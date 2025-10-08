Readers’ favourites: Anantara Kihavah, Niyama Private Islands earn top honours in Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Awards

Two Minor Hotels’ Maldivian resorts — Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Niyama Private Islands Maldives — have been recognised among the best in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.

The two resorts, both under Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand portfolio, were featured in the Indian Ocean category of this year’s awards. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked No. 9 by readers of Condé Nast Traveller UK, while Niyama Private Islands Maldives secured the No. 10 spot in Condé Nast Traveler US.

These rankings reaffirm the enduring appeal of Minor Hotels’ Maldivian portfolio, celebrated for combining exceptional natural settings with world-class hospitality and distinctive guest experiences.

Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offers a blend of barefoot luxury and marine discovery. The resort is renowned for its award-winning underwater restaurant, SEA, and a diverse collection of private pool villas surrounded by one of the archipelago’s most vibrant house reefs.

Meanwhile, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, set across twin islands Play and Chill in Dhaalu Atoll, continues to define laid-back luxury in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pioneering underwater club Subsix, family-friendly vibe, and innovative wellness and dining concepts, the resort offers an experience where adventure meets serenity.

“These accolades reflect the passion and dedication of our teams across the Maldives,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels. “We are proud to see our Maldivian resorts recognised by travellers from around the world, reaffirming their status among the most desirable island destinations globally.”

The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards highlight Minor Hotels’ growing global presence, with a total of 45 accolades across its Anantara, Avani, NH Collection, and Elewana brands — the group’s strongest performance to date.