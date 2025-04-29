Featured
JEN Maldives celebrates Earth Day with debut of eco-friendly culinary experience
On Tuesday, 22nd April—International Mother Earth Day—JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La hosted an exclusive luncheon for its corporate and media partners to mark the launch of its new ‘Rooted in Nature’ menu.
The event underscored the hotel’s ongoing dedication to sustainability and community engagement through the Rooted in Nature culinary program, a global initiative by Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts. This program promotes the use of fresh, locally sourced, and ethically produced ingredients. By collaborating with local farmers and fishermen, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La fosters a strong link between the community and the cuisine featured on its menus.
The newly introduced menu showcases sustainable ingredients procured from local markets, line-caught seafood, and organic produce—including fruits and vegetables grown on the hotel’s own grounds. These efforts reflect the hotel’s commitment to supporting the local community, minimising environmental impact, and delivering an authentic Maldivian dining experience.
Juan Carlos Diago, General Manager of JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, commented, “We are proud to introduce the new Rooted in Nature menu to our guests and partners. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to promoting sustainable dining while celebrating the rich bounty of our local environment.”
Guests at the luncheon were treated to an exclusive preview of the menu, further reinforcing JEN Maldives Malé’s position as a leader in sustainable and innovative cuisine. The ‘Rooted in Nature’ menu is now available at Azur Restaurant and can also be enjoyed at private events hosted in the hotel’s ballroom.
Endless summer awaits: discover Milaidhoo’s ultimate Maldivian escape
This summer, Milaidhoo invites guests to experience a season of discovery, where each day flows in harmony with the ocean’s rhythms. The resort introduces Endless Summer, a limited-time offer crafted for dreamers, explorers, and those who find meaning in both grand adventures and quiet moments. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is not just a destination—it is a personal island story waiting to unfold.
From 1st May to 31st October, nature takes center stage as Hanifaru Bay becomes home to the breathtaking Manta Reunion—one of the Maldives’ most magical marine spectacles. During this time, dozens of manta rays elegantly glide through the warm waters. Milaidhoo’s guests enjoy exclusive access to this extraordinary event through specially designed excursions that offer close encounters with these gentle giants—experiences that remain vivid long after summer ends.
Whether relaxing in a private pool villa, savouring breakfast with uninterrupted views of the ocean, or embarking on curated island experiences, Endless Summer combines all the essential elements of a perfect Maldivian escape. Guests staying four nights or more unlock a range of curated benefits designed to enhance their stay. These include daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at the renowned Ocean Restaurant, rejuvenating daily yoga sessions, and much more.
To celebrate the manta ray season, the offer includes 30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions—an exceptional opportunity to engage deeply with the marine world. Additional benefits include 30% discounts on selected spa treatments and group adventures that showcase the area’s rich marine biodiversity and local culture. Guests also receive USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay, ideal for spontaneous indulgences that elevate the experience.
With early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), every moment at Milaidhoo is extended, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the island’s laid-back luxury.
Offer Includes:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- 30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions
- 30% discount on selected spa treatments
- 30% off handpicked group adventures and excursions
- USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay
- Complimentary daily yoga sessions (as per resort schedule)
- Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four (4) nights is required.
- Offer valid for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2025.
This summer, Milaidhoo offers more than just a retreat—it offers a chapter in a guest’s personal journey, where barefoot luxury meets the wonders of the sea.
Celebrate Eid al Adha in paradise at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
This Eid al Adha (6–10 June), Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to escape to its private island paradise for a celebration filled with relaxation, adventure, and culinary delights. Located just a 45-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an unforgettable tropical retreat, perfect for families, couples, and friends seeking a memorable Eid break.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents an exceptional Stay & Dine package, designed for a worry-free holiday. The package includes accommodation on a half-board basis with daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children under 13 years old through the resort’s IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free program, and two complimentary scuba dives per person per day for up to two certified divers per villa (inclusive of equipment, air/Nitrox, return boat transfers to dive sites, and guide services, valid for a minimum of three consecutive paid nights). Guests staying five nights or more also benefit from complimentary return shared speedboat transfers.
Whether lounging on white sandy beaches, diving into crystal-clear waters abundant with colourful marine life, or relaxing at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers endless opportunities to celebrate the spirit of Eid.
Guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights at the resort’s restaurants and bars, featuring authentic flavours, fresh seafood, Maldivian specialties, and international favourites. From relaxed beachside bites to lively themed dinners, there is something to satisfy every palate.
Families traveling with children will appreciate the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which offers a variety of engaging activities for young guests. Meanwhile, couples and groups can explore stunning marine life, join island excursions, or simply relax and reconnect amidst the island’s natural beauty.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented: “Eid is a time to slow down, savour meaningful moments, and celebrate simple pleasures. At Kandooma Maldives, we invite families and friends to experience true island comfort, enjoy leisurely days in the sun, and indulge in authentic culinary delights crafted with care. We look forward to welcoming guests seeking a refreshing and joyful Eid escape.”
Tacos, tostadas, and tropical vibes: Tex-Mex night at Cinnamon Dhonveli
On a balmy Maldivian evening at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests were transported far beyond the turquoise waters and swaying palms to the vibrant heart of Mexico, where bold spices, generous flavours, and festive flair came alive in an unforgettable Tex-Mex dining experience.
Hosted at the resort’s Tex Mex restaurant, this exclusive culinary evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry of taste, guided by a menu crafted to celebrate both tradition and indulgence. Each dish told a story, a moment of cultural homage wrapped in fresh ingredients and smoky, savoury aromas that floated into the air as guests dined by the ocean’s edge.
The evening commenced with the Chicken Caesar Cutlet—a zesty twist on the classic Caesar—featuring marinated chicken breast, avocado, feta, and a charred lettuce crunch. It set the tone for a menu that was both hearty and refined. Following this, the Taco Salad arrived, layered with fresh seafood, guacamole, and sour cream, offering a vivid medley of texture and freshness.
For those in search of warmth and comfort, the Mexican Chicken Soup brought soul to the table, rich with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. As the evening progressed, the grill’s stars made their appearance: a Sourdough King Beef Burger, dripping with cheese sauce and accompanied by golden fries, and the show-stopping Beef Birria Tacos, delivering a slow-cooked, spicy essence that had guests eagerly reaching for seconds.
Sharing was at the heart of the celebration. The Meaty Platter presented a bold feast—featuring grilled sirloin, ribs, and half chicken, accompanied by flour tortillas, guacamole, garlic mayo, and hot sauce. The seafood counterpart, the Seafood Platito, offered a tropical treasure trove of crispy calamari rings, prawn tostadas, green-lip mussels, and coconut-cut crabs, all enhanced by sides of salsa and creamy dips.
The Grilled Sirloin Steak, brushed with cilantro lime butter and served with shoestring fries, provided a classic finale to the main courses, while the Fajita Plates—offered with chicken, beef, or prawns—invited diners to craft their own flavourful creations for a fun, interactive finish to the evening.
Commenting on the event, Marlon Robert, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stated, “We wanted to create an experience that brings people together through food—flavours that spark conversation, dishes meant to be shared, and moments that stay with our guests long after the last bite. The Tex-Mex night was not just about dining—it was a culinary journey that brought a little heat, a lot of heart, and a dash of fiesta to our island.”
With the sound of the waves providing the evening’s soundtrack and the scent of grilled meats filling the air, this Tex-Mex night served as a vibrant reminder that in the Maldives, paradise isn’t just found in the scenery—it is also savoured on the plate.
