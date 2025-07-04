RAAYA by Atmosphere: Celebrating a year of castaway adventures

Against the backdrop of a broader surge in global travel, with the Maldives welcoming a 9% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025, RAAYA by Atmosphere proudly marks its first anniversary this July. With international recognition and a growing reputation for creating memories that linger, RAAYA enters its second year with a sense of quiet pride and renewed purpose.

Away from the crowd, hidden in the tranquil Raa Atoll, the island resort has, in just one year, established itself as a haven of understated indulgence, nature-inspired design, and thoughtfully curated experiences for discerning travellers from around the world. Since opening its doors on 4 July 2024, the resort has welcomed over 13,000 guests from across the globe, each discovering a castaway narrative that delights all ages.

At the heart of RAAYA’s concept is the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical tale shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.

From its 167 beach and overwater villas thoughtfully placed amidst fragrant gardens and turquoise waters, to its six exceptional dining venues, the resort has quickly become a sought-after escape for couples, families, and friends alike. The RAAYA Residence, with its private infinity pool and panoramic ocean views, remains a pinnacle of privacy and sophistication.

RAAYA by Atmosphere’s debut year has also brought accolades. Most notably, being recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing it in the top 10% of global listings based on genuine traveller reviews. Adding to its honours, the resort was also awarded “Opening of the Year” at the Travel Time Awards in Moscow, just nine months after its launch, a testament to the team’s dedication and the resort’s unique positioning as an experiential destination rooted in storytelling and sustainability.

Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “RAAYA was designed to be more than just a resort. It’s a place of stories, of moments that matter. We are deeply grateful to our guests, our team, and our global travel partners who have embraced this vision and made our first year so rewarding. This is just the beginning.”