Grégory Doyen brings his sweet artistry to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is continuing its acclaimed Tastemaker Series, a curated programme of exceptional collaborations with world-renowned chefs, artists, and creative visionaries, with the arrival of Chef Grégory Doyen, one of the most distinctive talents in contemporary pastry art.

Born in Burgundy, France, into a family of artists, Chef Doyen discovered his passion for pastry during childhood, turning his family kitchen into his first studio. A graduate of the prestigious École Nationale Supérieure de la Pâtisserie, his career spanning two decades has taken him through Michelin-starred kitchens and international stages, earning him recognition as a leading figure in modern patisserie.

Renowned for his sculptural desserts and refined French craftsmanship, Chef Doyen’s creations merge technical precision with emotional expression, transforming pastry into a form of edible art. His innovative approach has led to collaborations with some of the world’s most iconic luxury maisons—including Cartier, Marc Jacobs, La Prairie, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Vacheron Constantin, and Hermès—alongside bespoke commissions for Range Rover and Vogue. Often described as the creator of fashion-desserts, he is celebrated for infusing haute couture sensibility into the timeless artistry of French patisserie.

Guests at The St. Regis Maldives are invited to immerse themselves in Chef Doyen’s world of delicate textures and visual poetry through a special festive programme. On 10 December, he will conduct an intimate pastry masterclass, offering participants rare insight into his creative process and sculptural finesse. That evening—and throughout the festive season—his desserts will take centre stage at ALBA, the resort’s signature dining venue, where a curated dessert collection will be presented daily from 10 December to 7 January, offering a decadent celebration of the holiday season.

The residency’s highlight will unfold on 11 December at Decanter, where Chef Doyen will collaborate with the resort’s Executive Chef for a six-course, four-hands wine-pairing dinner, showcasing a symphony of refined flavours and masterful artistry.

A testament to The St. Regis legacy of exceptional taste and global collaboration, the Tastemaker Series at The St. Regis Maldives unites leading talents from gastronomy, art, and design in one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate creativity and craftsmanship amid the breathtaking surroundings of Vommuli Island. From Michelin-starred chefs to visionary mixologists and artisans, the series continues the St. Regis tradition of curating the extraordinary—where innovation, tradition, and indulgence converge in the most exquisite of island settings.