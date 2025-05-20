Featured
Sirru Fen Fushi secures coveted 2025 hospitality accolades
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary nestled in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, has been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade places the resort among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor, honouring its consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, bases this award on genuine feedback from travellers who share authentic, first-hand reviews over a 12-month period. The Travelllers’ Choice designation is widely regarded as a trustworthy indicator of quality and excellence in the global travel industry.
The year 2025 has proven to be a milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, with numerous nominations and certifications reinforcing its standing in the global hospitality arena. These include:
- Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Top 10% of hospitality businesses globally
- LQA (Leading Quality Assurance) Certified – Recognising adherence to the highest standards of luxury service and operations
- Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025 – Nominated
- Green Globe™ Certified – Commending sustainable and eco-conscious practices
These accolades underscore the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, curating immersive guest experiences, demonstrating sustainability leadership, and showcasing authentic Maldivian culture.
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, expressed gratitude for the global recognition, noting that each nomination and award is a testament to the team’s dedication, creativity, and meticulous attention to detail. He acknowledged the continued trust and support of guests and the international community as key to the resort’s ongoing success.
Featured
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a new and convenient domestic transfer option for its guests, made possible through a partnership with Manta Air. Travellers can now enjoy a smooth domestic flight from Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport in Lhaviyani Atoll, followed by a picturesque 15-minute speedboat ride to the resort.
This newly launched transfer route enhances accessibility and flexibility for guests. Unlike seaplane transfers, which are limited to daylight hours, Manta Air’s domestic flights operate throughout the night. The flight itself takes just 25 minutes and can be booked directly through Fushifaru Maldives, offering a seamless and stress-free travel experience from the moment guests arrive in the Maldives.
Ahmed Siaar, General Manager at Fushifaru Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the update, stating that the partnership with Manta Air allows for greater flexibility in travel planning and ensures comfort and convenience regardless of international arrival times.
Fushifaru Maldives remains committed to elevating the guest experience by offering personalised service, luxurious accommodations, and now, an even more accessible route to the island’s idyllic shores.
Featured
Celebrate love and life in Maldives with Villa Resorts’ summer offer
This summer, Villa Resorts presents an irresistible invitation to the Maldives with its exclusive Summer Indulgence Offer, featuring savings of up to 20% on a luxurious island getaway. From the sleek, nautical charm of Villa Nautica to the adventurous vibe of Villa Park, and the secluded serenity of Royal Island, each resort encapsulates the essence of a perfect tropical escape.
Villa Nautica, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, captures the elegance of yacht-inspired living with a modern touch. Beachfront and overwater villas—some featuring private plunge pools—open onto expansive ocean vistas, seamlessly blending luxury and nature. Adventure seekers can engage in thrilling water sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, or guided coral reef explorations with PADI-certified divers. At sunset, the Araamu Spa offers a tranquil sanctuary with treatments rooted in ancient wellness traditions designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.
Further south in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park celebrates eco-conscious living alongside a spirit of discovery. The resort encourages immersive marine adventures, including the rare opportunity to swim with whale sharks. Sustainability is at the heart of the experience, with unique features such as treetop dining at the ZERO restaurant and coconut crafting workshops. Fresh ingredients sourced from the resort’s own gardens enhance a dining experience deeply connected to the island’s natural bounty. Whether it’s time spent on the water or quiet moments under the stars, every experience at Villa Park is vibrant and intentional.
Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Royal Island offers a more intimate escape. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort provides a tranquil haven for those looking to reconnect with nature. The Araamu Spa specializes in Ayurvedic therapies, offering a peaceful space for deep relaxation. For adventure enthusiasts, the on-site dive center provides access to the rich marine life of the atoll. Guests can also enjoy leisurely afternoons by the pool and serene strolls along the beach, all while basking in the resort’s refined, barefoot luxury.
Villa Resorts complements each stay with thoughtful touches aimed at enhancing the guest experience. Beach Pool and Overwater Villa guests are welcomed with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, while those staying in Residences and Suites receive a half bottle of Champagne to mark the beginning of their getaway. Celebratory occasions are made extra special with personalised cakes and sparkling wine for anniversaries, and birthday cakes accompanied by wine for birthdays. Honeymooners, families, and long-stay guests are treated to additional perks, further enhancing the spirit of celebration and care.
Valid for stays until October 31, 2025, the Summer Indulgence Offer invites travellers to bask in the sun and savor life’s most beautiful moments in the Maldives. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or a perfect blend of both, Villa Nautica, Villa Park, and Royal Island deliver unforgettable experiences marked by comfort, style, and indulgence that lingers long after the journey ends.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort at Golden Travel Awards 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has been officially named Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort Maldives 2025 by the prestigious Golden Travel Award, recognising the resort’s exceptional guest experience and innovative all-inclusive offering. The resort distinguished itself through its commitment to redefining the premium all-inclusive concept with a bold combination of curated adventures, gourmet dining, and a true sense of luxury.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed pride in the recognition, noting that it celebrates the dedication and passion the team invests in creating unforgettable moments for every guest. He emphasised that the resort’s experience is designed to offer guests the freedom to relax, explore, and feel truly at home, all within the comforts of a premium all-inclusive package.
Ifuru Island Maldives has quickly established a strong reputation with its thoughtfully crafted ‘Exclusively Yours’ Premium All-Inclusive package. With a fresh approach to luxury and authenticity, the resort continues to resonate with modern travellers who seek both comfort and meaningful connections.
This acknowledgment from the Golden Travel Award further solidifies Ifuru Island’s growing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive and experience-driven destinations.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
Family1 week ago
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
News1 week ago
Sanctuary for her at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Cooking1 week ago
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Action7 days ago
Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court
-
Awards6 days ago
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Premium All-Inclusive Resort at Golden Travel Awards 2025