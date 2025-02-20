Awards
Le Méridien Maldives Resort wins Indian Ocean’s Best Honeymoon Resort at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has been named Best Honeymoon Resort in the Indian Ocean at the prestigious UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025, celebrating its dedication to creating unforgettable honeymoon experiences in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Lhaviyani Atoll on Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives is a sanctuary of romance where every moment is designed to celebrate love, discovery, and connection. From the moment honeymooners arrive, they are embraced by the resort’s barefoot elegance, where relaxation and adventure intertwine seamlessly. Surrounded by the serene Indian Ocean, this eco-conscious haven provides an idyllic escape for couples to connect, explore, and celebrate new beginnings.
Inspired by the European spirit of savouring the good life, Le Méridien Maldives harmonizes timeless sophistication with the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to create an intimate yet adventurous atmosphere, ensuring couples craft unforgettable memories from the moment they step onto the island.
At Le Méridien Maldives, dreams become reality. Couples can experience complete seclusion on Bodu Finolhu, the resort’s exclusive private island. Here, they can indulge in a candlelit picnic surrounded by untouched nature or enjoy a starlit dinner with the vast ocean as their backdrop. For those seeking the perfect spot to celebrate their love, Riviera Beach offers panoramic views and soft white sands, making it an unforgettable setting for a private romantic dinner.
The resort delivers moments of pure magic, from floating breakfasts in overwater villa infinity pools to cinematic nights under the stars. Perched above the turquoise waters, the overwater Explore Spa offers indulgent treatments that awaken the senses, inviting couples to unwind and reconnect through curated rituals that restore balance to the body and mind.
For a deeper connection to the environment, the house reef teems with vibrant marine life, including turtles, and shoals of tropical fish, offering breathtaking underwater encounters. Meanwhile, the adults-only pool and bar provide a tranquil escape, perfect for unwinding after days of shared adventure.
Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey of discovery. Whether savouring a private Teppanyaki dinner at Tabemasu, or a Harvest Table experience showcasing ingredients fresh from the resort’s greenhouse, every meal is a celebration of flavour as memorable as the surroundings.
Beyond honeymoons, Le Méridien Maldives is an enchanting destination for weddings, proposals, and vow renewals. From secluded beach proposals to underwater vow exchanges, each celebration is infused with rich Maldivian culture, from rhythmic Boduberu drum performance to sunset cocktails overlooking the infinite horizon. The resort’s resident photographers capture every precious moment, transforming them into lifelong memories.
Spanning 22 acres of tropical beauty, Le Méridien Maldives features 134 thoughtfully designed beach and overwater villas, each serving as a private sanctuary for newlyweds. Here, honeymooners can linger longer, explore further, and immerse themselves in a playful yet sophisticated retreat crafted with love and connection in mind.
In celebration of the season of love, Le Méridien Maldives introduces the Romantique Honeymoon Package, designed to make every couple’s honeymoon as magical as their love story. The package includes a half-board dining plan, a three-course romantic beach dinner, a couple’s spa experience, a honeymoon photoshoot, romantic welcome amenities, and more. Available for bookings through May 28, 2025, with a minimum three-night stay, the package is valid for stays through December 31, 2025.
Forbes Travel Guide’s dual 5-star rating for One&Only Reethi Rah, One&Only Spa
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, and the One&Only Spa have been awarded a dual 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and while this is One&Only Reethi Rah’s fifth consecutive year earning a 5-star rating, this marks the One&Only Spa’s first year with a 5-star rating, as well as the first and only spa in the Maldives with a 5-star rating.
“We are so grateful to receive these coveted awards, which celebrate the hard work and commitment of our incredible colleagues, and we look forward to creating even more remarkable, one-off experiences for our guests,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
Sun Siyam Resorts honoured at Target Taste Awards 2024
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced its receipt of the prestigious 2024 Target Taste Award for ‘Overseas Island Hotel Group.’ The accolade was presented during the ‘Target Taste’ awards ceremony in December 2024, held in Beijing. This event celebrated innovation and excellence within the luxury lifestyle industry.
The 2024 awards, themed ‘Revolutionise and Innovate,’ gathered leading brands and visionaries to highlight advancements in high-end hospitality, design, travel, and culinary arts. Sun Siyam Resorts was honoured for its commitment to redefining island luxury through exceptional guest experiences, sustainable practices, and innovative offerings.
Ashley Zhang, Regional Marketing & Communications Manager for China, accepted the award on behalf of the company, marking a significant milestone for the group.
Target Taste, a prominent Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine established in 2013, has consistently recognised industry pioneers. Its awards serve as a hallmark of innovation, elegance, and excellence in the luxury sector.
Claudia Klingbeil, Group Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts, stated: “This recognition is deeply meaningful to all of us at Sun Siyam Resorts. It reflects the passion, dedication, and heart that our team pours into creating memorable experiences for our guests, and this recognition fuels our commitment to constantly evolve and innovate.”
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives wins ‘Best Overseas Hotel’ award at Voyage Best Hotel & Resort Awards 2024
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has received the prestigious title of “Best Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Voyage Best Hotel & Resort Awards. This esteemed recognition ranks the resort among the top 50 hotels most cherished by the Chinese travel market.
This award reflects The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ exceptional service, luxurious amenities, and distinctive hospitality that deeply resonates with Chinese travelers. The recognition is based on the hotel’s excellent online reputation, built through glowing reviews and feedback from Chinese guests, highlighting its unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences.
“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this recognition from Voyage Magazine,” said Amar Lalvani, President & Creative Director, Lifestyle Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The Chinese travel market is a key focus for The Standard, and this award underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences tailored to our guests. It is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. We look forward to further strengthening our connection with Chinese travelers and welcoming more guests to discover the unique charm of The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.”
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, The Standard offers a perfect blend of tropical tranquility and vibrant energy, making it a sought-after destination for global travelers. With this award, the resort continues to cement its reputation as a premier choice for luxury and innovation in the hospitality industry.
