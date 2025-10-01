Finolhu showcases Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer

Dive Butler International, in collaboration with Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, is highlighting the achievements of Mara Restelli, recognised as the Maldives’ only certified PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer.

With this rare qualification, Restelli offers a series of exclusive experiences designed to introduce guests of all ages to the art of mermaiding. The programmes range from playful introductory sessions to advanced courses and professional-level Instructor Development Courses (IDC).

“Mermaiding is more than a trend — it is a joyful way to connect with the water, express creativity, and feel empowered,” Restelli explained. “I enjoy watching guests discover confidence, freedom, and a sense of fun in the ocean. It is as much about transformation as it is about adventure.”

As part of Finolhu’s extensive marine offerings, the PADI Mermaid programmes provide an engaging complement to the resort’s diving and snorkelling activities. Participants may learn to glide gracefully underwater in a mermaid tail, capture striking images during professional photo sessions, or pursue advanced training that strengthens skills and deepens their connection with the ocean.

By hosting the Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Development Course, Finolhu reinforces its reputation as a pioneering destination for distinctive and life-enriching marine experiences.