Le Méridien Maldives Resort wins Indian Ocean’s Best Honeymoon Resort at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025

One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, and the One&Only Spa have been awarded a dual 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and while this is One&Only Reethi Rah’s fifth consecutive year earning a 5-star rating, this marks the One&Only Spa’s first year with a 5-star rating, as well as the first and only spa in the Maldives with a 5-star rating.

“We are so grateful to receive these coveted awards, which celebrate the hard work and commitment of our incredible colleagues, and we look forward to creating even more remarkable, one-off experiences for our guests,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”

Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.