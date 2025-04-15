Food
Milaidhoo Maldives unveils Azure: Chic beach shack dining experience
Milaidhoo Maldives, the renowned luxury boutique resort in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is launching its newest dining concept, Azure.
Offering a laid-back, toes-in-the-sand experience, Azure provides guests with a delightful lunchtime escape in a picturesque beach shack setting, delivering an authentic slice of Maldivian life and an opportunity to reconnect with nature.
Nestled amid lush palm-like screw pines, Azure embodies the essence of barefoot informality. With its relaxed ambiance and idyllic beach location, guests can unwind and savour the simple pleasures of island life while enjoying the gentle sea breeze. Open from 12.00 (noon) to 16.00, Azure is the perfect spot for a leisurely midday meal.
Azure’s culinary focus is on fresh, light bites and delectable wood-fired pizzas, crafted with the finest ingredients. A highlight of the menu is the signature Azure pizza, showcasing the unique flavours of Maldivian ingredients, such as tuna carpaccio, lobster, dried fish, herbs from the Chef’s garden (Maldivian Rocket) and a Maldivian chilli tomato sauce as the base.
Guests can also indulge in a selection of refreshing cocktails as well as the ever-popular Provence rosé, a must on a sunny day at the beach.
A standout at Azure is the homemade sorbet, featuring an array of tropical flavours such as creamy coconut, zesty lemon screw pine, fragrant basil and vibrant hibiscus. These invigorating treats provide the perfect ending to a sun-kissed afternoon.
“At Milaidhoo, we encourage our guests to leave formality behind. This new dining experience captures the true spirit of our effortless island luxury,” says Ken Gundu, Executive Chef. “Azure offers you a chance to connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives in a relaxed and informal setting while enjoying exceptional food and drinks.”
Azure’s menu:
- Light bites: a selection of fresh, seasonal dishes perfect for a light lunch.
- Wood-fired pizzas: crispy, thin-crust pizzas cooked in a traditional wood-fired oven.
- Signature Azure pizza: a unique creation you simply must try, featuring local ingredients from the chef’s garden and the Indian Ocean.
- Homemade sorbets: when the heat is on, indulge in our uniquely Maldivian sorbet flavours including coconut, lemon screw pine, basil and hibiscus.
- Provence rosé and cocktails: enjoy a chilled glass of wine or handcrafted cocktail to complement this most relaxing of dining experiences.
Azure invites guests to embrace the laid-back charm of a beach shack, where every meal celebrates culinary delights inspired by the island’s natural beauty.
Milaidhoo is more than just a destination; it’s an island sanctuary where you can write your own story and create memories as unique as you are.
For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Drink
Patina Maldives presents culinary experience with Luciano Cucina Italiana x Veleno Bar
Patina Maldives continues to reimagine the art of island hospitality through its latest epicurean collaboration: a two-day culinary pop-up bringing together Italy’s “King of Carbonara,” Chef Luciano Monosilio, and the irreverently creative mixologists from Vienna’s Veleno Bar. Taking place on 24 and 25 April 2025, this exclusive dining and cocktail affair promises a bold interplay of heritage and experimentation, set within the warm, intimate space of Farine and the vibrant backdrop of Fari Beach Club.
Widely recognised as one of the most innovative chefs in Italy today, Chef Luciano Monosilio earned his Michelin star at the age of just 27. At his eponymous restaurant in Rome, Luciano Cucina Italiana, he is known for transforming traditional Roman dishes into contemporary expressions
of flavour, with his carbonara becoming something of a culinary icon in its own right. His presence at Patina Maldives signals a continued commitment to curating exceptional gastronomic moments that marry technique, story, and soul.
The collaboration is further elevated by the spirited energy of Veleno Bar, an underground favourite in Vienna’s cocktail scene. Known for its bold and sustainable approach to mixology — including the creative use of upcycled ingredients — Veleno brings an unapologetically daring edge to classic cocktails, blending eclectic flavours with a rebellious spirit.
On Thursday evening, the experience begins as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, with a welcome cocktail hour at Farine featuring bespoke concoctions by Veleno and an elegant selection of specially crafted canapés by Chef Luciano himself. As twilight deepens, guests are invited to linger over a semi-buffet dinner, where Luciano’s à la carte creations are woven into Farine’s existing menu — a thoughtful tribute to seasonal Italian fare interpreted through the lens of island living.
The following day offers an intimate opportunity to step behind the scenes. At Koen, Chef Luciano will host a hands-on Carbonara Cooking Class for a select group of 12 guests. This immersive culinary session includes a personalised mocktail and dessert pairing — a reflective, flavour-led journey through one of Rome’s most beloved dishes.
While guests indulge in flavour and technique, the creative exchange extends to Patina’s own team. On Friday afternoon, Veleno Bar’s Luca will lead a cocktail masterclass for Patina’s F&B talents at Fari Beach Club — sharing the brand’s signature playbook of sustainability, narrative, and unconventional craft.
The two-day event concludes with a final evening at Farine, where the warmth of shared tables, fresh perspectives, and elevated dining leaves an impression far beyond the plate.
Prices start from USD 155++ for the semi-buffet dinners at Farine (half-board credit applicable), and USD 150++ per person for the Carbonara Cooking Class, inclusive of a mocktail and dessert.
This limited engagement is a celebration of taste, storytelling, and cultural alchemy — an invitation to savour, to learn, and to connect.
Cooking
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
Cooking
Mastering art of smoked meats with Chef Arron Rhodes at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to host a truly exceptional culinary event on 19 and 22 May 2025 that no gastronome or connoisseur should miss. Renowned culinary artisan Chef Arron Rhodes, a global expert in the art of Texas BBQ, will join forces with Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu for a two-evening gastronomic celebration that blends traditional smoking techniques with the refined dining experience of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Chef Arron Rhodes began his culinary journey at 17 with a stagiaire role at Michelin 2-star The Vineyard at Stockcross. His career spans prestigious kitchens like Michelin 3-star Hof van Cleve, Restaurant Andre in Singapore and Central Restaurant in Peru (ranked #1). He also helped open Edge, the world’s first underwater restaurant in the Maldives. Owner of Smoke & Barrel in Hong Kong, Arron has perfected Texas BBQ, offering signature dishes such as beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked beef tongue. His style combines bold flavours with fresh, natural ingredients, influenced by global experiences, including Peruvian street food and Chef Andre Chiang’s Octo philosophy.
Milaidhoo’s Azure Beach Restaurant and Shoreline Grill will host two exclusive dining events that showcase Chef Arron’s BBQ mastery in the luxurious surroundings of Milaidhoo, where barefoot informality is at its best.
American Pop-Up BBQ at Azure Beach (Casual and Interactive)
Guests will have the chance to indulge in a relaxed and interactive American BBQ experience set against the stunning backdrop of Azure Beach. Featuring the iconic Big Green Egg grill and Chef Arron’s underground pibil, this event offers an unforgettable smoky feast with rich, slow-cooked flavours. Exclusive cocktails will be specially crafted to complement the BBQ dishes, alongside a stone pizza oven and underground oven, adding a unique culinary twist.
Wine-Paired Dinner at Shoreline Grill (Refined and Elegant)
For a more sophisticated experience, the Shoreline Grill, Milaidhoo’s premier grill restaurant specialising in dry-aged meats, will present a refined wine-paired dinner. Guests will savour Chef Arron’s expertise in smoked meats and Texas BBQ, complemented by expertly selected fine wines. This elegant evening combines the best of Milaidhoo’s fine dining with Chef Arron’s world-class BBQ artistry for a memorable culinary experience.
Chef Arron’s global culinary influences, from Peruvian street food to the rich flavours of Texas BBQ, will be showcased in these exclusive dining events. Whether it is the relaxed pop-up BBQ or the elegant wine-paired dinner, both events promise a unique and extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Chef Arron’s cuisine. Shoreline Grill, renowned for its expertise in fine cuts of meat and seafood, will offer the perfect setting for this world-class event, blending smoky BBQ flavours with fresh, local ingredients to create an unforgettable atmosphere.
This is more than just a culinary event – it is a celebration of Chef Arron’s passion and artistry, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the fusion of Texas BBQ with the pristine beauty of the Maldives. Do not miss the chance to indulge in this exceptional dining journey.
Book your stay now to indulge in this unforgettable culinary experience at Milaidhoo Maldives. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
