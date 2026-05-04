News
Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates one year of Essens Spa
Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has marked a significant milestone as Essens Spa celebrates its first anniversary. Since its launch in June 2025, Essens Spa has redefined the luxury wellness landscape in the Maldives, welcoming guests of all ages on a transformative journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal set against the breathtaking natural beauty of Kanifushi Island.
Over the past year, Essens Spa has established itself as one of the most sought-after wellness destinations in the premium Maldives segment. Nestled amidst lush tropical foliage and a tranquil beachfront, the spa has delivered thousands of immersive wellness journeys, holistic rituals, and signature treatments to guests from around the world, earning recognition for its unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and care.
In its first year, Essens Spa has carved a distinctive identity within the Maldives wellness space. As the only spa in the premium segment to offer ELEMIS BIOTEC facials, Essens has set a new benchmark in advanced skincare, with therapies including ultrasonic peels, microcurrent sculpting, and LED light therapy attracting discerning global travellers.
The signature Essens Spa Journey—a 150-minute immersive ritual featuring a coconut scrub, full-body massage, traditional haircare ritual, and coconut milk bath using locally sourced Maldivian ingredients—has become one of the resort’s most celebrated experiences. Equally acclaimed is the Healing Touch Massage, which uses warm Maldivian sand compresses to deliver deep relaxation and restoration.
Beyond individual treatments, Essens Spa has evolved into a holistic wellness destination offering yoga sessions, Ayurvedic programmes, detox rituals, couples’ therapies, and a comprehensive salon experience. Each offering reflects the spa’s core philosophy: wellness is not a moment, but a journey.
A defining pillar of Essens Spa has been its commitment to inclusive wellness. From thoughtfully curated Kids Spa Experiences introducing younger guests to self-care, to Teen Wellness Rituals supporting balance and well-being, and intimate Couples’ Journeys designed for connection, Essens Spa has created a rare sanctuary where every member of the family feels welcome. This inclusive approach has resonated strongly, with families forming a meaningful segment of the spa’s growing loyal clientele.
The first anniversary also reflects a moment of heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the collective effort behind Essens Spa’s success. From the dedication of the spa team and the continued support of the resort’s operations, to the invaluable contributions of partners and collaborators, Essens Spa stands as a testament to shared commitment and passion. At its core lies a belief in creating meaningful, lasting experiences for guests, guided by inspiration, teamwork, and a deep-rooted vision that continues to evolve with every passing year.
Commenting on the occasion, Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives said “When we launched Essens Spa, our vision was to create a space where every guest regardless of age could genuinely reconnect with themselves and the natural world around them. One year on, that vision has become a reality, and it has surpassed even our own expectations. The warmth and dedication of our spa team, combined with the extraordinary natural setting of Kanifushi, has made Essens Spa a truly special place. We are deeply proud of what has been built here in just one year, and we are excited about the chapters still to come.”
Kamroon, from the ownership, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, added, “Essens Spa was born from a deeply personal belief that true luxury is not simply about beautiful spaces or exceptional service, but about how a place makes you feel when you leave it. From the very beginning, our intention was to create a wellness sanctuary that carried the soul of the Maldives within every treatment, every ritual, and every moment of stillness it offers its guests. One year on, seeing Essens Spa flourish touching the lives of so many guests from around the world fills me with immense pride and gratitude. This is only the beginning of a journey we have always believed in deeply.”
As Essens Spa enters its second year, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives remains committed to further elevating its wellness offering. Plans are underway to introduce new signature rituals, expanded Ayurvedic programmes, and curated wellness retreats designed to meet the evolving needs of its global guests.
This anniversary marks not only a celebration of what has been achieved, but also a renewed commitment to the journey ahead—one defined by healing, intention, and the timeless beauty of the Maldives.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures dual nomination in Condé Nast Traveler Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been nominated in both the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, reflecting recognition across two of the travel industry’s established global platforms.
The annual awards highlight hospitality brands based on guest feedback, with nominations reflecting performance across areas such as service, design, wellness and overall guest experience.
Located within one of the Maldives’ larger resort lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi is known for features including the Coralarium, an underwater art installation, as well as its approach to sustainability and wellness. The resort said the dual nomination reflects its continued focus on delivering guest experiences aligned with international expectations.
According to the property, its offering combines accommodation, dining and wellness programmes within a natural island setting, supported by service and curated activities.
In a statement, resort management said the nomination acknowledged both the contribution of its team and the support of its guests.
“We are honoured to be nominated in both editions of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards,” the resort said. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the heartfelt support of our guests. We remain committed to creating experiences that resonate long after our guests return home.”
Voting for the Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards and Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards is open until 30 June 2026.
Action
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort adds padel court to wellness offering
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a new padel court as part of its ongoing development of wellness and recreational facilities, expanding its racquet sports offering alongside the existing tennis court at Vommuli House.
The addition reflects increasing global interest in padel and forms part of the resort’s approach to providing activity-based experiences for guests within its island setting. Located within landscaped surroundings, the court is available for both casual play and structured sessions, including coaching with a resident padel professional.
According to the resort, the facility is intended to cater to a range of skill levels and provides an option for guests seeking to incorporate physical activity into their stay.
The introduction of the padel court is part of a broader expansion of the resort’s wellness programme. Guests also have access to fitness and wellbeing activities including Tabata and boxing sessions, reformer Pilates, and guided yoga and meditation classes held at the Yoga Sala.
In addition, the resort has upgraded its fitness centre with equipment from Technogym, including the Artis Cardio, Skillrun and Strength series. The facility is designed to maximise natural light and views of the surrounding ocean environment.
The upgraded gym also includes the Technogym Checkup System, which provides assessments of body composition, posture and performance, allowing for the development of personalised fitness programmes for guests.
Through these additions, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to expand its wellness and recreation offering, with a focus on integrating fitness, sport and wellbeing into the guest experience.
Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces Cargo dining concept with Diwali programme
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a Diwali-focused culinary programme centred on Indian Ocean cuisine, using the occasion to highlight the development of Cargo, its dining concept positioned around regional flavours and contemporary technique.
Rather than presenting Diwali as a standalone celebration, the resort has used the period to emphasise a broader culinary direction, with Cargo positioned as a platform for Indian Ocean gastronomy shaped by regional influences, ingredient-led cooking and modern interpretation.
Chef Surjan Singh, also known as Chef Jolly, was invited to collaborate on the initiative, bringing experience in Indian cuisine across international markets. The collaboration focused on developing a cuisine-led concept that draws on established techniques while adapting them for a global hospitality audience.
From 28 to 30 October 2026, Chef Jolly worked with the resort’s culinary team to refine and expand Cargo’s Indian menu. The focus was on creating a contemporary approach to Indian cuisine, using spice profiles and preparation methods that align with the venue’s positioning within the Indian Ocean context.
The result is a dining concept that combines Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan influences within a single menu structure. According to the resort, the aim is to balance familiarity and exploration, while maintaining consistency in technique and ingredient quality. Cargo is designed as a long-term addition to the resort’s dining portfolio, rather than a temporary concept linked to seasonal programming.
The initiative reflects a wider trend within luxury hospitality, where food and beverage offerings are increasingly used to establish brand identity and guest engagement beyond traditional event-based programming. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Cargo forms part of this approach, with a focus on regional storytelling through cuisine.
The menu has been developed by Chef Jolly in collaboration with Executive Chef Christian Pedersen, combining regional Indian influences with contemporary presentation. The venue, set within the resort’s garden environment, is designed to offer an outdoor dining experience that aligns with the island setting.
As part of the Diwali programme, the resort has also introduced a series of dining and interactive experiences led by Chef Jolly. These include the Festival of Lights set menus at Cargo, featuring three-course and five-course options inspired by Indian culinary traditions, available from 28 October to 8 November 2026.
A Chef Jolly Wine Dinner will be held at Decanter on 29 October 2026, offering a six-course menu paired with selected wines in a private dining setting. In addition, a master cooking class will take place at ALBA on 30 October 2026, providing guests with an introduction to Indian cooking techniques and flavour development in a small-group format.
Chef Jolly, who has more than 30 years of experience and is known for his work with MasterChef India, brings a background that includes restaurant partnerships in markets such as London, Singapore and Qatar. His involvement is intended to support the development of a dining concept that integrates regional authenticity with contemporary hospitality expectations.
Through this Diwali-led programme and the continued development of Cargo, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is positioning Indian Ocean cuisine as a sustained part of its culinary offering, moving beyond seasonal activations towards a longer-term approach to destination dining.
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