News
ONE Atmosphere: Atmosphere Core enters extended-stay market with fourth brand
Leading hospitality company, Atmosphere Core has announced the launch of its fourth brand, ONE Atmosphere, marking its strategic entry into the extended-stay segment. Designed for today’s work–live–travel flow, ONE Atmosphere will offer fully serviced apartments that combine the freedom and expanse of residential living with the consistency of hospitality, including branded amenities, seamless concierge services, and thoughtful design details.
Speaking about the launch, Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director, Atmosphere Core, said, “As travel becomes more fluid and work becomes borderless, guests expect more than a hotel room, they expect a lifestyle solution. They want a space that adapts as they move through different cities, work patterns, and rhythms of everyday life. ONE Atmosphere is designed to meet this shift by offering a reliable model of flexible living that blends the warmth of home with the precision of hospitality. Our spaces will be consistent, functional, design-led, and deeply attuned to how people live today.”
Building on this guest-centred philosophy, the design of ONE Atmosphere will focus on efficient layouts, layered with calming materials and curated local art to create intuitive environments that feel welcoming, practical, and visually inspiring. Every element will aim to enhance comfort and usability while reflecting a sense of place.
ONE Atmosphere apartments will be built for living, not simply staying overnight, with hotel-style services operating quietly in the background. Across all locations, the brand will deliver ‘ONE Experience’, a portable sense of home ideal for long stays, relocations, project assignments, holidays, and hybrid travel. This experience will be further strengthened by a comprehensive suite of amenities and leisure, work, and convenience features, under the ‘ONE Promise’, elevating intelligent serviced living into a lifestyle statement. Together, these amenities and services will create a holistic, flexible environment.
Commenting on the brand’s growth potential, Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, ONE Atmosphere, said, “The serviced apartment sector is expanding rapidly yet remains highly fragmented. With ONE Atmosphere, we aim to establish a unified standard that can scale with ease while delivering a consistent, comfortable, and efficient experience. By leveraging the operational discipline we’ve developed across our award-winning resorts in the Maldives, we are confident in our ability to set a new global benchmark for extended-stay hospitality”.
ONE Atmosphere’s launch pipeline features a mix of metropolitan, urban, and leisure destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Gulf countries, with further international markets under evaluation as part of the brand’s long-term global rollout.
Entertainment
New Year’s Eve Gala at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La to feature live performance by Nasooh
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La is preparing to host a vibrant New Year’s Eve Gala Night on 31 December 2025, inviting guests to welcome 2026 with an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and festive celebration.
The event will be headlined by Mohamed Nasooh, one of the Maldives’ emerging musical talents whose voice has earned national recognition. Nasooh first rose to prominence as a former vocalist of the popular band 2ofus, which represented the Maldives internationally and achieved notable success as the 2nd Runner-Up at the Battle of the Bands International. His growing popularity on TikTok, combined with his expressive vocal performances, has made him a well-loved figure among audiences of all ages.
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve Gala Night can look forward to a memorable live performance from Nasooh, who will bring his distinctive vocal style and stage presence to the celebration as the country ushers in a new year.
Adding to the excitement, the evening will also include a special grand prize, with details set to be announced soon. The announcement has already generated anticipation and is expected to be a highlight of the event.
The Gala Night will offer an elegant dining experience and a festive atmosphere, providing an inviting setting for families, couples, and friends wishing to celebrate the start of 2026 in style. The full programme and menu will be shared in the coming days.
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La welcomes guests to join this exceptional evening—an occasion filled with music, flavour, and celebration marking the arrival of the new year.
Awards
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its win as “World’s Leading Airport Resort 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA), held this year in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Tourism leaders and industry pioneers from around the globe gathered for the Grand Final Gala Ceremony to celebrate the finest achievements in global travel, tourism, and hospitality.
This prestigious accolade marks HIH’s 14th consecutive win in this category — a milestone that underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, comfort, and world-class service. In addition to this achievement, HIH has also been honoured as “Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel” nine times, first earning recognition from the World Travel Awards in 2009.
Speaking on the achievement, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious global award once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests. Hulhule Island Hotel continues to stand proudly in all its glory, delivering exceptional experiences year after year. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for airport hospitality in the region and beyond.”
Hulhule Island Hotel extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support in achieving this extraordinary milestone.
Featured
Blue Mind Theory brought to life at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, located amid the clear waters of Raa Atoll, has introduced an experiential interpretation of the Blue Mind Theory through a new tailored package. The scientifically rooted concept suggests that being near, in, on, or under water can enhance happiness, calmness, and a sense of connection, while also boosting creativity and reducing stress. According to a UK survey by the Ocean Conservation Trust, 94% of participants reported improvements to their wellbeing after interacting with the ocean.
The resort offers direct access to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments and has curated a selection of wellness, adventure, and relaxation experiences aligned with the restorative principles of the Blue Mind Theory. Situated within the Maldives’ largest natural lagoon, its colourful house reef is home to blacktip reef sharks, turtles, and manta rays. As a key partner of The Manta Trust, InterContinental Maldives provides opportunities for guests to swim with manta rays in their natural habitat and learn about conservation efforts guided by experts.
Insights from The Manta Trust help illustrate the theory in practice. Meral Hafeez, Project Manager at the organisation, observes that encountering manta rays for the first time often brings a profound emotional response: “Time seems to slow down, fear is replaced with wonder, and what remains is a palpable sense of joy. Much of this stems from the grandeur the sea evokes – you are constantly humbled by its immensity. Feeling a sense of awe increases wellbeing and deepens our connection to the world.”
Drawing on this specialist knowledge, the resort’s Blue Mind package includes overwater meditation, guided seaside yoga, tailored treatments at AVI Spa, snorkelling sessions with The Manta Trust, and a private dinner under the stars. Guided yoga and meditation sessions held at dawn and dusk promote mindfulness while synchronising with the natural rhythm of the ocean. AVI Spa offers treatments inspired by marine elements and water-based techniques to reduce anxiety, restore balance, and support circadian wellbeing.
Guests may also choose a five-course dinner with champagne on a remote sandbank, offering a uniquely tranquil setting surrounded entirely by the Indian Ocean. The resort’s secluded location enhances its suitability for practising the principles of the Blue Mind Theory, supported by ongoing involvement from The Manta Trust.
Residence rates begin at USD 4,745++ per night, inclusive of a variety of tailored experiences.
Trending
