Entertainment
Swiss cellist JODOKCELLO to perform at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, in collaboration with BRICS Entertainment, has announced the continuation of the global journey of JODOKCELLO — the barefoot cellist from the Swiss Alps whose performances have reached millions worldwide.
Born in the hills of Emmental, Switzerland, Jodok Vuille, known professionally as JODOKCELLO, has transformed the way audiences experience classical music. Having built his own cello and performed barefoot across mountaintops and global stages, his approach to music is rooted in authenticity, presence, and human connection.
With over 15 million followers and collaborations with international brands and artists including Mercedes-Benz, Swatch Group, FC Barcelona, Alan Walker, IL VOLO, and Lindsey Stirling, JODOKCELLO has become one of Switzerland’s leading cultural figures. His work continues to transcend musical boundaries and inspire audiences across generations.
As part of his ongoing three-year global initiative, the Barefoot in the Sand Tour, JODOKCELLO will perform an exclusive set at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives during the resort’s management cocktails on 18 October. The collaboration highlights Alila’s dedication to curating meaningful experiences that celebrate both creativity and nature.
“Music is not just sound. It’s connection. It’s presence. It’s the truth,” said JODOKCELLO.
His barefoot performance, set against the backdrop of the Maldivian horizon, will offer guests a distinctive cultural moment that intertwines artistry, authenticity, and environment.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said: “Hosting JODOKCELLO at Alila Kothaifaru is an honour. His artistry reflects the same values we uphold — authenticity, connection, and respect for nature. This will be an unforgettable experience for our guests.”
The Barefoot in the Sand Tour marks a new chapter in JODOKCELLO’s artistic journey — one that extends beyond concert halls, bringing his message of presence and unity to audiences around the world.
Celebration
Parisian glamour meets island serenity at Le Méridien Maldives this festive season
This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will welcome guests to a holiday experience shaped by the brand’s signature celebration, La Fête by Le Méridien. Framed by the turquoise waters and white sands of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort’s curated programme blends Parisian glamour with island serenity.
For 2025, the resort has chosen ‘Parisian Glamour’ as its festive theme, reflecting its European heritage where design, gastronomy, and entertainment converge. Guests will be offered a tapestry of immersive experiences, culinary highlights, and lively beachfront gatherings, designed for both relaxation and meaningful family moments.
Seasonal Highlights:
- Tree Lighting Ceremony – The celebrations begin on 21 December with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be welcomed with festive cocktails and a Christmas choir, while a life-sized gingerbread house sets the stage for the island’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.
- Christmas Eve Dinner – Christmas Eve will be marked with a beachfront buffet reimagining traditional dishes with tropical flair. The evening, enhanced by live music and an island ambience, will be included across all dining plans.
- Santa’s Arrival with a Maldivian Touch – Santa will make a unique entrance by boat, bringing gifts and surprises for children. Festivities will continue at The Family Kids Hub with workshops, games, and creative activities.
Throughout the season, dining will take centre stage. Highlights include:
- Sushi Matsuri at Tabemasu, presenting an extensive sushi and sashimi spread.
- La Fête Teppanyaki, paired with Japanese whisky and sake.
- A Spanish-inspired daytime feast at Riviera with sangria.
- Au Soleil Beach BBQ with smoky flavours and live music.
- Shelly Belly & Bubbly, featuring Maldivian lobster and champagne.
- Turquoise with nightly themes, from Asian street food to Maldivian cultural nights.
Children will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread cookie decorating, festive crafts, and Kids Night Camping beneath the stars. Adults can join culinary masterclasses, mixology sessions, chocolate-making workshops, and wine tastings. Celebrations will include tequila journeys and an adults-only beach party at La Vie. Beyond the festivities, the resort will offer dolphin cruises, snorkelling, paddleboarding, padel tennis, and spa treatments.
On 31 December, guests will ring in 2026 with a Parisian-inspired gala. The evening will feature a decadent feast of foie gras, French oysters, Canard à l’Orange, seafood, and premium barbecue selections. Live music, DJ sets, and performances will accompany the evening, culminating in fireworks and the Vision Tree countdown to the New Year.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an early bird package for bookings made by 15 October. Valid for stays between 15 December 2025 and 15 January 2026, the offer includes a minimum five-night stay with daily breakfast for two, USD 100 daily resort credit, complimentary water sports, and access to the full festive programme.
Entertainment
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is preparing to welcome guests to a week-long Autumn Festival with Halloween-themed celebrations running from 30 October to 5 November. The programme features a variety of activities designed for families, couples, and individual travellers, with events ranging from treasure hunts and creative workshops to wellness sessions and exclusive dining experiences.
The celebrations begin on 30 October with a beachside Tabata workout followed by a pumpkin carving workshop at La Locanda. Activities for children and teens include the Magic of Mantas virtual reality exploration, Haunted Brick Builders, and the Autumn Costume Fashion Show. Parents are invited to a cocktail gathering on the shore before the evening concludes with a Culinary Maestro dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Max Strohe, as part of the resort’s Masters of Crafts series.
On 31 October, guests may join a morning Dynamic Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden or take part in a turtle snorkelling excursion. Children between four and twelve are encouraged to join the Flying Fox Quest, a Halloween-themed nature walk, while older children embark on an Island Treasure Quest. Seasonal workshops such as wreath decoration and creative pumpkin carving are available, and the day concludes with a Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt across the island and a Halloween Feast at La Locanda.
As the week progresses, the festival highlights wellness and creativity. Under the Masters of Crafts programme, mobility coach Anthony Green will host sessions on posture, flexibility, and spinal health. Seasonal crafts for younger guests include galaxy-themed pumpkin art, Halloween decorations, wand-making, and mask workshops. Family activities extend to Autumn Carnival Stalls, Magic Hat bowling, and themed cooking sessions. Evening entertainment includes a magic show, a piñata party, and further culinary experiences led by Chef Max Strohe.
The festival concludes on 5 November with a Vinsaya Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden, an art class featuring batfish designs on tote bags, and a children’s treasure hunt. Families are invited to join the Boos and Brews Halloween Dhoni Cruise before the celebrations end with a Luxury Sunset Cruise.
Through this programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, combines seasonal festivities with wellness, creativity, and gastronomy, offering guests a diverse celebration of autumn and Halloween in the Maldives.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to stage ICEHOUSE sunset performances in 2026
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, has announced that ICEHOUSE — one of Australia’s most iconic and internationally acclaimed bands — will perform live on its private island from 5 to 12 September 2026.
For the first time in the Maldives, guests will be able to enjoy two intimate sunset beach concerts by ICEHOUSE, with attendance limited to just 250 fans. The week-long celebration will combine the experience of a tropical island escape with exclusive music moments, including a special fan Q&A with frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies.
Formed and led by Iva Davies, ICEHOUSE rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s, establishing itself as one of Australia’s defining rock bands. With 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums, and more than 30 Top 40 singles, the band’s music has continued to resonate across generations.
Their 1982 anthem Great Southern Land is regarded as a cultural landmark, widely acknowledged as an unofficial Australian anthem and permanently preserved in the National Film and Sound Archives’ Sounds of Australia registry. Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear this and other timeless tracks, including We Can Get Together, Can’t Help Myself, and Hey Little Girl.
For more than 45 years, ICEHOUSE has captivated global audiences with sell-out performances, uniting music lovers across age groups. Their blend of rock, new wave and electronic influences, coupled with distinctive songwriting, has secured their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, reflected on the announcement: “I remember when the band was known as Flowers in the late 70s. I grew up in Australia listening to them, and for me, Great Southern Land is the unofficial Aussie anthem, but my favourite would have to be Walls or Can’t Help Myself. To hear these songs performed live on our beach at sunset will be an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guests.”
The Gold Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$3,990 per person twin share (regular price A$4,290). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (5–12 September 2026)
- Entry to two exclusive ICEHOUSE beach concerts
- Q&A session with Iva Davies
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative event poster and t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip and use of snorkelling equipment
- Two scuba dives per day for two (terms and conditions apply; licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
