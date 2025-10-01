Action
Dive into inspiration: Alessia Zecchini at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Diving will host a special ocean experience with world champion freediver Alessia Zecchini on 13 October 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at Sunrise Beach, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, offering guests the opportunity to meet the athlete widely recognised as ‘The Deepest Woman in the World.’
Born in Rome in 1992, Zecchini began freediving at the age of 13 and went on to set multiple world and European records. She was the first woman to reach a depth of 100 metres in free immersion and has since achieved 123 metres in constant weight with monofin. Her career has been celebrated internationally, including in the film Vertical Breath and the Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath. She continues to advance the sport while promoting awareness of ocean conservation.
The event at Olhuveli will feature an informative talk where Zecchini will reflect on her freediving journey, achievements, and the importance of protecting the marine environment. Guests will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A session with her and the Sun Diving team. In addition, Sun Diving will organise an interactive beach activity where participants can try scuba and snorkel gear in shallow waters under the guidance of instructors. Guests will also be able to capture photographs, collect autographs, and learn more about diving at the dedicated booth, which will highlight special offers from Sun Diving.
“Welcoming Alessia Zecchini is an honour for us and an inspiration for our guests,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Centre Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Her achievements beneath the waves embody both human potential and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
Sun Diving, the official diving division of Sun Siyam Group, provides SSI-certified courses, snorkelling, freediving, and specialty programmes across its Maldives properties. As a subsidiary, it enhances guest experiences with curated dive packages, illustrated dive maps, lifeguard training, and eco-focused initiatives, positioning Sun Siyam as a leader in sustainable marine-based activities.
Featured
Finolhu showcases Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer
Dive Butler International, in collaboration with Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, is highlighting the achievements of Mara Restelli, recognised as the Maldives’ only certified PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer.
With this rare qualification, Restelli offers a series of exclusive experiences designed to introduce guests of all ages to the art of mermaiding. The programmes range from playful introductory sessions to advanced courses and professional-level Instructor Development Courses (IDC).
“Mermaiding is more than a trend — it is a joyful way to connect with the water, express creativity, and feel empowered,” Restelli explained. “I enjoy watching guests discover confidence, freedom, and a sense of fun in the ocean. It is as much about transformation as it is about adventure.”
As part of Finolhu’s extensive marine offerings, the PADI Mermaid programmes provide an engaging complement to the resort’s diving and snorkelling activities. Participants may learn to glide gracefully underwater in a mermaid tail, capture striking images during professional photo sessions, or pursue advanced training that strengthens skills and deepens their connection with the ocean.
By hosting the Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Development Course, Finolhu reinforces its reputation as a pioneering destination for distinctive and life-enriching marine experiences.
Action
Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center
The Maldives has reached a new milestone in its diving industry with the launch of the country’s first PADI TecRec diver training center. Established by Aquaventure Dive Center in Addu City, the facility marks the beginning of a new era for technical diving in the Maldives, creating opportunities for divers to explore greater depths beyond recreational limits.
As the first of its kind in the region, the PADI TecRec center is fully equipped to offer a wide range of technical diving courses, from entry-level Discover Tec programs to advanced Tec 50 certifications. The center’s team of PADI-certified technical instructors are prepared to guide both recreational divers who are curious about technical diving and experienced divers looking to challenge their skills.
With access to some of the most spectacular underwater environments in the world—including deep wrecks, current-swept channels, and uncharted reefs—the Maldives is now firmly positioned on the global map as a destination for serious technical divers.
“This is more than just a certification—it’s an opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before,” said Marc Kouwenberg of Aquaventure Dive Center.
In addition to courses, Aquaventure offers technical diving equipment and custom expedition packages designed for those ready to take the plunge into the Maldives’ most adventurous underwater landscapes.
Contact:
Marc Kouwenberg
WhatsApp / Viber: +960 797 4310
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
ELE|NA to represent wellness sector at Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island unveils year-end visiting practitioners programme
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
-
Featured1 week ago
Rupi Kaur and FKJ headline closing night of Fari Islands Festival 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village wins Silver at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura highlights holistic living during World Wellness Weekend
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives secures top honour at World Spa Awards 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Amilla Maldives achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for sustainability