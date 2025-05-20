Island thythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

This Eid al-Adha, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites discerning travellers to experience an enchanting celebration set against the spellbinding beauty of the Maldives—a private island paradise where refined luxury harmonises with vibrant tradition.

On Sunday, 8 June, the resort will host a thoughtfully curated programme of festivities that honour the spirit of Eid. Guests will be taken on an immersive cultural journey featuring the rhythmic beats of live Boduberu drumming and a captivating Badhiya dance performance, offering a celebration of Maldivian heritage and spirit. Younger visitors can look forward to a lively schedule of children’s activities designed to spark joy and creativity in an inspiring island setting.

As the sun sets, the celebration continues with a cocktail party on the beach, where the golden hues of dusk are paired with live local music and specially crafted cocktails. This relaxed gathering invites guests to savour the island’s warm ambiance as day gives way to night.

Later in the evening, the resort’s signature Seasalt restaurant will present an indulgent Eid Special Buffet. Curated by the resort’s expert culinary team, the buffet showcases a fusion of Maldivian and Arabic gastronomy, featuring aromatic Arabic grills, traditional mezze, and beloved Maldivian classics—all prepared with fresh local ingredients and a contemporary twist.

In celebration of the occasion, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering exclusive holiday savings through its Summer Getaway offer. This includes daily breakfast and dinner, 20% off spa treatments and dining experiences, as well as roundtrip seaplane transfers. Guests will also have access to a curated selection of complimentary scheduled weekly activities, providing a deeper connection to the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives.

Whether in search of peaceful relaxation, quality family time, or meaningful cultural discovery, Eid at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises an unforgettable celebration in every sense.