Sirru Fen Fushi secures coveted 2025 hospitality accolades

This summer, Villa Resorts presents an irresistible invitation to the Maldives with its exclusive Summer Indulgence Offer, featuring savings of up to 20% on a luxurious island getaway. From the sleek, nautical charm of Villa Nautica to the adventurous vibe of Villa Park, and the secluded serenity of Royal Island, each resort encapsulates the essence of a perfect tropical escape.

Villa Nautica, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, captures the elegance of yacht-inspired living with a modern touch. Beachfront and overwater villas—some featuring private plunge pools—open onto expansive ocean vistas, seamlessly blending luxury and nature. Adventure seekers can engage in thrilling water sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, or guided coral reef explorations with PADI-certified divers. At sunset, the Araamu Spa offers a tranquil sanctuary with treatments rooted in ancient wellness traditions designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

Further south in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park celebrates eco-conscious living alongside a spirit of discovery. The resort encourages immersive marine adventures, including the rare opportunity to swim with whale sharks. Sustainability is at the heart of the experience, with unique features such as treetop dining at the ZERO restaurant and coconut crafting workshops. Fresh ingredients sourced from the resort’s own gardens enhance a dining experience deeply connected to the island’s natural bounty. Whether it’s time spent on the water or quiet moments under the stars, every experience at Villa Park is vibrant and intentional.

Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Royal Island offers a more intimate escape. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort provides a tranquil haven for those looking to reconnect with nature. The Araamu Spa specializes in Ayurvedic therapies, offering a peaceful space for deep relaxation. For adventure enthusiasts, the on-site dive center provides access to the rich marine life of the atoll. Guests can also enjoy leisurely afternoons by the pool and serene strolls along the beach, all while basking in the resort’s refined, barefoot luxury.

Villa Resorts complements each stay with thoughtful touches aimed at enhancing the guest experience. Beach Pool and Overwater Villa guests are welcomed with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, while those staying in Residences and Suites receive a half bottle of Champagne to mark the beginning of their getaway. Celebratory occasions are made extra special with personalised cakes and sparkling wine for anniversaries, and birthday cakes accompanied by wine for birthdays. Honeymooners, families, and long-stay guests are treated to additional perks, further enhancing the spirit of celebration and care.

Valid for stays until October 31, 2025, the Summer Indulgence Offer invites travellers to bask in the sun and savor life’s most beautiful moments in the Maldives. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or a perfect blend of both, Villa Nautica, Villa Park, and Royal Island deliver unforgettable experiences marked by comfort, style, and indulgence that lingers long after the journey ends.