-Unicorn Spa Escape: Designed for children and teens, the 45-minute session begins with a floral foot soak followed by a gentle arm and leg massage with pastel-colored oils. The experience ends with a pastel manicure and a refreshing smoothie named the Unicorn Elixir

Group activities include sunrise and sunset yoga, partner yoga for couples and families, pool workouts, floating sound meditation, glow in the dark aerial yoga, and candlelit meditation.

Guests seeking more specialized experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.

Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.