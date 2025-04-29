Endless summer awaits: discover Milaidhoo’s ultimate Maldivian escape

On a balmy Maldivian evening at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests were transported far beyond the turquoise waters and swaying palms to the vibrant heart of Mexico, where bold spices, generous flavours, and festive flair came alive in an unforgettable Tex-Mex dining experience.

Hosted at the resort’s Tex Mex restaurant, this exclusive culinary evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry of taste, guided by a menu crafted to celebrate both tradition and indulgence. Each dish told a story, a moment of cultural homage wrapped in fresh ingredients and smoky, savoury aromas that floated into the air as guests dined by the ocean’s edge.

The evening commenced with the Chicken Caesar Cutlet—a zesty twist on the classic Caesar—featuring marinated chicken breast, avocado, feta, and a charred lettuce crunch. It set the tone for a menu that was both hearty and refined. Following this, the Taco Salad arrived, layered with fresh seafood, guacamole, and sour cream, offering a vivid medley of texture and freshness.

For those in search of warmth and comfort, the Mexican Chicken Soup brought soul to the table, rich with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. As the evening progressed, the grill’s stars made their appearance: a Sourdough King Beef Burger, dripping with cheese sauce and accompanied by golden fries, and the show-stopping Beef Birria Tacos, delivering a slow-cooked, spicy essence that had guests eagerly reaching for seconds.

Sharing was at the heart of the celebration. The Meaty Platter presented a bold feast—featuring grilled sirloin, ribs, and half chicken, accompanied by flour tortillas, guacamole, garlic mayo, and hot sauce. The seafood counterpart, the Seafood Platito, offered a tropical treasure trove of crispy calamari rings, prawn tostadas, green-lip mussels, and coconut-cut crabs, all enhanced by sides of salsa and creamy dips.

The Grilled Sirloin Steak, brushed with cilantro lime butter and served with shoestring fries, provided a classic finale to the main courses, while the Fajita Plates—offered with chicken, beef, or prawns—invited diners to craft their own flavourful creations for a fun, interactive finish to the evening.

Commenting on the event, Marlon Robert, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stated, “We wanted to create an experience that brings people together through food—flavours that spark conversation, dishes meant to be shared, and moments that stay with our guests long after the last bite. The Tex-Mex night was not just about dining—it was a culinary journey that brought a little heat, a lot of heart, and a dash of fiesta to our island.”

With the sound of the waves providing the evening’s soundtrack and the scent of grilled meats filling the air, this Tex-Mex night served as a vibrant reminder that in the Maldives, paradise isn’t just found in the scenery—it is also savoured on the plate.