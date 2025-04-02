Cooking
Mastering art of smoked meats with Chef Arron Rhodes at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to host a truly exceptional culinary event on 19 and 22 May 2025 that no gastronome or connoisseur should miss. Renowned culinary artisan Chef Arron Rhodes, a global expert in the art of Texas BBQ, will join forces with Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu for a two-evening gastronomic celebration that blends traditional smoking techniques with the refined dining experience of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Chef Arron Rhodes began his culinary journey at 17 with a stagiaire role at Michelin 2-star The Vineyard at Stockcross. His career spans prestigious kitchens like Michelin 3-star Hof van Cleve, Restaurant Andre in Singapore and Central Restaurant in Peru (ranked #1). He also helped open Edge, the world’s first underwater restaurant in the Maldives. Owner of Smoke & Barrel in Hong Kong, Arron has perfected Texas BBQ, offering signature dishes such as beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked beef tongue. His style combines bold flavours with fresh, natural ingredients, influenced by global experiences, including Peruvian street food and Chef Andre Chiang’s Octo philosophy.
Milaidhoo’s Azure Beach Restaurant and Shoreline Grill will host two exclusive dining events that showcase Chef Arron’s BBQ mastery in the luxurious surroundings of Milaidhoo, where barefoot informality is at its best.
American Pop-Up BBQ at Azure Beach (Casual and Interactive)
Guests will have the chance to indulge in a relaxed and interactive American BBQ experience set against the stunning backdrop of Azure Beach. Featuring the iconic Big Green Egg grill and Chef Arron’s underground pibil, this event offers an unforgettable smoky feast with rich, slow-cooked flavours. Exclusive cocktails will be specially crafted to complement the BBQ dishes, alongside a stone pizza oven and underground oven, adding a unique culinary twist.
Wine-Paired Dinner at Shoreline Grill (Refined and Elegant)
For a more sophisticated experience, the Shoreline Grill, Milaidhoo’s premier grill restaurant specialising in dry-aged meats, will present a refined wine-paired dinner. Guests will savour Chef Arron’s expertise in smoked meats and Texas BBQ, complemented by expertly selected fine wines. This elegant evening combines the best of Milaidhoo’s fine dining with Chef Arron’s world-class BBQ artistry for a memorable culinary experience.
Chef Arron’s global culinary influences, from Peruvian street food to the rich flavours of Texas BBQ, will be showcased in these exclusive dining events. Whether it is the relaxed pop-up BBQ or the elegant wine-paired dinner, both events promise a unique and extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Chef Arron’s cuisine. Shoreline Grill, renowned for its expertise in fine cuts of meat and seafood, will offer the perfect setting for this world-class event, blending smoky BBQ flavours with fresh, local ingredients to create an unforgettable atmosphere.
This is more than just a culinary event – it is a celebration of Chef Arron’s passion and artistry, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the fusion of Texas BBQ with the pristine beauty of the Maldives. Do not miss the chance to indulge in this exceptional dining journey.
Book your stay now to indulge in this unforgettable culinary experience at Milaidhoo Maldives. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Cooking
Michelin magic in Maldives: Chef Wassim Hallal’s spring residency at Soneva Fushi
Danish chef Wassim Hallal will be hosting an exclusive residency at Soneva Fushi’s Flying Sauces from March 17 to May 12, 2025, bringing his two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Frederikshøj, to the world’s first fine dining zipline experience. As spring unfolds in the Maldives, guests will have the opportunity to soar along a 200-meter zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform, where breathtaking views, intuitive service, and Hallal’s masterful culinary creations await.
A pioneer of modern Nordic cuisine, Hallal’s passion for gastronomy has driven him to redefine fine dining in Denmark. His culinary journey began at a young age, leading him to refine his craft in some of Europe’s most prestigious kitchens. Under his leadership, Frederikshøj in Aarhus has earned two Michelin stars, recognized for its innovative approach, precision, and use of the finest seasonal ingredients.
During his highly anticipated spring residency at Soneva Fushi, Hallal will bring the essence of Frederikshøj to the Maldives, offering an unforgettable tasting experience that merges contemporary Nordic techniques with the island’s exceptional organic produce. His culinary philosophy pays tribute to the natural world, shaped by his environment and the evolving landscape of modern gastronomy. His style masterfully balances the refinement of French haute cuisine with the boundary-pushing creativity of New Nordic cooking, infused with global influences that drive his innovation.
At Frederikshøj, his commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous selection of the finest local ingredients. A true culinary craftsman, he embraces experimentation, constantly redefining flavour, texture, and technique to create dishes that leave a lasting impression. Each plate serves as a canvas—an expression of creativity, refinement, and evolution—always seeking to push the boundaries of what is possible.
While in the Maldives, Hallal and his team will seamlessly blend Frederikshøj’s distinctive culinary ethos with Soneva Fushi’s organic seasonal produce, crafting a two-Michelin-starred dining experience designed to surprise, delight, and linger in the memories of guests long after the final course.
Cooking
DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO
From a strategic partnership for renovation in 2023 that introduced a vibrant make-over with new water villas, to ongoing collaborations ensuring continual improvement of the guest experience, DERTOUR’s specialist team at SENTIDO continue to play an instrumental role in driving the success of OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
To kick off the year in style and at peak occupancy, at the end of February two of the leading figures in SENTIDO’s culinary team flew out from Europe to host a creative culinary extravaganza for guests and specialist training for associates at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
Sharing the inspiration for such collaborations with valued partners like SENTIDO, VP of Food & Beverage Anupam Banerjee stated, “At Atmosphere Core, we focus on crafting a food and beverage experience that cultivates an immersive journey, elevating guest satisfaction while honouring local heritage and sustainability”.
From SENTIDO’s headquarters in Germany, Corporate F&B Manager Chef Frank Funke took to the kitchens of the island to create Maldivian inspired dishes closely collaborating with island Executive Chef Ajay Sahoo, whilst behind the bar and ranked #3 in the world for Mixology, Manuel Perez foraged the island for fresh natural ingredients to add to cocktails paired with the flavourful cuisine.
The highlight of the three days featured a mouth-watering four-course degustation menu paired with cocktails organised by island F&B Manager Bishnu Bhattarai and team. Chef’s Frank’s starters included a “Hiki Mas” Maldivian-style diced tuna with coconut-lime dressing, whilst Caesar Salads took a twist with ingredients including charred coconut, crispy curry leaves, anchovy-lime dressing, and parmesan crisps with an added touch of crispy tinapa (smoked fish) flakes. For the mains, the finest Angus Beef Fillets were served with a Maldivian black pepper sauce and “Fish n Chips” were served pea mint Breadfruit (Banbukeyo) purée, turmeric pesto and ube (purple yam) fries. The most popular dessert of the night was the dark chocolate ‘Maldivian Bounty Tart’ with coconut ganache, vanilla cream and crushed cocoa nibs enhanced with polvoron shortbread.
Mixologist Manuel’s shaker never stopped as cocktails made from fresh island fruits and herbs paired each dish of the degustation. With combining flavours in mind, Manuel’s concoctions included Fresh Coconut-Lime Spritzer, Fresh Mango-Ginger Cooler, Black Tea & Date Infusion, Green Mango & Mint Iced Tea, Honey-Thyme Lemonade, Cucumber & Passion Fruit Iced Tea and a Spiced Hibiscus & Date Brew, the finale a Coconut & Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee to complement the Maldivian Bounty Tart.
Commenting on the three-day culinary journey, General Manager Alain Trefois concluded, “With a full schedule of activities set out over the three days including functions for both our guests and associates, this visionary duo entertained all with events ranging from mixology classes to a unique culinary journey through pairing Maldivian inspired food and drink.
“By partnering with both these acclaimed mentors, our F&B associates at Helengeli have not just learnt new skills, they’ve raised the quality standard for entertaining guests through the power of cuisine. From everyone on the island, we are indebted to Mr. Frank & Mr. Manuel for taking the time to travel and knowledge-share with our team, whilst also adding a magical culinary experience for our guests”.
Corporate F&B Manager SENTIDO Frank Funke also comments, “It was a unique experience, and I am very grateful to the entire team for helping to make this event so unforgettable”.
Cooking
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
-
News1 week ago
Introducing Sirru Residences: Luxurious seven-bedroom estate at Sirru Fen Fushi
-
News1 week ago
Creating artful moments: Shimha Shakeeb captures essence of island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Family1 week ago
Lily Beach Resort introduces egg-citing Easter programme
-
Family1 week ago
Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July
-
Family1 week ago
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
-
News6 days ago
The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort