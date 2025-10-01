Featured
Finolhu showcases Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer
Dive Butler International, in collaboration with Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, is highlighting the achievements of Mara Restelli, recognised as the Maldives’ only certified PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer.
With this rare qualification, Restelli offers a series of exclusive experiences designed to introduce guests of all ages to the art of mermaiding. The programmes range from playful introductory sessions to advanced courses and professional-level Instructor Development Courses (IDC).
“Mermaiding is more than a trend — it is a joyful way to connect with the water, express creativity, and feel empowered,” Restelli explained. “I enjoy watching guests discover confidence, freedom, and a sense of fun in the ocean. It is as much about transformation as it is about adventure.”
As part of Finolhu’s extensive marine offerings, the PADI Mermaid programmes provide an engaging complement to the resort’s diving and snorkelling activities. Participants may learn to glide gracefully underwater in a mermaid tail, capture striking images during professional photo sessions, or pursue advanced training that strengthens skills and deepens their connection with the ocean.
By hosting the Maldives’ only PADI Mermaid Instructor Development Course, Finolhu reinforces its reputation as a pioneering destination for distinctive and life-enriching marine experiences.
Featured
Santa, fireworks and island festivities at Canareef Resort Maldives
Canareef Resort Maldives is preparing to transform the holiday season into a tropical celebration with its Festive Programme 2025, combining traditional holiday experiences with the setting of the Maldivian islands. The programme, running from late November to early January, offers a calendar of events designed for families and friends to celebrate Christmas and New Year together.
The season begins on 26 November with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at Meera Bar. Guests will be invited to take part in this tradition by preparing dried fruits, nuts and spices for the resort’s Christmas cake. The event will be accompanied by DJ music, creating a convivial atmosphere for in-house guests.
On 17 December, the resort will host a Christmas Tree Lighting at Dhoni Bar Beach. Visitors will gather under the night sky to witness the tree illuminate the beachside setting, marking the start of the festive period. The following day, 18 December, younger guests will have a dedicated programme at the Kids Club, where they can participate in activities such as tree decorating, card making, cookie decorating and festive face painting.
Christmas Eve celebrations will begin with Santa’s arrival at Dhoni Bar Beach, where carols and seasonal cheer will accompany his entrance. The evening will continue with Christmas cocktails at Dhoni Beach, followed by a Gala Dinner at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. The dinner will feature a mix of international and traditional dishes, live cooking stations, and desserts, alongside live entertainment in a beachside setting.
As the year draws to a close, the resort will host its New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31 December at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. Guests will enjoy live music and dining before moving to Beach Bar for the countdown and a fireworks display over the Indian Ocean to mark the arrival of 2026. The celebrations will continue on 1 January with New Year’s cocktails at Dhoni Beach, offering a moment to toast the year ahead while enjoying the first sunset of 2026.
Canareef Resort Maldives encourages advance reservations to secure places at these festive events. Details are available through the resort’s website or by contacting the reservations team directly.
The Festive Programme 2025 is designed to provide more than just seasonal activities. It gives guests the opportunity to create lasting memories through a combination of holiday traditions and the natural beauty of the Maldives. From the Christmas tree lighting and Santa’s arrival to the New Year’s fireworks, the programme offers a way to celebrate the season in a tropical setting.
Featured
Crafting memories: Sirru Fen Fushi and The Clay Studio Maldives collaborate
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has partnered with The Clay Studio Maldives, the nation’s first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio, to introduce the art of pottery to the island. Through this collaboration, guests can now take part in hands-on workshops in wheel throwing, hand building, and pottery painting, offering experiences suitable for families, couples, or individuals seeking a mindful escape.
Founded with the aim of making pottery accessible to all ages while celebrating authentic Maldivian craftsmanship, The Clay Studio Maldives brings a ‘Made in Maldives’ touch to the resort. At Sirru Fen Fushi, these sessions encourage participants to slow down, reconnect, and create lasting memories by crafting their own clay postcards—a unique keepsake or gift to take home.
Commenting on the partnership, Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, said: “Pottery is not only creative but also deeply therapeutic. It invites our guests to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and the spirit of the Maldives.”
Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, added: “Through this collaboration with Sirru Fen Fushi, we are delighted to offer guests not just beautiful souvenirs, but also the therapeutic joy of shaping something lasting with their own hands.”
Beyond pottery, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a wide range of activities. Guests can enjoy sports such as tennis, football, volleyball, and badminton, or join in social Muay Thai sessions. Creative pursuits like coconut painting and the Sustainability Lab further expand the options, ensuring there is something for every visitor, whether seeking adventure, creativity, or relaxation.
This new initiative complements the resort’s sustainability-driven experiences, including the Coralarium—the world’s first semi-submerged tidal art gallery—and the on-island Sustainability Lab. Together, they reinforce Sirru Fen Fushi’s guiding ethos of Wild Luxury and Purposeful Living.
Featured
Ifuru Island Maldives brings New Orleans vibes to festive season
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced its festive season programme, scheduled to take place from 21 December 2025 to 10 January 2026. This year’s celebrations will draw inspiration from the soulful rhythms and vibrant atmosphere of New Orleans, combining the spirit of jazz and the elegance of Mardi Gras with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort’s programme will include a series of curated events designed to bring guests together through music, fine dining, and island traditions. Highlights include:
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner – A fine dining experience overlooking the lagoon.
- Christmas Day – A celebration featuring special culinary creations and live entertainment.
- New Year’s Eve: New Orleans Nights & Jazz Vibes – An evening inspired by New Orleans, featuring live jazz, bold flavours, and a countdown under the stars.
- Orthodox Christmas – A candlelit occasion combining tradition with soulful live music.
- Nightly Jazz and Entertainment – Sunset performances and evenings enriched with rhythm and atmosphere.
- Festive Activities for Families – Experiences designed to create a memorable season for younger guests.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, stated that the aim was to offer guests a distinctive and memorable festive programme. “By blending the cultural richness of New Orleans with the natural beauty of the Maldives, we are creating a celebration that is vibrant, soulful, and truly unique,” he said.
Guests are invited to explore the full festive programme through the resort’s official channels and to take advantage of a limited-time exclusive festive season offer.
