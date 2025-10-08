Awards
Readers’ favourites: Anantara Kihavah, Niyama Private Islands earn top honours in Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Awards
Two Minor Hotels’ Maldivian resorts — Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Niyama Private Islands Maldives — have been recognised among the best in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.
The two resorts, both under Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand portfolio, were featured in the Indian Ocean category of this year’s awards. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked No. 9 by readers of Condé Nast Traveller UK, while Niyama Private Islands Maldives secured the No. 10 spot in Condé Nast Traveler US.
These rankings reaffirm the enduring appeal of Minor Hotels’ Maldivian portfolio, celebrated for combining exceptional natural settings with world-class hospitality and distinctive guest experiences.
Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offers a blend of barefoot luxury and marine discovery. The resort is renowned for its award-winning underwater restaurant, SEA, and a diverse collection of private pool villas surrounded by one of the archipelago’s most vibrant house reefs.
Meanwhile, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, set across twin islands Play and Chill in Dhaalu Atoll, continues to define laid-back luxury in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pioneering underwater club Subsix, family-friendly vibe, and innovative wellness and dining concepts, the resort offers an experience where adventure meets serenity.
“These accolades reflect the passion and dedication of our teams across the Maldives,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels. “We are proud to see our Maldivian resorts recognised by travellers from around the world, reaffirming their status among the most desirable island destinations globally.”
The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards highlight Minor Hotels’ growing global presence, with a total of 45 accolades across its Anantara, Avani, NH Collection, and Elewana brands — the group’s strongest performance to date.
Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at SATA 2025
Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has been named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, held this year in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The award recognises outstanding achievements in travel, tourism, and hospitality across South Asia, underscoring the hotel’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, modern business facilities, and a seamless experience for both corporate and leisure travellers.
General Manager Juan Carlos Diago expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from SATA. The award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional services to our guests. We share this achievement with our valued guests and partners who continue to trust and support us.”
Situated in the heart of Malé, the capital of the Maldives, Hotel Jen Malé Maldives by Shangri-La has long been a preferred choice for business travellers seeking convenience, comfort, and efficiency. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, versatile meeting and event spaces, and a balance of work and leisure. Guests regularly commend the hotel’s professionalism and consistency in delivering high standards, making each stay both productive and memorable. Whether for a short stopover or an extended business visit, Hotel Jen continues to set the benchmark for world-class service in a dynamic urban setting.
Director of Sales Mariyam Shafiyya Steinhilber added, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Best City Hotel Award. Winning this award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, from our front-line staff to our management. Every department has played a vital role in creating the outstanding guest experiences that make our hotel a leader in the city’s hospitality landscape.”
The South Asian Travel Awards brings together leading industry figures from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, and has become one of the region’s most respected platforms for recognising excellence and innovation in tourism and hospitality.
As Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La celebrates this milestone, the team remains dedicated to enhancing service standards and redefining the business travel experience in the Maldives and beyond.
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced that it has been awarded the Gold Award for “South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This recognition underscores the hotel’s longstanding reputation as the premier gateway to the Maldives, providing seamless hospitality experiences for travelers.
Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, the 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards welcomed industry leaders and esteemed delegates from across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements in hospitality and tourism.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s most prestigious platform dedicated to recognising excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diverse offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism. With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, commented on the award by saying, “Winning the Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel reinforces our promise of being more than just a transit hotel. Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the gateway to the Maldives, where comfort, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality meet. This achievement is dedicated to our passionate team who consistently go beyond expectations to create memorable experiences for every guest.”
Hawwa Fareesha, Hotel Manager of Hulhule Island Hotel added, “We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Best Leading Airport Hotel. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and the strong leadership of our Group General Manager. Thank you to all our staff – your passion and commitment continue to set us apart.”
Strategically located just minutes away from Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the Maldives’ premier airport hotel, offering comfort and convenience to both leisure and business travelers. The property features a wide range of modern facilities including well-appointed rooms, multiple dining venues, recreation options, and event spaces, all designed to provide a seamless transition for travelers entering or departing the Maldives. Known for blending efficiency with warm Maldivian hospitality, HIH has become the preferred choice for international passengers, airline crews, and corporate guests alike.
Cinnamon Velifushi, Dhonveli Maldives secure Gold titles at SATA 2025
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives reinforced its position in the regional tourism industry at the 9th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, earning two prestigious Gold titles — Leading Beach Resort for Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Leading Surf Resort for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives.
The awards ceremony, hosted at Cinnamon Grand Colombo on 20th September 2025, brought together industry leaders from across South Asia to celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and hospitality.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, located in North Male Atoll and renowned for its legendary Pasta Point surf break, was named Leading Surf Resort for the seventh time and for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its legacy as the region’s premier surf destination. Beyond surfing, the resort offers a range of water sports, wellness facilities, and immersive Maldivian experiences, making it a destination of choice for adventure-seeking travellers.
Meanwhile, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a private island retreat known for its crystal-clear lagoon, pristine beaches, and luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, celebrated a milestone moment with its first-ever Gold award as Leading Beach Resort. The resort is also recognised for its wellness offerings, fine dining, and family-friendly activities, creating a holistic guest experience in the Maldives.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said “For us, these two awards tell a story of legacy and new milestones. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, with its iconic Pasta Point, has once again proven why it remains the heartbeat of the surf community as South Asia’s Leading Surf Resort. At the same time, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ first Gold as Leading Beach Resort is a celebration of the island’s natural beauty and the passion of our teams who create unforgettable moments for guests. Together, these wins reaffirm Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives as a destination where adventure and serenity meet.”
The SATA 2025 event honoured 53 Gold and 113 Silver award winners, spanning Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Alongside Sri Lanka’s victories, the Maldives received the title of Leading Adventure Destination, while Bhutan was recognised as Leading Heritage Destination.
