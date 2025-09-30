Shangri-La Villingili Resort reopening announced for December 2025

Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa will reopen its doors on 31 December 2025, once again welcoming guests to one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury island destinations.

Located on Villingili Island in the southernmost Addu City, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical greenery and pristine natural settings. Guests will have access to 2 kilometres of white sandy beaches and 6 kilometres of uninterrupted coastline, framed by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. The resort also features natural lagoons and carefully preserved landscapes, offering a balance of seclusion and discovery.

Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa has long been recognised for its blend of Maldivian charm with refined hospitality standards. The reopening will reintroduce the signature service excellence for which Shangri-La is known worldwide, alongside curated experiences designed to enhance the guest journey from arrival to departure. These will include opportunities to explore local culture, engage in ocean-based activities, and enjoy personalised wellness and dining experiences.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment also issued a statement confirming the reopening, framing it as a government priority.

“The Government of the Republic of Maldives is pleased to announce the forthcoming reopening of Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort, Addu City, which has remained closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19. The re-opening of this Resort is a presidential pledge by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu,” the statement said.

The ministry noted the resort’s economic and social significance to Addu.

“From its opening in 2009 until its closure, Shangri-La Villingili made significant contributions to both local livelihoods and enhanced connectivity through Gan International Airport. Prior to the closing of the resort, the resort employed more than 500 staff,” it said.

According to the government, sustained engagement with Addu Investments Private Limited and all relevant stakeholders has been central to resolving the resort’s prolonged closure. These efforts culminated in “a firm commitment from Addu Investments Private Limited to resume operations and reopen the resort by 31 December 2025.”

The ministry added that the reopening would “bring renewed economic and social benefits to Addu City, strengthen tourism diversification across the Maldives, and support the Government’s vision of expanding tourism opportunities beyond the central region while promoting development in the outer atolls.”

The statement concluded by welcoming the development and extending appreciation to Shangri-La and Addu Investments.

“The Government welcomes this positive development and extends its appreciation to Shangri-La’s management and Addu Investments Private Limited for their commitment to reopening this landmark property.”

Shangri-La, for its part, emphasised that the return of the resort represents both a renewal of its presence in the Maldives and a commitment to elevating the standards of luxury travel in the region. With its reopening, the group said, travellers will once again be able to experience a destination that combines natural beauty with world-class service, creating a setting suited for both leisure and meaningful experiences.