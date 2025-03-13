Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award

Milaidhoo Maldives, the epitome of reinvented luxury and personalisation in the Maldives, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Excellence in Personalised Hospitality and Service – Maldives, 2024” by Global Brands Magazine. This recognition celebrates the island’s relentless commitment to providing tailored experiences and world-class service to its guests.

In a fiercely competitive field, Milaidhoo stood out for its exceptional dedication to personalisation. Global Brands Magazine, one of the world’s largest and most respected brand publications, honours excellence in the hospitality industry through these annual awards, and the 13th edition was no exception. Each nominee was rigorously evaluated by an external research team, ensuring that only the very best in customer service, innovation and branding emerged victorious. Milaidhoo Maldives was selected for its outstanding ability to deliver bespoke hospitality and its continuous focus on guest satisfaction.

At the heart of Milaidhoo’s success is its distinctive approach to service. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed into a world where every detail is curated to reflect their individual preferences. Central to this experience is the Island Host, a dedicated butler who serves as a personal concierge during the entire stay, ensuring that each guest’s wishes are not just met but anticipated.

The Island Hosts work seamlessly alongside the entire Milaidhoo Family — a team of passionate and highly trained professionals from every department, all of whom embody the island’s philosophy of personalised luxury. Whether it is arranging private dining experiences, designing bespoke wellness treatments or creating unforgettable excursions, the Milaidhoo Family ensures that every moment on the small island is a unique and cherished memory.

“Milaidhoo has always been about a place where our guests feel they belong than just luxurious accommodation; it is about crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for each and every guest,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This award is a testament to our exceptional team, whose dedication and passion for delivering personalised service are the cornerstones of our success. We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by Global Brands Magazine.”

As the Maldives continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations, Milaidhoo Maldives remains a beacon of individuality, where each guest’s stay is a reflection of their personal desires and dreams. This award is not only a reflection of Milaidhoo’s commitment to excellence, but also an endorsement of the island’s innovative approach to hospitality, placing the guest experience at the very core of everything it does.