Entertainment
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La is preparing to host a vibrant New Year’s Eve Gala Night on 31 December 2025, inviting guests to welcome 2026 with an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and festive celebration.
The event will be headlined by Mohamed Nasooh, one of the Maldives’ emerging musical talents whose voice has earned national recognition. Nasooh first rose to prominence as a former vocalist of the popular band 2ofus, which represented the Maldives internationally and achieved notable success as the 2nd Runner-Up at the Battle of the Bands International. His growing popularity on TikTok, combined with his expressive vocal performances, has made him a well-loved figure among audiences of all ages.
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve Gala Night can look forward to a memorable live performance from Nasooh, who will bring his distinctive vocal style and stage presence to the celebration as the country ushers in a new year.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a special grand prize, with details set to be announced soon. The announcement has already generated anticipation and is expected to be a highlight of the event.
The Gala Night will offer an elegant dining experience and a festive atmosphere, providing an inviting setting for families, couples, and friends wishing to celebrate the start of 2026 in style. The full programme and menu will be shared in the coming days.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La welcomes guests to join this exceptional evening—an occasion filled with music, flavour, and celebration marking the arrival of the new year.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has announced that acclaimed Australian artist Kate Miller-Heidke will perform live at the private island resort from 3 – 10 October 2026.
Renowned for her soaring vocals, magnetic stage presence and evocative storytelling, Kate is one of Australia’s most distinctive and celebrated performers. A classically trained vocalist from the Queensland Conservatorium, she moves effortlessly between pop, folk and opera. Alongside her chart-topping solo work, Kate and longtime collaborator Keir Nuttall composed the original music for Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and together with Iain Grandage and Lally Katz, the award-winning opera The Rabbits. In 2019, she captivated global audiences when she represented Australia at Eurovision with her hit “Zero Gravity”, and more recently has acted as a coach on The Voice Australia.
Kate’s debut at Kandooma Maldives will feature three intimate sunset concerts in an exclusive beachside setting with audiences capped at just 200 guests. Attendees can expect beloved favourites, reimagined arrangements and a few special surprises in an unforgettable island atmosphere.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kate to Kandooma next year. Her unmistakable voice, magnetic stage presence, and those breathtaking, angelic high notes promise a magical week of music on our beaches. With three intimate sunset concerts, it’s an experience our guests will be talking about for years to come.”
The first-release Ultimate Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$5,790 per person twin share (regular price A$6,590). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a stunning Overwater Villa (3–10 October)
- Welcome bottle of sparkling wine
- Entry to three performances
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, event poster & t-shirt
- Welcome drinks with the Music in Paradise team
- Meet & greet with Kate
- Professional photo with Kate
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Unlimited group yoga sessions
- Unlimited group “Learn to Surf” experiences
- Ultimate Dolphin Cruise
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee and water provisions in-villa daily
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional early-bird packages start from A$3,490 per person. Full details, please visit the event website.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, together with event organisers Music in Paradise, have announced the return of one of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Missy Higgins, for a series of intimate performances at the resort’s private island from 13–20 June 2026.
Following her inaugural 2025 Maldives concerts, which drew rave reviews from fans and media alike, Missy was quick to declare she had “unfinished business” in the tropics, promising to return for more music, surfing, diving, and island relaxation.
The week-long event blends all the magic of a Maldivian getaway with three exclusive sunset concerts, performed by Missy Higgins against the backdrop of swaying palms and turquoise waters. Guests will enjoy beachfront and rooftop Sunset Bar shows, plus unique meet-and-greet opportunities with the artist.
With 26 ARIA Award nominations and five Australian No. 1 singles to her name, Missy’s return to Kandooma promises to be one of the most sought-after events of 2026. Attendance is capped at just 200 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.
“There’s nothing better than great live music and a beach. Add in Missy Higgins and the Maldives, and you’ve got the ultimate getaway. Bring your mates, bring your family — this is one trip you’ll be talking about for years,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Imagine starting your day diving or snorkelling in the Maldives, then ending it with Missy Higgins singing just metres from the water’s edge. That’s what awaits at Kandooma in 2026, and after my experience at her last performance here, I can promise it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.”
The Gold Experience Package is selling fast at A$4,490 per person twin share including:
- Entry to three exclusive evening events
- Three intimate performances by Missy Higgins
- Meet & greet session with Missy Higgins
- Professional photo opportunity with the artist
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative poster & t-shirt
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (13–20 June 2026)
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Return shared speedboat transfers from Malé
- Welcome drink & cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Two scuba dives per day for two (T&Cs apply, licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Information about Premium packages, including the VIP Experience (Beach House) and Platinum Experience can be found here. The Ultimate Experience (Overwater Villa) and Family VIP Experience are already sold out.
Set in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical paradise of white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coconut palms.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with spacious 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets showcase international flavours, while Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils exciting artist roster for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced the complete artist line-up for MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, a festive celebration that harmonizes rhythm, artistry, and island mysticism. Set against the breathtaking Maldivian backdrop, MYSTIVAL brings together global talents who embody the spirit of connection and celebration through music, performance, and creative wonder.
This year’s MYSTIVAL experience unites diverse artists across the globe whose craft transcends borders; from electronic soundscapes and soulful pop to mesmerizing movement and illusion.
DJ Trinix
The French electronic duo Josh Chergui and Loïs Serre, known as Trinix, continues to make waves with their blend of future bass, chill, and pop. Their music, celebrated for its uplifting energy and emotional depth, has garnered millions of global streams, viral remixes, and top-tier collaborations. Recognized as “award-winning, chart-breaking” artists on Spotify, Trinix earned nominations at the 2023 NRJ Music Awards in two major categories: Groupe/Duo Francophone de l’Année and Reprise/Adaptation for their rendition of The Magic Key. Their performances at international festivals affirm their status as one of Europe’s most exciting electronic acts.
Matilde G & Band
Italian-born pop singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole, known as Matilde G, brings powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the MYSTIVAL stage. Now based in Singapore, she and her band perform across Europe and Asia, blending original hits with dynamic covers. Matilde’s rising career has earned her accolades including the MUSIV Award 2024 for “Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East”, the MIXER Artist of the Year at the 3rd Musivv Awards, and two LIT Music Awards 2025 for Best Pop Music (7Oceans) and Best Female Singer (Ti Voglio). Her performances capture the essence of youthful artistry and creative independence.
DJ Jeremiah
Known for his vibrant personality and electrifying sets, DJ Jeremiah Asiamah is one of the UK’s most recognizable names in music. A BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra presenter, he has performed on iconic stages such as Glastonbury, Wireless, and Notting Hill Carnival, and made history curating the official soundtrack for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Jeremiah has also performed at the Brit Awards and the FA Cup Final, blending Afro-inspired beats with contemporary UK dance culture. His influence in shaping London’s soundscape has made him a voice for a new generation of music lovers.
DJ Ironik
An acclaimed DJ, rapper, and producer, DJ Ironik is a pioneer of the UK Grime and R&B fusion movement. With over a million records sold, three Top 5 singles, a Top 10 album, and MOBO Award nominations, Ironik has made a significant impact on the British music scene. His collaborations, including Tiny Dancer with Elton John and Chipmunk, showcase his ability to merge storytelling with club-ready energy. He has headlined major events such as the Brit Awards, FA Cup Final, and served as official DJ for the 2025 BAFTA red carpet and after-party, affirming his cultural relevance.
Nourah
A celebrated belly dancer, choreographer, and cultural ambassador, Nourah captivates with her commanding presence and artistic finesse. Founder of Dance Hub Toronto, she has become one of the world’s most-followed dance influencers with over 800,000 followers, inspiring a new generation to embrace Middle Eastern dance. Her performances, seen across the Middle East, GCC, and North America, blend tradition and innovation, bringing cultural artistry to life through movement.
Yev Magician
Bringing a touch of mystery to MYSTIVAL, Yevhen Moskalov, known as Yev Magician, has mastered the art of illusion for over two decades. A member of The Magic Circle, Yev blends sleight of hand, mentalism, and storytelling in captivating performances. His acts, from intimate close-up shows to full-scale productions, have delighted audiences in London and across Europe, turning the impossible into an unforgettable experience.
Originally announced in July 2025, MYSTIVAL was unveiled as this year’s official festive theme under the concept of “Mysticism Meets Celebration” that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. It captures the transformative power of light, sound, and emotion inviting guests to experience the balance between creativity and energy, reflection and revelry. From 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, the theme celebrates the unseen connections that bring people together under the stars — a fitting tribute to the magic of the Maldivian islands’ extraordinary experiences.
As the islands come alive with music, dance, and the spirit of celebration, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a truly unique, never seen festive season where every night unveils a new dimension of island magic.
Book your stay now at the resort’s website and be part of MYSTIVAL 2025–2026 a truly unforgettable journey into rhythm, wonder, and island dreamscape.
