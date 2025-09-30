Crafting memories: Sirru Fen Fushi and The Clay Studio Maldives collaborate

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has partnered with The Clay Studio Maldives, the nation’s first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio, to introduce the art of pottery to the island. Through this collaboration, guests can now take part in hands-on workshops in wheel throwing, hand building, and pottery painting, offering experiences suitable for families, couples, or individuals seeking a mindful escape.

Founded with the aim of making pottery accessible to all ages while celebrating authentic Maldivian craftsmanship, The Clay Studio Maldives brings a ‘Made in Maldives’ touch to the resort. At Sirru Fen Fushi, these sessions encourage participants to slow down, reconnect, and create lasting memories by crafting their own clay postcards—a unique keepsake or gift to take home.

Commenting on the partnership, Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, said: “Pottery is not only creative but also deeply therapeutic. It invites our guests to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and the spirit of the Maldives.”

Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, added: “Through this collaboration with Sirru Fen Fushi, we are delighted to offer guests not just beautiful souvenirs, but also the therapeutic joy of shaping something lasting with their own hands.”

Beyond pottery, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a wide range of activities. Guests can enjoy sports such as tennis, football, volleyball, and badminton, or join in social Muay Thai sessions. Creative pursuits like coconut painting and the Sustainability Lab further expand the options, ensuring there is something for every visitor, whether seeking adventure, creativity, or relaxation.

This new initiative complements the resort’s sustainability-driven experiences, including the Coralarium—the world’s first semi-submerged tidal art gallery—and the on-island Sustainability Lab. Together, they reinforce Sirru Fen Fushi’s guiding ethos of Wild Luxury and Purposeful Living.