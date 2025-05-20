Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air

Fushifaru Maldives has announced a new and convenient domestic transfer option for its guests, made possible through a partnership with Manta Air. Travellers can now enjoy a smooth domestic flight from Velana International Airport to Madivaru Airport in Lhaviyani Atoll, followed by a picturesque 15-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

This newly launched transfer route enhances accessibility and flexibility for guests. Unlike seaplane transfers, which are limited to daylight hours, Manta Air’s domestic flights operate throughout the night. The flight itself takes just 25 minutes and can be booked directly through Fushifaru Maldives, offering a seamless and stress-free travel experience from the moment guests arrive in the Maldives.

Ahmed Siaar, General Manager at Fushifaru Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the update, stating that the partnership with Manta Air allows for greater flexibility in travel planning and ensures comfort and convenience regardless of international arrival times.

Fushifaru Maldives remains committed to elevating the guest experience by offering personalised service, luxurious accommodations, and now, an even more accessible route to the island’s idyllic shores.