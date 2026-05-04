Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates one year of Essens Spa

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has marked a significant milestone as Essens Spa celebrates its first anniversary. Since its launch in June 2025, Essens Spa has redefined the luxury wellness landscape in the Maldives, welcoming guests of all ages on a transformative journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal set against the breathtaking natural beauty of Kanifushi Island.

Over the past year, Essens Spa has established itself as one of the most sought-after wellness destinations in the premium Maldives segment. Nestled amidst lush tropical foliage and a tranquil beachfront, the spa has delivered thousands of immersive wellness journeys, holistic rituals, and signature treatments to guests from around the world, earning recognition for its unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and care.

In its first year, Essens Spa has carved a distinctive identity within the Maldives wellness space. As the only spa in the premium segment to offer ELEMIS BIOTEC facials, Essens has set a new benchmark in advanced skincare, with therapies including ultrasonic peels, microcurrent sculpting, and LED light therapy attracting discerning global travellers.

The signature Essens Spa Journey—a 150-minute immersive ritual featuring a coconut scrub, full-body massage, traditional haircare ritual, and coconut milk bath using locally sourced Maldivian ingredients—has become one of the resort’s most celebrated experiences. Equally acclaimed is the Healing Touch Massage, which uses warm Maldivian sand compresses to deliver deep relaxation and restoration.

Beyond individual treatments, Essens Spa has evolved into a holistic wellness destination offering yoga sessions, Ayurvedic programmes, detox rituals, couples’ therapies, and a comprehensive salon experience. Each offering reflects the spa’s core philosophy: wellness is not a moment, but a journey.

A defining pillar of Essens Spa has been its commitment to inclusive wellness. From thoughtfully curated Kids Spa Experiences introducing younger guests to self-care, to Teen Wellness Rituals supporting balance and well-being, and intimate Couples’ Journeys designed for connection, Essens Spa has created a rare sanctuary where every member of the family feels welcome. This inclusive approach has resonated strongly, with families forming a meaningful segment of the spa’s growing loyal clientele.

The first anniversary also reflects a moment of heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the collective effort behind Essens Spa’s success. From the dedication of the spa team and the continued support of the resort’s operations, to the invaluable contributions of partners and collaborators, Essens Spa stands as a testament to shared commitment and passion. At its core lies a belief in creating meaningful, lasting experiences for guests, guided by inspiration, teamwork, and a deep-rooted vision that continues to evolve with every passing year.

Commenting on the occasion, Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives said “When we launched Essens Spa, our vision was to create a space where every guest regardless of age could genuinely reconnect with themselves and the natural world around them. One year on, that vision has become a reality, and it has surpassed even our own expectations. The warmth and dedication of our spa team, combined with the extraordinary natural setting of Kanifushi, has made Essens Spa a truly special place. We are deeply proud of what has been built here in just one year, and we are excited about the chapters still to come.”

Kamroon, from the ownership, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, added, “Essens Spa was born from a deeply personal belief that true luxury is not simply about beautiful spaces or exceptional service, but about how a place makes you feel when you leave it. From the very beginning, our intention was to create a wellness sanctuary that carried the soul of the Maldives within every treatment, every ritual, and every moment of stillness it offers its guests. One year on, seeing Essens Spa flourish touching the lives of so many guests from around the world fills me with immense pride and gratitude. This is only the beginning of a journey we have always believed in deeply.”

As Essens Spa enters its second year, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives remains committed to further elevating its wellness offering. Plans are underway to introduce new signature rituals, expanded Ayurvedic programmes, and curated wellness retreats designed to meet the evolving needs of its global guests.

This anniversary marks not only a celebration of what has been achieved, but also a renewed commitment to the journey ahead—one defined by healing, intention, and the timeless beauty of the Maldives.