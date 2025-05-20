News
Chasing sunsets, not schedules: Summer 2025 at Oaga Art Resort Maldives
Feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders? The relentless demands of daily life leaving you yearning for a breath of fresh air? This summer, Oaga Art Resort in the Maldives offers more than just a getaway; it presents an invitation to rediscover yourself through the profound art of doing nothing. In a world that constantly pushes for more, Oaga whispers: slow down, breathe, simply be.
While the Maldives often conjures images of winter escapes, the summer months unveil a quieter, more authentic charm, a time when the islands breathe at their own rhythm. At Oaga, this natural tranquility is amplified by experiences designed to soothe the soul and spark creativity. Imagine waking without an alarm, the gentle sound of the waves your only companion. Picture languid afternoons spent exactly as you please or perhaps losing yourself in a book by your private pool, savoring a delightful floating breakfast, or simply letting the warmth of the sun melt away your worries.
Evenings at Oaga are not about fleeting entertainment, but about genuine connection. Envision yourself captivated by live art performances under a canopy of a million stars, the vibrant rhythms of live music and dance telling ancient stories. From sunset cruises that paint the sky in breathtaking hues to the discovery of local flavors, each moment is an opportunity to connect with the heart and soul that’s truly Maldives.
Whether it’s finally giving voice to your thoughts in a journal by the whispering shore, savoring a handcrafted cocktail as the ocean breeze kisses your skin at Raa Baa, or spontaneously exploring the kaleidoscope of the underwater world, your days at Oaga are yours to shape, free from expectation.
All things summer, just for you: For a limited time, Oaga Art Resort is offering a compelling invitation to embrace this transformative summer experience with a 45% discount on stays, where every detail is designed for your ultimate indulgence and ease.
Ready to gift yourself the break you truly deserve? Explore this exclusive summer offer, valid for stays through September 30, 2025, here.
And not just that, there’s something for everyone. For locals and expatriate workers in the Maldives, Oaga Art Resort is offering an exclusive offer to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in your own backyard, designed for those just footsteps away. Pick a tale to live in here and make it a summer to remember.
Oaga Art Resort is more than just a destination; it’s a sanctuary where the vibrant spirit of the Maldives intertwines with a deep respect for your well-being. This summer, the question isn’t just about finding a place to go. It’s about discovering a way to feel truly rested, truly inspired, and truly yourself. Oaga Art Resort may just hold the key to unlocking that feeling.
Don’t just dream it, live it! Book your stay at Oaga Art Resort and experience the redefined limits of all-inclusive with the Greatest All -Inclusive Plan in the Maldives. Enjoy Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, Floating meals, excursions, motorized watersports, and more.
Culture
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.
Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.
A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives
The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.
From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.
Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets
Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.
He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.
In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.
A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience
In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.
The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.
More Than Just a Vacation
The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.
This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.
The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.
Drink
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
This August, travellers to the Maldives can indulge their senses in more ways than one. At the idyllic island resorts of RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere, wine lovers and wine curious are invited to savour a taste of South Africa’s famed winemaking heritage with Glenelly Estate.
The immersive wine events will take place from 10th to 12th August at RAAYA by Atmosphere and from 14th to 16th August at VARU by Atmosphere. All experiences are complimentary on pre-booking for in-house guests as part of the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan and VARU Plan.
Founder of Glenelly Estate, the legendary Madame May de Lencquesaing, affectionately known as Lady May, marked her centenary on 17th May 2025, celebrating a remarkable century of life, legacy, and reinvention. Many would consider an 80-year-old setting off to establish a winery in South Africa a bold, even audacious move. For Lady May, it was simply the next step. She purchased Glenelly Estate, a historic fruit farm nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg and transformed it into a beacon of French winemaking tradition with a South African soul. Her philosophy of producing wines of grace, complexity, and longevity has earned Glenelly global recognition. The estate’s wines are poured exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives, as part of a longstanding partnership and shared vision.
In a fitting tribute, her winemaking vision lives on well beyond the vineyards of Stellenbosch. Glenelly Estate returns to the Maldives with a series of exclusive in-resort wine experiences hosted by Dirk van Zyl, the Cellar Master and vineyard custodian. Raised on a vineyard in South Africa’s Robertson Wine Valley, Dirk combines a deep-rooted passion for the land with a degree in Viticulture and Oenology from Stellenbosch University. His background brings a refined understanding of terroir and craftsmanship to every session he leads.
“Wine is unique, as it truly tells a story of time and place,” shares Dirk. “It reflects both the vintage in which it was made and the site on which the vineyards are grown. As a winemaker, you try your best to capture this as truthfully as possible in the bottle and one of the greatest joys is to be able to share each wine’s story with people from around the world. The upcoming wine events create a wonderful opportunity to tell the story of Glenelly, through our wines, in the incredible beauty of the Maldives”.
In addition to hosting guest-facing events, Dirk will lead specialist workshops and blind tastings for the resorts’ award-winning culinary teams. These sessions are designed to build deeper wine knowledge and empower colleagues to confidently guide every guest, whether a seasoned connoisseur or an eager novice, through the Glenelly experience.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “It’s not just about great bottles, it’s about celebrating heritage and terroir in ways that are approachable and memorable. And this is possible only through our relationships with partners, like Glenelly Estate, who share our vision. Together we’re transforming our islands sanctuaries in the Maldives into unexpected yet exceptional destinations for wine discovery”.
The initiative is part of Atmosphere Core’s ongoing wine program inspired by its Joy of Giving ethos. Since its debut in 2021 with the ultra-luxury brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, the program has expanded across the group’s brand portfolio. In 2023, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU joined hands with Glenelly Estate and Spain’s Bodegas Martín Códax, followed by a 2025 partnership with Italy’s Bottega SpA.
Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a glass of Lady May or exploring tasting notes during a moonlit dinner, this August promises a unique blend of culinary delights, storytelling, and island charm.
Featured
Celebrate love and life in Maldives with Villa Resorts’ summer offer
This summer, Villa Resorts presents an irresistible invitation to the Maldives with its exclusive Summer Indulgence Offer, featuring savings of up to 20% on a luxurious island getaway. From the sleek, nautical charm of Villa Nautica to the adventurous vibe of Villa Park, and the secluded serenity of Royal Island, each resort encapsulates the essence of a perfect tropical escape.
Villa Nautica, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, captures the elegance of yacht-inspired living with a modern touch. Beachfront and overwater villas—some featuring private plunge pools—open onto expansive ocean vistas, seamlessly blending luxury and nature. Adventure seekers can engage in thrilling water sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, or guided coral reef explorations with PADI-certified divers. At sunset, the Araamu Spa offers a tranquil sanctuary with treatments rooted in ancient wellness traditions designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.
Further south in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park celebrates eco-conscious living alongside a spirit of discovery. The resort encourages immersive marine adventures, including the rare opportunity to swim with whale sharks. Sustainability is at the heart of the experience, with unique features such as treetop dining at the ZERO restaurant and coconut crafting workshops. Fresh ingredients sourced from the resort’s own gardens enhance a dining experience deeply connected to the island’s natural bounty. Whether it’s time spent on the water or quiet moments under the stars, every experience at Villa Park is vibrant and intentional.
Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Royal Island offers a more intimate escape. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort provides a tranquil haven for those looking to reconnect with nature. The Araamu Spa specializes in Ayurvedic therapies, offering a peaceful space for deep relaxation. For adventure enthusiasts, the on-site dive center provides access to the rich marine life of the atoll. Guests can also enjoy leisurely afternoons by the pool and serene strolls along the beach, all while basking in the resort’s refined, barefoot luxury.
Villa Resorts complements each stay with thoughtful touches aimed at enhancing the guest experience. Beach Pool and Overwater Villa guests are welcomed with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, while those staying in Residences and Suites receive a half bottle of Champagne to mark the beginning of their getaway. Celebratory occasions are made extra special with personalised cakes and sparkling wine for anniversaries, and birthday cakes accompanied by wine for birthdays. Honeymooners, families, and long-stay guests are treated to additional perks, further enhancing the spirit of celebration and care.
Valid for stays until October 31, 2025, the Summer Indulgence Offer invites travellers to bask in the sun and savor life’s most beautiful moments in the Maldives. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or a perfect blend of both, Villa Nautica, Villa Park, and Royal Island deliver unforgettable experiences marked by comfort, style, and indulgence that lingers long after the journey ends.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives recognised among ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China 2024
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
News1 week ago
Sanctuary for her at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Family1 week ago
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Cooking1 week ago
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Action7 days ago
Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court