Milaidhoo Maldives unveils Azure: Chic beach shack dining experience

Milaidhoo Maldives, the renowned luxury boutique resort in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is launching its newest dining concept, Azure.

Offering a laid-back, toes-in-the-sand experience, Azure provides guests with a delightful lunchtime escape in a picturesque beach shack setting, delivering an authentic slice of Maldivian life and an opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Nestled amid lush palm-like screw pines, Azure embodies the essence of barefoot informality. With its relaxed ambiance and idyllic beach location, guests can unwind and savour the simple pleasures of island life while enjoying the gentle sea breeze. Open from 12.00 (noon) to 16.00, Azure is the perfect spot for a leisurely midday meal.

Azure’s culinary focus is on fresh, light bites and delectable wood-fired pizzas, crafted with the finest ingredients. A highlight of the menu is the signature Azure pizza, showcasing the unique flavours of Maldivian ingredients, such as tuna carpaccio, lobster, dried fish, herbs from the Chef’s garden (Maldivian Rocket) and a Maldivian chilli tomato sauce as the base.

Guests can also indulge in a selection of refreshing cocktails as well as the ever-popular Provence rosé, a must on a sunny day at the beach.

A standout at Azure is the homemade sorbet, featuring an array of tropical flavours such as creamy coconut, zesty lemon screw pine, fragrant basil and vibrant hibiscus. These invigorating treats provide the perfect ending to a sun-kissed afternoon.

“At Milaidhoo, we encourage our guests to leave formality behind. This new dining experience captures the true spirit of our effortless island luxury,” says Ken Gundu, Executive Chef. “Azure offers you a chance to connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives in a relaxed and informal setting while enjoying exceptional food and drinks.”

Azure’s menu:

Light bites: a selection of fresh, seasonal dishes perfect for a light lunch.

Wood-fired pizzas: crispy, thin-crust pizzas cooked in a traditional wood-fired oven.

Signature Azure pizza: a unique creation you simply must try, featuring local ingredients from the chef’s garden and the Indian Ocean.

Homemade sorbets: when the heat is on, indulge in our uniquely Maldivian sorbet flavours including coconut, lemon screw pine, basil and hibiscus.

Provence rosé and cocktails: enjoy a chilled glass of wine or handcrafted cocktail to complement this most relaxing of dining experiences.

Azure invites guests to embrace the laid-back charm of a beach shack, where every meal celebrates culinary delights inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

Milaidhoo is more than just a destination; it’s an island sanctuary where you can write your own story and create memories as unique as you are.

For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.