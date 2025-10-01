Featured
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrates 30 years of barefoot luxury in Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, the first international luxury hotel brand to establish itself in the Maldives, celebrated its 30th anniversary on 24 September 2025 under the theme ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The milestone event honoured three decades of barefoot eco-luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality — values that remain central to Banyan Tree’s philosophy of a Sanctuary for the Senses.
The anniversary evening paid tribute to Maldivian cultural heritage and community traditions. Guests explored a Walk of Legacy photo exhibition that traced the resort’s journey since its grand opening on 23 September 1995. The cultural corner, Vabbin Fannu, showcased traditional crafts such as Thundu Kunaa reed weaving, Liye Laajehun lacquerware, Kasabu Viyun embroidery, and fishing heritage.
Local artistry also featured in a Styrofoam workshop led by a resident artist, who transformed discarded materials into meaningful art. The celebrations were enriched by the evocative rhythms of Bodu Beru drumming and traditional dances that brought the island’s history and stories to life.
A defining highlight came when Banyan Tree’s founders and special guests unveiled fire signage emerging from the ocean, bearing the words ‘The Legacy Continues.’ The gesture symbolised a pledge to carry forward the resort’s enduring commitment to sustainability, wellbeing, and community for generations to come.
Since its opening in 1995, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has embodied the essence of the ‘Original Maldives.’ Long before sustainability became a global concern, the resort pioneered regenerative practices in the country. Notably, it introduced the Maldives’ first resort-based marine laboratory in 2004 and has since championed coral restoration and environmental education.
Banyan Tree also set a new standard in Maldivian hospitality by introducing spa experiences in 1995. Today, Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing continues to draw on centuries-old Asian healing traditions, offering holistic practices that honour the balance between self and nature.
More than a holiday destination, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has evolved into a barefoot sanctuary rooted in sustainability and heritage — a place where nature, culture, and a sense of belonging create an unforgettable experience.
The 30th anniversary year is being marked through a series of significant initiatives centred on sustainability, education, and community empowerment:
- Banyan Tree Connections: A new wellbeing programme designed for couples, offering immersive experiences in culture, nature, and community.
- National Community Clean-Up: In partnership with NGOs, the resort rallied thousands across the nation under the banner “One Nation. One Ocean. One Hour” for International Coastal Cleanup Day, resulting in the collection of vast amounts of plastic waste.
- Partnership with Maldives National University: A pioneering MoU launched a Marine Foundational Course, giving Maldivian students hands-on training at the resort’s marine laboratory. The collaboration bridges eco-tourism and academia, setting a regional benchmark for partnerships in science, education, and conservation.
- Regional Recognition: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru was named Leading Eco-Resort in South Asia at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in sustainable luxury.
- Honouring Long-Serving Associates: Associates who have been with the resort since 1995 were celebrated, including Deputy General Manager Mohamed Naeem, who highlighted Banyan Tree’s pioneering employee welfare initiatives such as regular leave entitlements, training, and benefits that have set industry standards.
Mr Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group, remarked: “When we opened Vabbinfaru in 1995, our vision was to create a sanctuary where people could rediscover their bond with nature, their loved ones, and themselves. That vision, grounded in sustainability, wellbeing, and the empowerment of people, continues to guide us today. It is a legacy we are devoted to safeguarding for future generations.”
General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Mr Elias Pertoft, added: “For 30 years, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has stayed true to the Original Maldives spirit — a barefoot sanctuary of heartfelt hospitality. As we step into the next decade, we will continue pioneering regenerative tourism, protecting marine life, supporting associates, and celebrating Maldivian cultural heritage.”
In line with its vision for the future, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recently unveiled refreshed villas and three signature dining venues. These include Saffron, its award-winning Thai restaurant; Sangu Garden, an outdoor barbecue concept featuring sustainable, locally sourced ingredients; and Madi Hiyaa, an acclaimed overwater Japanese restaurant. Together with sustainably designed villas, these additions reinforce Banyan Tree’s ethos of preserving authenticity while remaining in harmony with nature.
Dive into inspiration: Alessia Zecchini at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Diving will host a special ocean experience with world champion freediver Alessia Zecchini on 13 October 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at Sunrise Beach, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, offering guests the opportunity to meet the athlete widely recognised as ‘The Deepest Woman in the World.’
Born in Rome in 1992, Zecchini began freediving at the age of 13 and went on to set multiple world and European records. She was the first woman to reach a depth of 100 metres in free immersion and has since achieved 123 metres in constant weight with monofin. Her career has been celebrated internationally, including in the film Vertical Breath and the Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath. She continues to advance the sport while promoting awareness of ocean conservation.
The event at Olhuveli will feature an informative talk where Zecchini will reflect on her freediving journey, achievements, and the importance of protecting the marine environment. Guests will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A session with her and the Sun Diving team. In addition, Sun Diving will organise an interactive beach activity where participants can try scuba and snorkel gear in shallow waters under the guidance of instructors. Guests will also be able to capture photographs, collect autographs, and learn more about diving at the dedicated booth, which will highlight special offers from Sun Diving.
“Welcoming Alessia Zecchini is an honour for us and an inspiration for our guests,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Centre Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Her achievements beneath the waves embody both human potential and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
Sun Diving, the official diving division of Sun Siyam Group, provides SSI-certified courses, snorkelling, freediving, and specialty programmes across its Maldives properties. As a subsidiary, it enhances guest experiences with curated dive packages, illustrated dive maps, lifeguard training, and eco-focused initiatives, positioning Sun Siyam as a leader in sustainable marine-based activities.
Finolhu showcases Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer
Dive Butler International, in collaboration with Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, is highlighting the achievements of Mara Restelli, recognised as the Maldives’ only certified PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer.
With this rare qualification, Restelli offers a series of exclusive experiences designed to introduce guests of all ages to the art of mermaiding. The programmes range from playful introductory sessions to advanced courses and professional-level Instructor Development Courses (IDC).
“Mermaiding is more than a trend — it is a joyful way to connect with the water, express creativity, and feel empowered,” Restelli explained. “I enjoy watching guests discover confidence, freedom, and a sense of fun in the ocean. It is as much about transformation as it is about adventure.”
As part of Finolhu’s extensive marine offerings, the PADI Mermaid programmes provide an engaging complement to the resort’s diving and snorkelling activities. Participants may learn to glide gracefully underwater in a mermaid tail, capture striking images during professional photo sessions, or pursue advanced training that strengthens skills and deepens their connection with the ocean.
By hosting the Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Development Course, Finolhu reinforces its reputation as a pioneering destination for distinctive and life-enriching marine experiences.
Santa, fireworks and island festivities at Canareef Resort Maldives
Canareef Resort Maldives is preparing to transform the holiday season into a tropical celebration with its Festive Programme 2025, combining traditional holiday experiences with the setting of the Maldivian islands. The programme, running from late November to early January, offers a calendar of events designed for families and friends to celebrate Christmas and New Year together.
The season begins on 26 November with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at Meera Bar. Guests will be invited to take part in this tradition by preparing dried fruits, nuts and spices for the resort’s Christmas cake. The event will be accompanied by DJ music, creating a convivial atmosphere for in-house guests.
On 17 December, the resort will host a Christmas Tree Lighting at Dhoni Bar Beach. Visitors will gather under the night sky to witness the tree illuminate the beachside setting, marking the start of the festive period. The following day, 18 December, younger guests will have a dedicated programme at the Kids Club, where they can participate in activities such as tree decorating, card making, cookie decorating and festive face painting.
Christmas Eve celebrations will begin with Santa’s arrival at Dhoni Bar Beach, where carols and seasonal cheer will accompany his entrance. The evening will continue with Christmas cocktails at Dhoni Beach, followed by a Gala Dinner at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. The dinner will feature a mix of international and traditional dishes, live cooking stations, and desserts, alongside live entertainment in a beachside setting.
As the year draws to a close, the resort will host its New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31 December at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. Guests will enjoy live music and dining before moving to Beach Bar for the countdown and a fireworks display over the Indian Ocean to mark the arrival of 2026. The celebrations will continue on 1 January with New Year’s cocktails at Dhoni Beach, offering a moment to toast the year ahead while enjoying the first sunset of 2026.
Canareef Resort Maldives encourages advance reservations to secure places at these festive events. Details are available through the resort’s website or by contacting the reservations team directly.
The Festive Programme 2025 is designed to provide more than just seasonal activities. It gives guests the opportunity to create lasting memories through a combination of holiday traditions and the natural beauty of the Maldives. From the Christmas tree lighting and Santa’s arrival to the New Year’s fireworks, the programme offers a way to celebrate the season in a tropical setting.
