Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration

This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to leave behind the ordinary and step into a world of playful mischief and magical wonder. From April 19 to April 23, 2025, the island will transform into an Island Wonderland, where culinary excellence, captivating entertainment, and imaginative experiences will come together to create an unforgettable celebration.

At the heart of the festivities, a grand gala dinner will offer an opulent feast inspired by the flavours of the Maldives and beyond. The evening will come alive with the artistry of master illusionist Ming Da, whose tableside magic will blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Wonderland’s most curious characters will join the celebration, adding a touch of playful unpredictability as they mingle with guests and lead them through an evening of surprises. The night will culminate in an electrifying performance by DJ Lupe, who will maintain high energy with a dynamic set of beats under the starlit sky.

Before the main event, guests will be invited to a cocktail hour featuring a curated selection of handcrafted drinks inspired by the whimsical theme. Ming Da will also make a special appearance during this pre-dinner gathering, performing sleight of hand and interactive illusions to set the tone for the evening.

Throughout the celebration, the island will host a variety of creative workshops and playful adventures. Artistic expression will be encouraged through themed art sessions, sculpting classes, and basket-making workshops. High-energy games and treasure hunts will provide opportunities for exploration, while younger visitors will be able to participate in activities such as face painting and talent showcases—all infused with the playful charm of Wonderland.

For those seeking relaxation, the Pullman Spa will offer an indulgent chocolate-inspired ritual designed to transport guests into a state of pure bliss. The experience will include a rich chocolate body scrub or wrap, followed by a soothing coconut oil massage, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated.

As the celebration draws to a close, attendees will gather for a final evening of entertainment and talent. Wonderland’s characters will make their last mischievous appearances, while performers of all ages will take the stage in a playful talent showcase, bringing the festivities to a joyful conclusion.

This Easter, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa aims to deliver an enchanting celebration where fantasy meets indulgence. With magical encounters, creative adventures, and high-energy entertainment, Easter Island Wonderland is set to be a celebration to remember—a place where imagination knows no bounds.