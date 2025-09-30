Featured
Ifuru Island Maldives brings New Orleans vibes to festive season
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced its festive season programme, scheduled to take place from 21 December 2025 to 10 January 2026. This year’s celebrations will draw inspiration from the soulful rhythms and vibrant atmosphere of New Orleans, combining the spirit of jazz and the elegance of Mardi Gras with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort’s programme will include a series of curated events designed to bring guests together through music, fine dining, and island traditions. Highlights include:
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner – A fine dining experience overlooking the lagoon.
- Christmas Day – A celebration featuring special culinary creations and live entertainment.
- New Year’s Eve: New Orleans Nights & Jazz Vibes – An evening inspired by New Orleans, featuring live jazz, bold flavours, and a countdown under the stars.
- Orthodox Christmas – A candlelit occasion combining tradition with soulful live music.
- Nightly Jazz and Entertainment – Sunset performances and evenings enriched with rhythm and atmosphere.
- Festive Activities for Families – Experiences designed to create a memorable season for younger guests.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, stated that the aim was to offer guests a distinctive and memorable festive programme. “By blending the cultural richness of New Orleans with the natural beauty of the Maldives, we are creating a celebration that is vibrant, soulful, and truly unique,” he said.
Guests are invited to explore the full festive programme through the resort’s official channels and to take advantage of a limited-time exclusive festive season offer.
Crafting memories: Sirru Fen Fushi and The Clay Studio Maldives collaborate
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has partnered with The Clay Studio Maldives, the nation’s first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio, to introduce the art of pottery to the island. Through this collaboration, guests can now take part in hands-on workshops in wheel throwing, hand building, and pottery painting, offering experiences suitable for families, couples, or individuals seeking a mindful escape.
Founded with the aim of making pottery accessible to all ages while celebrating authentic Maldivian craftsmanship, The Clay Studio Maldives brings a ‘Made in Maldives’ touch to the resort. At Sirru Fen Fushi, these sessions encourage participants to slow down, reconnect, and create lasting memories by crafting their own clay postcards—a unique keepsake or gift to take home.
Commenting on the partnership, Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, said: “Pottery is not only creative but also deeply therapeutic. It invites our guests to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and the spirit of the Maldives.”
Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, added: “Through this collaboration with Sirru Fen Fushi, we are delighted to offer guests not just beautiful souvenirs, but also the therapeutic joy of shaping something lasting with their own hands.”
Beyond pottery, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a wide range of activities. Guests can enjoy sports such as tennis, football, volleyball, and badminton, or join in social Muay Thai sessions. Creative pursuits like coconut painting and the Sustainability Lab further expand the options, ensuring there is something for every visitor, whether seeking adventure, creativity, or relaxation.
This new initiative complements the resort’s sustainability-driven experiences, including the Coralarium—the world’s first semi-submerged tidal art gallery—and the on-island Sustainability Lab. Together, they reinforce Sirru Fen Fushi’s guiding ethos of Wild Luxury and Purposeful Living.
Shangri-La Villingili Resort reopening announced for December 2025
Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa will reopen its doors on 31 December 2025, once again welcoming guests to one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury island destinations.
Located on Villingili Island in the southernmost Addu City, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical greenery and pristine natural settings. Guests will have access to 2 kilometres of white sandy beaches and 6 kilometres of uninterrupted coastline, framed by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. The resort also features natural lagoons and carefully preserved landscapes, offering a balance of seclusion and discovery.
Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa has long been recognised for its blend of Maldivian charm with refined hospitality standards. The reopening will reintroduce the signature service excellence for which Shangri-La is known worldwide, alongside curated experiences designed to enhance the guest journey from arrival to departure. These will include opportunities to explore local culture, engage in ocean-based activities, and enjoy personalised wellness and dining experiences.
The Ministry of Tourism and Environment also issued a statement confirming the reopening, framing it as a government priority.
“The Government of the Republic of Maldives is pleased to announce the forthcoming reopening of Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort, Addu City, which has remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19. The re-opening of this Resort is a presidential pledge by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu,” the statement said.
The ministry noted the resort’s economic and social significance to Addu.
“From its opening in 2009 until its closure, Shangri-La Villingili made significant contributions to both local livelihoods and enhanced connectivity through Gan International Airport. Prior to the closing of the resort, the resort employed more than 500 staff,” it said.
According to the government, sustained engagement with Addu Investments Private Limited and all relevant stakeholders has been central to resolving the resort’s prolonged closure. These efforts culminated in “a firm commitment from Addu Investments Private Limited to resume operations and reopen the resort by 31 December 2025.”
The ministry added that the reopening would “bring renewed economic and social benefits to Addu City, strengthen tourism diversification across the Maldives, and support the Government’s vision of expanding tourism opportunities beyond the central region while promoting development in the outer atolls.”
The statement concluded by welcoming the development and extending appreciation to Shangri-La and Addu Investments.
“The Government welcomes this positive development and extends its appreciation to Shangri-La’s management and Addu Investments Private Limited for their commitment to reopening this landmark property.”
Shangri-La, for its part, emphasised that the return of the resort represents both a renewal of its presence in the Maldives and a commitment to elevating the standards of luxury travel in the region. With its reopening, the group said, travellers will once again be able to experience a destination that combines natural beauty with world-class service, creating a setting suited for both leisure and meaningful experiences.
Minor Hotels to reopen NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in December 2025
Minor Hotels has announced that NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will reopen on 18 December 2025, following a six-month transformation that has revitalised the island’s villas, dining outlets and leisure facilities, while preserving its natural beauty. Formerly known as Reethi Beach Resort, the property has been repositioned under the NH Collection brand to combine Maldivian heritage with contemporary comfort.
Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. Hanifaru Bay, famed for manta rays, whale sharks and turtles, lies less than 20 minutes from the island.
The resort offers 105 beach and overwater villas, designed to merge traditional Maldivian character with modern convenience. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shoreline and ocean views, while a new category of sixteen villas with private pools enhances the offering. Overwater Villas, located on the north side of the island, extend across the lagoon and feature private decks with uninterrupted vistas, ideal for sunbathing by day or stargazing by night.
Seven distinct dining and bar venues are available to guests. The three signature restaurants include Alifaan, a beachfront grill centred on wood-fire cooking; Kaiyo, an overwater venue showcasing Asian cuisine; and Jumla, an all-day dining space serving international and local flavours. Light snacks and tropical drinks are offered at Madumaithri, beside the new beachfront infinity pool, and at Aqua Bar, located by the main pool. Atardecer, the sunset beach bar, combines cocktails, tapas and entertainment, while Handhuvaru, a rum bar set within the island landscape, provides a more secluded option. Guests may also enjoy fine dining experiences in the wine cellar or opt for the Adrift private dining concept, set in outdoor locations around the island.
The resort’s location enables a range of marine and land-based activities. Snorkelling is possible at the house reef, while excursions to Hanifaru Bay allow diving with manta rays, whale sharks and sting rays. Watersports include jet skiing, wakeboarding, flyboarding, kayaking, windsurfing, hydrobiking and stand-up paddleboarding. On land, the redesigned REVIVE spa offers wellness therapies inspired by nature, complemented by the resort’s Activity Centre, which features a fitness studio, games room, Kids’ Club, and courts for tennis, badminton, volleyball and pickleball. Guests may also relax along the beachfront or at the main pool.
