RAAYA by Atmosphere: Celebrating a year of castaway adventures
Against the backdrop of a broader surge in global travel, with the Maldives welcoming a 9% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025, RAAYA by Atmosphere proudly marks its first anniversary this July. With international recognition and a growing reputation for creating memories that linger, RAAYA enters its second year with a sense of quiet pride and renewed purpose.
Away from the crowd, hidden in the tranquil Raa Atoll, the island resort has, in just one year, established itself as a haven of understated indulgence, nature-inspired design, and thoughtfully curated experiences for discerning travellers from around the world. Since opening its doors on 4 July 2024, the resort has welcomed over 13,000 guests from across the globe, each discovering a castaway narrative that delights all ages.
At the heart of RAAYA’s concept is the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical tale shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.
From its 167 beach and overwater villas thoughtfully placed amidst fragrant gardens and turquoise waters, to its six exceptional dining venues, the resort has quickly become a sought-after escape for couples, families, and friends alike. The RAAYA Residence, with its private infinity pool and panoramic ocean views, remains a pinnacle of privacy and sophistication.
RAAYA by Atmosphere’s debut year has also brought accolades. Most notably, being recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing it in the top 10% of global listings based on genuine traveller reviews. Adding to its honours, the resort was also awarded “Opening of the Year” at the Travel Time Awards in Moscow, just nine months after its launch, a testament to the team’s dedication and the resort’s unique positioning as an experiential destination rooted in storytelling and sustainability.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “RAAYA was designed to be more than just a resort. It’s a place of stories, of moments that matter. We are deeply grateful to our guests, our team, and our global travel partners who have embraced this vision and made our first year so rewarding. This is just the beginning.”
Coconut Bliss Indulgence: July exclusive at Wellness by Mandara, Barceló Nasandhura Male
Blending ancient Eastern healing traditions with contemporary luxury, Wellness by Mandara at Barceló Nasandhura Hotel offers an exceptional spa experience designed to rejuvenate the body, calm the mind, and awaken the senses. From deeply restorative massages to radiant skin therapies infused with natural ingredients, Wellness by Mandara Spa invites guests to unwind and reconnect through time-honoured wellness rituals.
Signature treatments include the Royal Retreat, an indulgent head-to-toe experience combining massage, revitalising facial, and a floral foot ritual, as well as the iconic Mandara Massage, where two expert therapists work in synchrony to deliver profound relaxation and balance.
This July, guests can escape to the tropics with Coco Galore, an exclusive seasonal treatment celebrating the nourishing benefits of coco. The experience includes a revitalising coconut body scrub, followed by a deeply relaxing Coco Express Massage with warm coconut oil, and is complemented by a refreshing chilled coconut water to complete the journey.
Priced at USD 109 per person or USD 209 per couple, Coco Galore is a blissful island-inspired indulgence, available for a limited time only.
Discover the ultimate wellness escape this July — only at Wellness by Mandara, Barceló Nasandhura Hotel.
Savour July: Exceptional dining awaits at Barceló Nasandhura Male
Located in the vibrant heart of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura is fast becoming a sought-after destination for dining, casual coffee catchups, and laid-back city experiences. This July, guests are invited to indulge in a series of exclusive promotions across the hotel’s distinctive food and beverage outlets, the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer.
At Oivaru, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant located on the 3rd Floor, guests can treat themselves to an irresistible Chocolate Dessert Station, available during dinner service from 4th to 7th July only. A decadent addition to the renowned international buffet, it promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. To complement the dining experience, enjoy live music on selected evenings, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed, flavorful night out.
To mark World Chocolate Day on 7th July, a special Chocolate Indulgence Station will be set up in the Nasandhura Lobby from 4 PM to 8 PM. Featuring free tastings and handcrafted desserts by the hotel’s renowned pastry chef, the experience is open to all guests and walk-ins. Guests can also purchase limited-edition treats while enjoying a beautifully styled chocolate-themed setup designed for sweet moments and social sharing.
Alimas Coffee Lounge is the ideal spot to escape the city heat. From 20th to 26th July, enjoy 10% off all ice creams, making it the perfect excuse to cool down with a sweet treat in style.
For those seeking elevated views and an unforgettable ambience, B.Heaven, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers signature mocktails and light bites, best savored with panoramic sunset vistas. On selected evenings, the energy rises with live DJ performances, making it the perfect setting to unwind, socialize, or celebrate under the stars.
This July, Barceló Nasandhura invites you to experience a taste of Malé’s most exciting culinary and social destination.
Angsana Velavaru shines in T+L Luxury Awards 2025 with top pool and GM honours
Angsana Velavaru, part of the esteemed Banyan Group, has secured prestigious placements in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, ranking #8 for Best Resort Pool and #3 for Best General Manager in the Maldives. These accolades underscore the resort’s dedication to outstanding service, thoughtfully crafted accommodations, and guest-centric innovation.
Located in the unspoiled South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru features 113 villas—79 of which are equipped with private infinity pools. Among them are the celebrated Beach Villas and the signature InOcean Pool Villas, which extend elegantly over the lagoon’s turquoise expanse. Each villa is designed to offer a harmonious blend of sophistication and comfort, enabling guests to immerse themselves in nature with both privacy and style.
Central to the resort’s social ambiance is the Kuredhi Pool Bar, a lively and inviting venue that offers more than just refreshments. It serves as a communal hub where guests can enjoy curated experiences such as DJ nights, aqua aerobics, and wellness sessions. This programming reflects the resort’s vision of merging serenity with social vibrancy.
Spearheading this success is General Manager Ahmed Zahir, who was recognised as the #3 Best General Manager in the Maldives. Zahir’s inspiring career began three decades ago as a Laundry Supervisor and has since evolved into a historic milestone—becoming the first Maldivian General Manager within the Banyan Group. His leadership is characterised by a deep understanding of local culture, empathy, and hands-on experience across resort operations.
“This recognition is not only an honour—it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come as a team and as an industry,” Zahir shared. “I’m proud to lead with values shaped by the Maldives itself: resilience, hospitality, and heart. At Angsana Velavaru, we aim to deliver something genuine and lasting—for our guests, our people, and our community.”
Under Zahir’s stewardship, Angsana Velavaru has fostered a culture rooted in authenticity, local empowerment, and purposeful guest engagement. The resort remains committed to evolving as a destination that honours tradition while embracing forward-thinking experiences.
