Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, in collaboration with BRICS Entertainment, has announced the continuation of the global journey of JODOKCELLO — the barefoot cellist from the Swiss Alps whose performances have reached millions worldwide.

Born in the hills of Emmental, Switzerland, Jodok Vuille, known professionally as JODOKCELLO, has transformed the way audiences experience classical music. Having built his own cello and performed barefoot across mountaintops and global stages, his approach to music is rooted in authenticity, presence, and human connection.

With over 15 million followers and collaborations with international brands and artists including Mercedes-Benz, Swatch Group, FC Barcelona, Alan Walker, IL VOLO, and Lindsey Stirling, JODOKCELLO has become one of Switzerland’s leading cultural figures. His work continues to transcend musical boundaries and inspire audiences across generations.

As part of his ongoing three-year global initiative, the Barefoot in the Sand Tour, JODOKCELLO will perform an exclusive set at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives during the resort’s management cocktails on 18 October. The collaboration highlights Alila’s dedication to curating meaningful experiences that celebrate both creativity and nature.

“Music is not just sound. It’s connection. It’s presence. It’s the truth,” said JODOKCELLO.

His barefoot performance, set against the backdrop of the Maldivian horizon, will offer guests a distinctive cultural moment that intertwines artistry, authenticity, and environment.

Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said: “Hosting JODOKCELLO at Alila Kothaifaru is an honour. His artistry reflects the same values we uphold — authenticity, connection, and respect for nature. This will be an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

The Barefoot in the Sand Tour marks a new chapter in JODOKCELLO’s artistic journey — one that extends beyond concert halls, bringing his message of presence and unity to audiences around the world.