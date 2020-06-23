Shangri-La enhances hygiene protocols under ‘Shangri-La Cares’ commitment

Shangri-La Group is introducing the Shangri-La Cares commitment, which elevates its already rigorous hygiene and safety protocols for all properties worldwide.

As people look to travel in the future, health, safety and sustainability will remain top of mind, particularly as the world continues to react and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shangri-La Cares reinforces the group’s commitment to caring for people, as well as its distinctive Asian hospitality as it begins welcoming guests back to hotels and resorts.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and guests is of utmost priority. At Shangri-La, it is in our nature to look after people, to anticipate their needs and go above and beyond to ensure they have a memorable experience. We remain humble and true to our founding ethos with this commitment that will ensure we do our best to take care of people,” chief executive Lim Beng Chee was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“To meet new challenges and evolving customer expectations, we are focusing on enhanced hygiene protocols, elevating our standards and safeguarding our guests and colleagues’ well-being. We would like to convey our heartfelt care by creating a safe environment where everyone feels comfortable and trusts in our ability to ensure their safety and health – so that they can focus on moments that truly matter.”

Shangri-La Group has rolled out a pilot programme at select hotels, which have been operating throughout April and May, to refine additional health and safety protocols and to expand on already rigorous operational protocols with respect to the pandemic situation.

All new procedures and protocols form the cornerstone of an ongoing commitment which is now being introduced globally to ensure guests have complete confidence and peace of mind during their stay.

Enhanced protocols and procedures

Shangri-La has followed recommendations laid out by the World Health Organisation or more stringent local directives where appropriate, to ensure its operational protocols are comprehensive.

Concrete measures have been adopted at all hotels and resorts to combat the risk of Covid-19 so that guests can feel safe when staying at or visiting its properties.

These protocols include:

Increased frequency and full attention to deep cleaning of all high-touch surfaces and areas used by guests throughout the hotels

Use of medical grade sanitisers and disinfectants which are approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency

Increased cleaning frequency of air filters and air-conditioner systems to ensure optimal air quality

Safe dining, meetings and events with extra precautions to respect physical distancing and enhanced food safety practices

Enabling people

Caring for people is the bedrock of Shangri-La’s service value.

To reinforce the strong culture of health and safety, the group has enhanced training, learning and development resources for staff on essential preparatory and prevention measures. This includes direction on cleaning and sanitisation frequency, ultimately enabling them to better serve guests and safeguard their own well-being.

This training is certified by long-term partner and global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey. As a leading global hygiene and cleaning company, Diversey specialises in developing cleaning and hygiene technologies across industry sectors, such as health care, hospitality, retail and food services.

Staff will also be equipped with personal protective equipment where necessary.

Shangri-La will continue to build awareness on sanitation standards, as well as developing programmes for colleagues on stringent personal hygiene practices to ensure a safe work environment.

Elevating standards

As the situation continues to evolve, Shangri-La has been reviewing and elevating its standards and practices to prepare for a “new normal”. This includes enhanced operational guidance, safety and sanitation protocols on infection prevention and outbreak readiness programmes that are developed in close cooperation with Diversey.

The group has rigorous processes in place to verify the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection protocols and will monitor compliance with regular inspections and reporting tools. These measures will be updated based on the local requirements to ensure they meet evolving customer needs and expectations.

In Maldives, Shangri-La Group runs Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa Maldives in the southernmost Addu atoll, and the Hotel Jen Male, Maldives in the country’s capital.

A private hideaway, in a world of its own, Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa is the perfect setting for couples, with its secluded location as part of the Maldives southernmost atoll.

For the ultimate luxury experience, Villa Muthee, is the epitome of tropical refinement. The presidential villa nestles in its own luxurious environment with its private walkway entrance, a spacious deck with a private infinity pool and direct access to the ocean, a separate living room, yoga pavilion and even its own spa treatment room to let guests relax without leaving the villa.

Beyond Villa Muthee, the resort offers an extensive choice of accommodation, such as the unique Tree House Villas, Perched on stilts among the emerald green treetops, the villas offer intimate settings with marvellous views of the ocean and a large deck with its own private infinity pool. For true ocean lovers, the Water Villas, positioned over the lagoon, offer the perfect seascape for those who cannot resist slipping into the aquamarine waters teeming with tropical marine life. These open and airy villas come with overwater hammocks for languorous lounging.

The resort offers many options for water adventurers, such as turtle-quest snorkelling, diving to a unique shipwreck site, surfing with half a dozen great wave setups or parasailing for a bird’s eye view of the island. Tropical ‘havenists’ will also find their own piece of paradise in the unique flora and fauna that can be explored while cycling around Villingili’s jungle and coastal pathways or while playing on the only golf course in the Maldives. Couples can also enjoy a range of cultural experiences like no other in the Maldives, with guided tours of the neighbouring islands of Addu atoll, visits to the local farms and samplings of Maldivian cuisine.

The brightest gem in the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean, Villingili island is a haven for those seeking true romance. As if it was meant to be, the resort is located in the heart-shaped Addu atoll, just a five-minute boat ride away from Gan International Airport.

The only international business hotel in the Maldives, Hotel Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La is ideally located in the commercial and administrative district of capital Male, making it the preferred stay for business travellers and transit passengers.

The 14-storey building is the tallest hotel in the capital, and offers 114 rooms, including a Deluxe Suite. The three food and beverage outlets include a grab and go cafe, an all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant overlooking an infinity swimming pool.

Hotel Jen also houses two meeting rooms and a ballroom, which offers the perfect setting for prestigious social events and large conferences, as well as a 24-hour gym and the famous Aristo Spa where guests can indulge in a massage to wind down the day.