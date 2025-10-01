Featured
Oaga Art Resort dedicates October to celebration of art and culture
This October, Oaga Art Resort is hosting a month-long celebration of art, creativity, and community, with a line-up of engaging activities ranging from Inktober-inspired sessions to culinary tributes and global observances.
Oaga has reimagined Inktober with a distinctive twist inspired by its mystical curator, Dheli Foo. The resort is staging a resort-wide event throughout the month under the name Dhelitober. Guests are invited to join daily Inktober sessions at the Art Studio between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, with participants unlocking a Secret Cocktail Apprentice session at Raa Baa the following day.
The celebrations also extend to Oaga’s Instagram platform, where the ‘Add Yours’ Dhelitober sticker allows participants to upload their creative responses to daily prompts. Anyone completing a minimum of ten entries within the month will become eligible for a secret prize.
Adding to the excitement, Inktober pop-ups and surprise live art sessions will take place across the resort throughout October. Highlights include a live doodle makeover of one of Oaga’s buggies, bringing a playful burst of creativity to the island.
On 10 October, the resort will turn its attention to Mental Health Awareness, hosting community conversations to foster open dialogue in the afternoon. The resort’s Fiyoh Club, designed for children, will also introduce hands-on activities to help younger guests explore the importance of mental well-being.
On World Food Day, Oaga will spotlight sustainability and healthy eating. Guests will be treated to a dedicated healthy food station at dinner in Kaa Kada, complemented by the launch of Zero-Waste Cocktails created from peels, herbs, and leftover ingredients.
On 20 October, Oaga will mark World Chef’s Day with a celebration of its culinary team. The event will culminate in a grand dinner at Kaa Kada Beach, where the resort’s chefs will present a showcase of their signature dishes in honour of culinary professionals worldwide.
The October programme will also include a Halloween celebration and the debut of a new theatrical dining experience by Samaasa. Details are to be unveiled via Oaga’s social media channels.
For guests seeking an artistic and cultural retreat, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive Plan redefines the Maldivian holiday experience. The plan includes free-flow art sessions, Take Notes music experiences, floating meals, excursions, thrilling motorised watersports, and much more—immersing visitors in a world where art and leisure come together.
Karan Veer Mehra celebrates Bigg Boss success at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Karan Veer Mehra, the recently crowned winner of Bigg Boss 18, travelled to the Maldives to unwind and celebrate his victory in style. He chose Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the latest addition to the Centara Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the Maldives, as the destination for his retreat. Accompanied by his mother and friends, Karan enjoyed quality time amidst the serene surroundings of this elegant island haven.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, features refined overwater and beachfront villas and residences, complemented by a range of dining venues and holistic wellness offerings. Neighbouring the property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives caters to families with an underwater-themed concept that includes an expansive waterpark, splash zones, a lazy river, the Candy Spa, and a variety of experiences designed for guests of all ages.
During his stay, Karan indulged in rejuvenating spa treatments, savoured diverse culinary experiences at the resort’s restaurants, and embraced a number of adventurous activities including jet-skiing, kayaking, and snorkelling. Each moment of his Maldivian escape was crafted into a memorable experience.
Reflecting on his visit, Karan commented: “The Maldives is a dream destination, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives makes it even more extraordinary. My time here was nothing short of incredible.”
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrates 30 years of barefoot luxury in Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, the first international luxury hotel brand to establish itself in the Maldives, celebrated its 30th anniversary on 24 September 2025 under the theme ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The milestone event honoured three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality — values that remain central to Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.
The anniversary evening paid tribute to Maldivian cultural heritage and community traditions. Guests explored a Walk of Legacy photo exhibition that traced the resort’s journey since its grand opening on 23 September 1995. The cultural corner, Vabbin Fannu, showcased traditional crafts such as Thundu Kunaa reed weaving, Liye Laajehun lacquerware, Kasabu Viyun embroidery, and fishing heritage.
Local artistry also featured in a Styrofoam workshop led by a resident artist, who transformed discarded materials into meaningful art. The celebrations were enriched by the evocative rhythms of Bodu Beru drumming and traditional dances that brought the island’s history and stories to life.
A defining highlight came when Banyan Tree’s founders and special guests unveiled fire signage emerging from the ocean, bearing the words ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The gesture symbolised a pledge to carry forward the resort’s enduring commitment to sustainability, wellbeing, and community for generations to come.
Since its opening in 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has embodied the essence of the ‘Original Maldives.’ Long before sustainability became a global concern, the resort pioneered regenerative practices in the country. Notably, it introduced the Maldives’ first resort-based marine laboratory in 2004 and has since championed coral restoration and environmental education.
Banyan Tree also set a new standard in Maldivian hospitality by introducing spa experiences in 1995. Today, Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing continues to draw on centuries-old Asian healing traditions, offering holistic practices that honour the balance between self and nature.
More than a holiday destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has evolved into a barefoot sanctuary rooted in sustainability and heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a sense of belonging create an unforgettable experience.
The 30th anniversary year is being marked through a series of significant initiatives centred on sustainability, education, and community empowerment:
- Banyan Tree Connections: A new wellbeing programme designed for couples, offering immersive experiences in culture, nature, and community.
- National Community Clean-Up: In partnership with NGOs, the resort rallied thousands across the nation under the banner “One Nation. One Ocean. One Hour” for International Coastal Cleanup Day, resulting in the collection of vast amounts of plastic waste.
- Partnership with Maldives National University: A pioneering MoU launched a Marine Foundational Course, giving Maldivian students hands-on training at the resort’s marine laboratory. The collaboration bridges eco-tourism and academia, setting a regional benchmark for partnerships in science, education, and conservation.
- Regional Recognition: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru was named Leading Eco-Resort in South Asia at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in sustainable luxury.
- Honouring Long-Serving Associates: Associates who have been with the resort since 1995 were celebrated, including Deputy General Manager Mohamed Naeem, who highlighted Banyan Tree’s pioneering employee welfare initiatives such as regular leave entitlements, training, and benefits that have set industry standards.
Mr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group, remarked: “When we opened Vabbinfaru in 1995, our vision was to create a sanctuary where people could rediscover their bond with nature, their loved ones, and themselves. That vision, grounded in sustainability, wellbeing, and the empowerment of people, continues to guide us today. It is a legacy we are devoted to safeguarding for future generations.”
General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Mr Elias Pertoft, added: “For 30 years, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has stayed true to the Original Maldives spirit — a barefoot sanctuary of heartfelt hospitality. As we step into the next decade, we will continue pioneering regenerative tourism, protecting marine life, supporting associates, and celebrating Maldivian cultural heritage.”
In line with its vision for the future, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recently unveiled refreshed villas and three signature dining venues. These include Saffron, its award-winning Thai restaurant; Sangu Garden, an outdoor barbecue concept featuring sustainable, locally sourced ingredients; and Madi Hiyaa, an acclaimed overwater Japanese restaurant. Together with sustainably designed villas, these additions reinforce Banyan Tree’s ethos of preserving authenticity while remaining in harmony with nature.
Action
Dive into inspiration: Alessia Zecchini at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Diving will host a special ocean experience with world champion freediver Alessia Zecchini on 13 October 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at Sunrise Beach, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, offering guests the opportunity to meet the athlete widely recognised as ‘The Deepest Woman in the World.’
Born in Rome in 1992, Zecchini began freediving at the age of 13 and went on to set multiple world and European records. She was the first woman to reach a depth of 100 metres in free immersion and has since achieved 123 metres in constant weight with monofin. Her career has been celebrated internationally, including in the film Vertical Breath and the Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath. She continues to advance the sport while promoting awareness of ocean conservation.
The event at Olhuveli will feature an informative talk where Zecchini will reflect on her freediving journey, achievements, and the importance of protecting the marine environment. Guests will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A session with her and the Sun Diving team. In addition, Sun Diving will organise an interactive beach activity where participants can try scuba and snorkel gear in shallow waters under the guidance of instructors. Guests will also be able to capture photographs, collect autographs, and learn more about diving at the dedicated booth, which will highlight special offers from Sun Diving.
“Welcoming Alessia Zecchini is an honour for us and an inspiration for our guests,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Centre Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Her achievements beneath the waves embody both human potential and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
Sun Diving, the official diving division of Sun Siyam Group, provides SSI-certified courses, snorkelling, freediving, and specialty programmes across its Maldives properties. As a subsidiary, it enhances guest experiences with curated dive packages, illustrated dive maps, lifeguard training, and eco-focused initiatives, positioning Sun Siyam as a leader in sustainable marine-based activities.
