JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails

One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is set to welcome culinary enthusiasts to a unique journey of exclusive dining experiences this November and December. From refined Champagne and whisky dinners to indulgent Wagyu burger pop-ups at the resort’s lively Beach Club, guests will embark on a flavourful journey tailored to satisfy even the most refined palates.

Guests can immerse themselves in the sophisticated elegance of Drappier Champagne while overlooking the stunning Indian Ocean. Hosted by Michel Drappier, the 7th generation of the founding family, this evening offers insights into the 62-hectare vineyards where the iconic Drappier Champagne vintages are produced. The experience will be complemented by an exquisite pairing dinner and live acoustic music.

On the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah, guests are invited to explore the rich flavours of Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky paired with Australia’s famous Blackmore Wagyu. This evening will feature insights into Glenmorangie’s craft, led by the celebrated master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, and include guidance from wine and spirits expert Kamal Malik on the art of pairing.

This flavourful afternoon will spotlight Wagyu burgers featuring Rhônes, a rare, 100% grass-fed breed from award-winning Blackmore Wagyu. Typically reserved for the world’s most exclusive restaurants, Rhônes beef—limited to just 50 cattle annually—is available in the Maldives only at One&Only Reethi Rah.

At Reethi Restaurant, diners can savour exquisite sakes alongside breathtaking ocean views. With selections ranging from refreshing Naraman to aromatic Eisen, guests will enjoy a spectrum of balanced notes and flavours in the company of Michael Campion, Managing Director of the renowned Four Fox Sake.

The season’s culinary pinnacle will be a series of pop-ups led by chef Mauro Colagreco, bringing the celebrated flavours and techniques of Mirazur, the three-Michelin-star restaurant, to the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah. Taking place from December 21-28, the events will highlight locally sourced ingredients in line with Chef Mauro’s Circular Gastronomy philosophy, which harmonises haute cuisine with a profound respect for nature and local communities.