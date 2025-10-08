Awards
Lily Beach Resort & Spa wins Leading F&B Resort at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been recognised as the Leading F&B Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2025, held in Colombo. The accolade reinforces the resort’s position as a destination where culinary excellence is at the heart of every guest experience.
Central to the resort’s success is its renowned Platinum All-Inclusive Plan, a comprehensive concept that offers guests access to a range of premium experiences. The plan includes à la carte dining across several speciality restaurants, unlimited premium wines and spirits, French Champagne such as Taittinger, themed buffets, private dining experiences, and selected excursions. Designed to elevate each stay, it allows guests to indulge fully without additional charges.
Lily Beach offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars:
- Lily Maa, the main restaurant, features extensive buffets and live cooking stations.
- Tamarind presents refined Indian-Thai fusion cuisine in an elegant overwater setting.
- AQVA serves light fare and cocktails in a relaxed beachfront atmosphere.
- Teppanyaki delivers interactive Japanese dining, combining artistry and theatre.
- Les Turquoise d’Aqua provides a fine dining experience under the stars.
- The Spirit Bar, set beside the ocean, offers a tranquil space for sundowners and late-night drinks.
- Vibes combines a family-friendly pool, games area, and evening entertainment.
The resort’s culinary achievements have earned it continued recognition. In 2024, Lily Beach received the Wine Spectator Award for its exceptional wine cellar and sommelier programme, further affirming its place among the world’s leading resort dining destinations.
General Manager Laurent Driole expressed pride in the achievement, noting: “This award is a tribute to the vision, dedication, and artistry of our F&B team. Every menu, drink, and moment is crafted to delight, and to offer our guests a culinary journey as exceptional as the Maldives itself.”
The award for Leading Food & Beverage Resort is seen as a reflection of the passion and commitment of Lily Beach’s entire culinary team. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Alessio Biondi and F&B Director Adam Shareef, dishes are prepared using the finest ingredients sourced globally, ensuring guests enjoy the highest standards of quality. Their commitment to creativity and innovation means that every visit offers something new—both for first-time guests and returning visitors.
Equally vital to this success are the service teams who bring warmth and personality to each dining experience. Their genuine care and hospitality create a relaxed, homely atmosphere that embodies the essence of Lily Beach—a place where guests feel welcomed as part of a community.
With this latest recognition, Lily Beach continues to define the all-inclusive luxury segment in the Maldives, combining world-class gastronomy, seamless inclusions, and authentic Maldivian hospitality to deliver experiences that remain both refined and heartfelt.
Readers’ favourites: Anantara Kihavah, Niyama Private Islands earn top honours in Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Awards
Two Minor Hotels’ Maldivian resorts — Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Niyama Private Islands Maldives — have been recognised among the best in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.
The two resorts, both under Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand portfolio, were featured in the Indian Ocean category of this year’s awards. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked No. 9 by readers of Condé Nast Traveller UK, while Niyama Private Islands Maldives secured the No. 10 spot in Condé Nast Traveler US.
These rankings reaffirm the enduring appeal of Minor Hotels’ Maldivian portfolio, celebrated for combining exceptional natural settings with world-class hospitality and distinctive guest experiences.
Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offers a blend of barefoot luxury and marine discovery. The resort is renowned for its award-winning underwater restaurant, SEA, and a diverse collection of private pool villas surrounded by one of the archipelago’s most vibrant house reefs.
Meanwhile, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, set across twin islands Play and Chill in Dhaalu Atoll, continues to define laid-back luxury in the Indian Ocean. Known for its pioneering underwater club Subsix, family-friendly vibe, and innovative wellness and dining concepts, the resort offers an experience where adventure meets serenity.
“These accolades reflect the passion and dedication of our teams across the Maldives,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels. “We are proud to see our Maldivian resorts recognised by travellers from around the world, reaffirming their status among the most desirable island destinations globally.”
The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards highlight Minor Hotels’ growing global presence, with a total of 45 accolades across its Anantara, Avani, NH Collection, and Elewana brands — the group’s strongest performance to date.
Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at SATA 2025
Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has been named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, held this year in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The award recognises outstanding achievements in travel, tourism, and hospitality across South Asia, underscoring the hotel’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, modern business facilities, and a seamless experience for both corporate and leisure travellers.
General Manager Juan Carlos Diago expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from SATA. The award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional services to our guests. We share this achievement with our valued guests and partners who continue to trust and support us.”
Situated in the heart of Malé, the capital of the Maldives, Hotel Jen Malé Maldives by Shangri-La has long been a preferred choice for business travellers seeking convenience, comfort, and efficiency. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, versatile meeting and event spaces, and a balance of work and leisure. Guests regularly commend the hotel’s professionalism and consistency in delivering high standards, making each stay both productive and memorable. Whether for a short stopover or an extended business visit, Hotel Jen continues to set the benchmark for world-class service in a dynamic urban setting.
Director of Sales Mariyam Shafiyya Steinhilber added, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Best City Hotel Award. Winning this award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, from our front-line staff to our management. Every department has played a vital role in creating the outstanding guest experiences that make our hotel a leader in the city’s hospitality landscape.”
The South Asian Travel Awards brings together leading industry figures from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, and has become one of the region’s most respected platforms for recognising excellence and innovation in tourism and hospitality.
As Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La celebrates this milestone, the team remains dedicated to enhancing service standards and redefining the business travel experience in the Maldives and beyond.
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced that it has been awarded the Gold Award for “South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This recognition underscores the hotel’s longstanding reputation as the premier gateway to the Maldives, providing seamless hospitality experiences for travelers.
Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, the 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards welcomed industry leaders and esteemed delegates from across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements in hospitality and tourism.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s most prestigious platform dedicated to recognising excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diverse offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism. With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, commented on the award by saying, “Winning the Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel reinforces our promise of being more than just a transit hotel. Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the gateway to the Maldives, where comfort, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality meet. This achievement is dedicated to our passionate team who consistently go beyond expectations to create memorable experiences for every guest.”
Hawwa Fareesha, Hotel Manager of Hulhule Island Hotel added, “We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Best Leading Airport Hotel. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and the strong leadership of our Group General Manager. Thank you to all our staff – your passion and commitment continue to set us apart.”
Strategically located just minutes away from Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the Maldives’ premier airport hotel, offering comfort and convenience to both leisure and business travelers. The property features a wide range of modern facilities including well-appointed rooms, multiple dining venues, recreation options, and event spaces, all designed to provide a seamless transition for travelers entering or departing the Maldives. Known for blending efficiency with warm Maldivian hospitality, HIH has become the preferred choice for international passengers, airline crews, and corporate guests alike.
