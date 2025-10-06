Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at SATA 2025

Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has been named ‘Leading Business Hotel – Maldives’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, held this year in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The award recognises outstanding achievements in travel, tourism, and hospitality across South Asia, underscoring the hotel’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, modern business facilities, and a seamless experience for both corporate and leisure travellers.

General Manager Juan Carlos Diago expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from SATA. The award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional services to our guests. We share this achievement with our valued guests and partners who continue to trust and support us.”

Situated in the heart of Malé, the capital of the Maldives, Hotel Jen Malé Maldives by Shangri-La has long been a preferred choice for business travellers seeking convenience, comfort, and efficiency. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, versatile meeting and event spaces, and a balance of work and leisure. Guests regularly commend the hotel’s professionalism and consistency in delivering high standards, making each stay both productive and memorable. Whether for a short stopover or an extended business visit, Hotel Jen continues to set the benchmark for world-class service in a dynamic urban setting.

Director of Sales Mariyam Shafiyya Steinhilber added, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Best City Hotel Award. Winning this award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team, from our front-line staff to our management. Every department has played a vital role in creating the outstanding guest experiences that make our hotel a leader in the city’s hospitality landscape.”

The South Asian Travel Awards brings together leading industry figures from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, and has become one of the region’s most respected platforms for recognising excellence and innovation in tourism and hospitality.

As Jen Maldives Malé by Shangri-La celebrates this milestone, the team remains dedicated to enhancing service standards and redefining the business travel experience in the Maldives and beyond.