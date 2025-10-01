Santa, fireworks and island festivities at Canareef Resort Maldives

Canareef Resort Maldives is preparing to transform the holiday season into a tropical celebration with its Festive Programme 2025, combining traditional holiday experiences with the setting of the Maldivian islands. The programme, running from late November to early January, offers a calendar of events designed for families and friends to celebrate Christmas and New Year together.

The season begins on 26 November with the annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at Meera Bar. Guests will be invited to take part in this tradition by preparing dried fruits, nuts and spices for the resort’s Christmas cake. The event will be accompanied by DJ music, creating a convivial atmosphere for in-house guests.

On 17 December, the resort will host a Christmas Tree Lighting at Dhoni Bar Beach. Visitors will gather under the night sky to witness the tree illuminate the beachside setting, marking the start of the festive period. The following day, 18 December, younger guests will have a dedicated programme at the Kids Club, where they can participate in activities such as tree decorating, card making, cookie decorating and festive face painting.

Christmas Eve celebrations will begin with Santa’s arrival at Dhoni Bar Beach, where carols and seasonal cheer will accompany his entrance. The evening will continue with Christmas cocktails at Dhoni Beach, followed by a Gala Dinner at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. The dinner will feature a mix of international and traditional dishes, live cooking stations, and desserts, alongside live entertainment in a beachside setting.

As the year draws to a close, the resort will host its New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31 December at Kilhi & Keymaa Restaurant. Guests will enjoy live music and dining before moving to Beach Bar for the countdown and a fireworks display over the Indian Ocean to mark the arrival of 2026. The celebrations will continue on 1 January with New Year’s cocktails at Dhoni Beach, offering a moment to toast the year ahead while enjoying the first sunset of 2026.

Canareef Resort Maldives encourages advance reservations to secure places at these festive events. Details are available through the resort’s website or by contacting the reservations team directly.

The Festive Programme 2025 is designed to provide more than just seasonal activities. It gives guests the opportunity to create lasting memories through a combination of holiday traditions and the natural beauty of the Maldives. From the Christmas tree lighting and Santa’s arrival to the New Year’s fireworks, the programme offers a way to celebrate the season in a tropical setting.