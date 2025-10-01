Oaga Art Resort dedicates October to celebration of art and culture

This October, Oaga Art Resort is hosting a month-long celebration of art, creativity, and community, with a line-up of engaging activities ranging from Inktober-inspired sessions to culinary tributes and global observances.

Oaga has reimagined Inktober with a distinctive twist inspired by its mystical curator, Dheli Foo. The resort is staging a resort-wide event throughout the month under the name Dhelitober. Guests are invited to join daily Inktober sessions at the Art Studio between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, with participants unlocking a Secret Cocktail Apprentice session at Raa Baa the following day.

The celebrations also extend to Oaga’s Instagram platform, where the ‘Add Yours’ Dhelitober sticker allows participants to upload their creative responses to daily prompts. Anyone completing a minimum of ten entries within the month will become eligible for a secret prize.

Adding to the excitement, Inktober pop-ups and surprise live art sessions will take place across the resort throughout October. Highlights include a live doodle makeover of one of Oaga’s buggies, bringing a playful burst of creativity to the island.

On 10 October, the resort will turn its attention to Mental Health Awareness, hosting community conversations to foster open dialogue in the afternoon. The resort’s Fiyoh Club, designed for children, will also introduce hands-on activities to help younger guests explore the importance of mental well-being.

On World Food Day, Oaga will spotlight sustainability and healthy eating. Guests will be treated to a dedicated healthy food station at dinner in Kaa Kada, complemented by the launch of Zero-Waste Cocktails created from peels, herbs, and leftover ingredients.

On 20 October, Oaga will mark World Chef’s Day with a celebration of its culinary team. The event will culminate in a grand dinner at Kaa Kada Beach, where the resort’s chefs will present a showcase of their signature dishes in honour of culinary professionals worldwide.

The October programme will also include a Halloween celebration and the debut of a new theatrical dining experience by Samaasa. Details are to be unveiled via Oaga’s social media channels.

For guests seeking an artistic and cultural retreat, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan redefines the Maldivian holiday experience. The plan includes free-flow art sessions, Take Notes music experiences, floating meals, excursions, thrilling motorised watersports, and much more—immersing visitors in a world where art and leisure come together.