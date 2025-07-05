Niyama Private Islands Maldives unveils transformed resort

Niyama Private Islands Maldives has revealed its THIS IS NIYAMA transformation – extraordinary with fully refurbished villas and facilities, heightened levels of luxury, new experiences that immerse guests in all the beauty of the Maldives, and a newfound sense of freedom – an invitation for guests to live life on their own terms, unscripted and unbound.

Since its unveiling in 2012, Niyama has made its mark on the Maldives with its bold playfulness. Now, it ups the ante, as effortless luxury is draped with the avant garde, the surreal, the one of a kind. The new Niyama sees the stylish and thoughtful evolution of the resort’s villas, restaurants and leisure facilities across twin islands Play and Chill, infusing each with an energy uniquely Niyama.

Evolved accommodations: A new aesthetic

The resort’s accommodations are, with a lightened palette, all-new furnishings, high-design comfort and sleek technology. Expanded interiors offer more room to relax and reconnect.

The beach villas, spacious playgrounds where guests are free to simply be, now glow with the colours of sunset, while high-tech toys include espresso, popcorn and entertainment all at the touch of a button.

Overwater villas, meanwhile, swirl in blue and turquoise as sky and ocean melt into one. Days drift with the tide, bringing sightings of makanaa, reef sharks and the sea turtle that calls the lagoon below home.

Each villa blends seamlessly with its surrounds, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening directly onto beach or a private sundeck, and outdoor bathing quintessential Maldives, as guests flit from one setting to another, free to roam at will.

Evolved culinary journeys: From the treetops to the ocean depths

Dining in the treetops reaches new heights at Nest, the resort’s avant-garde restaurant with the sizzle of teppanyaki and spice of Southeast Asia. Redesigned and relandscaped to fully immerse guests in the wild, lush jungle comes alive at dusk with the faint glow of lights and the call of birds.

Six metres below the ocean’s surface, Subsix unveils the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting experience, each of five courses as surreal as the setting, corals dappled by sunlight and reef sharks and sea turtles circling above.

There is also Dune, the ultimate beach chill, with chic lounging by the pool by day, a new menu with the fire of the Maldives a highlight, and cocktails and shisha until sunset.

Then there is sunset at the Surf Shack, a hideaway on the very western tip of Play now expanded, where the roar of the surf, the beats of the DJ, the warmth of rum, and fellow free spirits all come together to create pure magic.

An active lifestyle: On guests’ own terms

With world-class waves breaking right on shore (a left-hander), a pro in residence, and epic surf safaris unlike anywhere else, Niyama offers the Maldives’ most luxurious way to surf. The new marine centre, meanwhile, features hands-on conservation activities for guests, a way to leave their mark on one of the most beautiful places in the world, led by the resident marine biologist.

The kids’ club has also evolved, with a splash park in a clearing in the jungle, climbing wall, slides and trampolines. Daily schedules are packed with snorkelling and sailing with dolphins, with gourmet lunches and mini-spa treatments in between.

“At Niyama, we want our guests to feel free, to explore, play and connect with kindred spirits and nature on their own terms,” says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of the resort. “To that end, every detail has been rethought through, and facilities and experiences evolved. THIS IS NIYAMA reimagines the Maldives experience, inviting guests to write their own stories.”