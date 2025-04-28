Family
Le Méridien Maldives Resort launches ‘Family Fun Summer’ escape
Summer is calling, and with it, the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to embrace the ultimate tropical escape with its exclusive Family Fun Summer package. Set amidst the pristine beauty of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort offers a unique blend of contemporary eco-conscious design and the stunning natural wonders of the Maldives, making it the ideal destination for families seeking a harmonious balance of adventure and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package has been thoughtfully crafted to provide families with an enriching and unforgettable experience, with inclusions for two adults and two children aged 12 and under. Designed for those wishing to reconnect, unwind, and celebrate precious time together, this offer includes a rich array of activities and experiences that cater to all ages. Whether seeking relaxation on the beach or exciting adventures on the water, there is something for every member of the family.
The Family Fun Summer package includes:
- Complimentary upgrade to Full Board: savour daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at selected dining venues for the whole family to indulge in a variety of exquisite culinary offerings throughout the stay.
- Sunset dolphin cruise: witness the Maldives at its most magical and embark on a sunset cruise for the chance to spot playful dolphins as the sky transitions into vibrant hues.
- Daily complimentary watersports: discover the Maldives’ crystal-clear waters with activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling, providing fun and exploration for all ages.
- Daily activities: from Zumba and yoga to salsa, beach volleyball, and cinema under the stars, the resort offers exciting activities to keep families entertained throughout the day and night.
- Live entertainment: nightly events such as karaoke, bingo, and trivia create a vibrant, social atmosphere.
- Access to Waves Fitness Centre: guests can maintain their fitness routine with group classes such as Pilates and dance workouts.
- Le Méridien Family Kids Hub: a haven for young explorers offering hands-on workshops, marine conservation activities, and much more, sparking creativity and curiosity.
- Marine Conservation Hub: learn about the rich marine life as the resort’s resident marine biologist takes guests on a guided tour, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the ecosystem.
- The Greenhouse Tour: explore one of Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens and learn about sustainable farming practices.
- Daily minibar replenishment: enjoy the convenience of daily replenishment of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
- Marriott Bonvoy members bonus: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 25,000 bonus points when booking a multi-bedroom villa.
The magic of summer comes to life at the resort’s weekly Au Soleil pool parties. Guests can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, with vibrant beats, refreshing Whispering Angel rosé, and tantalising barbecue aromas. Children are treated to homemade Le Scoop sorbet, making this a true celebration of family, fun, and the joys of summer.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate destination for families who wish to make the most of their time together. With 134 stylish villas, including spacious two-bedroom pool and beach villas, the resort offers ample space for families to gather and enjoy each other’s company. From beachside cinema nights and farm-to-table dining to friendly padel matches and explorations of the vibrant house reefs, every moment is an opportunity for adventure and togetherness. Dedicated family programmes invite both parents and children to immerse themselves in marine conservation, creative arts, and culture, all while enjoying the serenity of their private island retreat.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book from now until 15th June 2025, for stays through to 20th December 2025.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact us at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
Family
Amilla Maldives wraps up whimsical ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ celebration
Amilla Maldives has wrapped up its Easter celebrations, where ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ set the tone for a fortnight of playful wonder woven into the island’s serene surroundings.
The journey began with inviting guests to ease into the season with an array of themed. The celebrations blossomed into 10 days of imagination and delight — a reflection of the resort’s warm and inviting spirit.
On Easter Sunday, one of the highlights of the day was surely the whimsical ‘Wings of Wonder’ Easter Egg hunt, led by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, who brought together families and friends for a dash of adventure and discovery. Next guests gathered for a traditional Easter Sunday Brunch filled with seasonal flavours accompanied by the soulful melodies from Naail Quartet on the pool deck, while the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ brought playful energy to the afternoon. Throughout the day, the Fiesta Fairies, Strolling Magic performers, Acrobatic Bunnies — and of course, a sprinkling of wands and wings — kept the island buzzing.
As the final Easter things are tucked away, Amilla Maldives extends its heartfelt thanks to all the guests who joined in the celebration, and to the islanders who brought the ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ theme to life with creativity and warmth. The island now looks ahead to welcoming guests back for more memorable escapes, shaped by nature’s rhythms and the simple joys of island life.
Amilla’sEaster wrap-up videos are shared on its social channels for you to enjoy, offering a little glimpse into the magic of the season.
Family
Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere
This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.
Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.
Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.
Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.
Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.
Find out more and book your Easter escape here.
Family
‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ becomes bold, Playboy-inspired Easter celebration at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has taken a daring new direction with its Easter 2025 celebrations, turning up the volume on its already provocative theme, Bunnies Gone Wild. Originally teased as a playful adults-only experience, the event has now evolved into a Playboy-inspired celebration; one that invites guests to explore a new kind of freedom, sensuality, and self-expression unlike anything the Maldives has seen before.
The resort had previously announced a week-long Easter program filled with lively entertainment, decadent dining, and themed poolside events. But in a bold, creative shift, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has reimagined the entire atmosphere of the event, bringing in a seductive flair inspired by the iconic Playboy lifestyle. While still rooted in elegance and good taste, the newly enhanced program introduces elements of glamour, boldness, and a touch of provocation, transforming the experience into something much more than just a holiday celebration.
This is no longer just an Easter event, it is a curated escape for adults who want to feel free to explore, indulge, and enjoy themselves without limits. The Playboy-inspired twist lets Mercure Maldives create that fantasy in a tasteful yet thrilling way. It’s something never seen in the Maldives before.
Throughout the week, guests can expect seductive details woven into every moment, from cheeky in-villa surprises and risqué gift boxes to elevated versions of the resort’s experiences, such as the Bunnies Gone Wild pool party, late-night DJ gatherings, and mixology sessions that now come with a flirtatious edge.
This new direction doesn’t just change the look and feel of the Easter season, it reframes what kind of stories a Maldivian holiday can tell. Guests are invited to step into a space where fun is fearless, self-expression is celebrated, and the lines between luxury and playfulness are delightfully blurred.
Wellness and relaxation still play an essential role, with sound healing, yoga, and Watsu sessions offering guests balance amidst the vibrant energy. But even these moments are being approached with an intimacy and mood that reflect the deeper themes of connection and freedom.
With this final reveal of its enhanced Easter program, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo positions itself at the forefront of creative resort storytelling in the Maldives. By daring to do what others wouldn’t, it promises not just a stay, but an experience that leaves a lasting impression.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
OBLU NATURE Helengeli, partners to celebrate inaugural Women’s Dive Month in July
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate a family fun summer at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
News6 days ago
Jennifer Aniston dreams of Maldives escape
-
Cooking1 week ago
BBM partners with Dreidoppel to host Chef Frankie Robin for pastry demo tour
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives recognised as finalist in prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025
-
Cooking6 days ago
Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island
-
Lifestyle6 days ago
Rosamund Pike escapes to paradise at Patina Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Patina Maldives partners with FC Bayern Munich to host exclusive football camps