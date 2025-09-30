Featured
Shangri-La Villingili Resort reopening announced for December 2025
Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa will reopen its doors on 31 December 2025, once again welcoming guests to one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury island destinations.
Located on Villingili Island in the southernmost Addu City, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical greenery and pristine natural settings. Guests will have access to 2 kilometres of white sandy beaches and 6 kilometres of uninterrupted coastline, framed by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. The resort also features natural lagoons and carefully preserved landscapes, offering a balance of seclusion and discovery.
Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa has long been recognised for its blend of Maldivian charm with refined hospitality standards. The reopening will reintroduce the signature service excellence for which Shangri-La is known worldwide, alongside curated experiences designed to enhance the guest journey from arrival to departure. These will include opportunities to explore local culture, engage in ocean-based activities, and enjoy personalised wellness and dining experiences.
The Ministry of Tourism and Environment also issued a statement confirming the reopening, framing it as a government priority.
“The Government of the Republic of Maldives is pleased to announce the forthcoming reopening of Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort, Addu City, which has remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19. The re-opening of this Resort is a presidential pledge by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu,” the statement said.
The ministry noted the resort’s economic and social significance to Addu.
“From its opening in 2009 until its closure, Shangri-La Villingili made significant contributions to both local livelihoods and enhanced connectivity through Gan International Airport. Prior to the closing of the resort, the resort employed more than 500 staff,” it said.
According to the government, sustained engagement with Addu Investments Private Limited and all relevant stakeholders has been central to resolving the resort’s prolonged closure. These efforts culminated in “a firm commitment from Addu Investments Private Limited to resume operations and reopen the resort by 31 December 2025.”
The ministry added that the reopening would “bring renewed economic and social benefits to Addu City, strengthen tourism diversification across the Maldives, and support the Government’s vision of expanding tourism opportunities beyond the central region while promoting development in the outer atolls.”
The statement concluded by welcoming the development and extending appreciation to Shangri-La and Addu Investments.
“The Government welcomes this positive development and extends its appreciation to Shangri-La’s management and Addu Investments Private Limited for their commitment to reopening this landmark property.”
Shangri-La, for its part, emphasised that the return of the resort represents both a renewal of its presence in the Maldives and a commitment to elevating the standards of luxury travel in the region. With its reopening, the group said, travellers will once again be able to experience a destination that combines natural beauty with world-class service, creating a setting suited for both leisure and meaningful experiences.
Minor Hotels to reopen NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in December 2025
Minor Hotels has announced that NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will reopen on 18 December 2025, following a six-month transformation that has revitalised the island’s villas, dining outlets and leisure facilities, while preserving its natural beauty. Formerly known as Reethi Beach Resort, the property has been repositioned under the NH Collection brand to combine Maldivian heritage with contemporary comfort.
Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. Hanifaru Bay, famed for manta rays, whale sharks and turtles, lies less than 20 minutes from the island.
The resort offers 105 beach and overwater villas, designed to merge traditional Maldivian character with modern convenience. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shoreline and ocean views, while a new category of sixteen villas with private pools enhances the offering. Overwater Villas, located on the north side of the island, extend across the lagoon and feature private decks with uninterrupted vistas, ideal for sunbathing by day or stargazing by night.
Seven distinct dining and bar venues are available to guests. The three signature restaurants include Alifaan, a beachfront grill centred on wood-fire cooking; Kaiyo, an overwater venue showcasing Asian cuisine; and Jumla, an all-day dining space serving international and local flavours. Light snacks and tropical drinks are offered at Madumaithri, beside the new beachfront infinity pool, and at Aqua Bar, located by the main pool. Atardecer, the sunset beach bar, combines cocktails, tapas and entertainment, while Handhuvaru, a rum bar set within the island landscape, provides a more secluded option. Guests may also enjoy fine dining experiences in the wine cellar or opt for the Adrift private dining concept, set in outdoor locations around the island.
The resort’s location enables a range of marine and land-based activities. Snorkelling is possible at the house reef, while excursions to Hanifaru Bay allow diving with manta rays, whale sharks and sting rays. Watersports include jet skiing, wakeboarding, flyboarding, kayaking, windsurfing, hydrobiking and stand-up paddleboarding. On land, the redesigned REVIVE spa offers wellness therapies inspired by nature, complemented by the resort’s Activity Centre, which features a fitness studio, games room, Kids’ Club, and courts for tennis, badminton, volleyball and pickleball. Guests may also relax along the beachfront or at the main pool.
Drink
Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats
This October, SO/ Maldives alters the world’s most iconic beer festival into a chic island activation, blending Bavarian tradition with the resort’s signature flair for fashion-led experiences. Guests are invited to trade their lederhosen for linen and toast to Oktoberfest in true Maldivian style with Bratwurst & Beats by the Beach, a one-night-only beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach Hut on Sunday, 5 October 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM.
As the waves set the rhythm, the evening unfolds with a Bavarian-inspired BBQ featuring bratwurst fresh from the grill, golden pretzels, tangy sauerkraut, and all the authentic fixings paired with unlimited free-flowing beers. Once the sun melts into the horizon, a live DJ takes over, layering energetic beats with the island’s natural soundtrack. More than just a feast, the activation brings together community, culture, and celebration in a way only SO/ Maldives can deliver.
Nestled in the vibrant Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a private island playground where avant-garde design meets barefoot luxury. The resort’s 80 beachfront and overwater villas are crafted for open-plan living, each complete with a private pool and sweeping ocean views. Designed across eight categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, SO/ Maldives offers stylish sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups seeking a fashionable island escape.
The culinary journey at SO/ Maldives is as bold as its design. Guests can explore three distinct dining destinations: The Citronelle Club, an oceanfront venue serving Pan-Asian delights with a European twist; Lazuli Beach Club, a sun-kissed Mediterranean-inspired lounge radiating Côte d’Azur vibes; and Hadaba, the signature Levantine restaurant where smoky delicacies meet endless sea views.
Wellness and play are equally celebrated at the resort. Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation featuring Vichy rainforest showers, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness sphere with panoramic ocean vistas. Families are drawn to The Nest Kids Club and The Zone games lounge, while explorers dive into the watersports hub for island adventures on and beneath the waves.
“Oktoberfest is all about bringing people together, and at SO/ Maldives we love adding our own fashionable twist,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “Imagine celebrating with bratwurst and beer on a white sandy beach, with music, laughter, and the Maldivian sunset it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll never forget.”
Maldives secures top honour at World Spa Awards 2025
The Maldives has once again been recognised as the leading spa destination in the region, having secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination 2025 at the World Spa Awards.
The award reaffirms the Maldives’ standing as a wellness and spa destination, offering experiences that combine natural surroundings, luxury hospitality and holistic wellbeing. Alongside the national accolade, several Maldivian resorts were also honoured in various categories at this year’s ceremony.
The Maldives has a strong record at the World Spa Awards. In 2016, the country was named World’s Best Spa Destination for the first time, and regained the global title in 2018. In the same year, it was also awarded Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination, a title it has retained on multiple occasions, most recently in 2024 at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards. These consistent achievements highlight the Maldives’ role in leading wellness tourism, as it continues to attract visitors seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in a distinctive natural setting.
With wellness and experiential travel among the fastest-growing tourism segments worldwide, the Maldives continues to integrate wellness into its resorts, retreats and cultural experiences, further strengthening its global appeal.
