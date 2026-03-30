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ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI recognised at Global Spa Awards 2026
ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been honoured with the title of Best Spa Resort Maldives at the Global Spa Awards by The Luxury Spa Edit 2026, recognising the resort’s exceptional commitment to luxury wellness and transformative spa experiences in the Maldives.
Widely regarded as one of the most authentic and respected recognitions in the global spa and wellness industry, the awards celebrate the world’s most outstanding spas, wellness retreats, clinics, and spa brands. Nominees are carefully curated by leading spa and wellness experts, with winners selected through a global public vote, making the recognition both credible and highly regarded.
Located in the serene island setting of the Maldives, ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a holistic approach to wellbeing through thoughtfully designed wellness journeys that integrate therapeutic traditions, modern wellness science, and immersive sensory experiences. Guided by the brand’s philosophy of Wellness Your Way™, each experience is tailored to the individual, allowing guests to embrace wellbeing in a way that feels intuitive, personal, and effortlessly luxurious.
The spa experience is further enriched by distinctive wellness spaces and programmes. Vihaara, the spa’s alchemy-inspired sustainable workshop and garden, is filled with nurturing plants and herbs, inviting guests to reconnect with nature through hands-on, sensorial rituals. A tranquil Zen Garden offers a meditative sanctuary for stillness and reflection, complemented by a dedicated meditation corner designed for mindful escape. Signature experiences such as OceanFlow Therapy, energy healing sessions, and a curated Visiting Practitioner Programme bring together global expertise and ancient wisdom, creating a dynamic and deeply personalised wellness journey. The spa’s tranquil overwater treatment rooms and personalised wellness programmes invite guests to reconnect with balance, relaxation, and vitality.
“At ELE|NA, wellness is deeply personal,” said Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA. “Our Wellness Your Way™ philosophy is at the heart of everything we do, empowering each guest to define their own wellness journey. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, who create exceptional wellness experiences for every guest. We are honoured to receive this award and grateful for the trust and support of our guests and partners.”
The recognition further reinforces ELE|NA’s commitment to redefining luxury wellness experiences across its portfolio of spa destinations, championing a more personalised, intuitive approach to wellbeing through Wellness Your Way™.
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Six Senses Kanuhura participates in international COASTS Project on blue carbon ecosystems
Six Senses Kanuhura is participating in the COASTS Project, a global research initiative dedicated to understanding and strengthening coastal resilience through the study of blue carbon ecosystems. By supporting this international collaboration, the resort reinforces its ongoing commitment to marine conservation and sustainable stewardship of the fragile ecosystems that define the Maldives.
Funded under Horizon Europe 2023 by EUSPA Space, the COASTS Project is led by EOMAP, a Fugro company, and brings together a consortium of partners including Submaris and the Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO). The initiative focuses on the study of seagrass and mangrove ecosystems, exploring their interaction with coastal hazards and their capacity for carbon sequestration.
The project spans three key locations globally: the Baltic Sea in Germany, Chausey Island in France, and the Maldives. Within the Maldives, research is conducted across two sites in Noonu Atoll, and Six Senses Kanuhura in Lhaviyani Atoll.
At the resort, research activities take place across the reef flat and lagoon, encompassing seagrass mapping, ecological surveys, and sediment core sampling. These efforts aim to deepen scientific understanding of how seagrass meadows contribute to coastal protection, support marine biodiversity, and store carbon. Findings from the COASTS Project are expected to inform key stakeholders in developing evidence-based approaches to seagrass conservation and management.
“There is still a lot to be studied about seagrass ecosystems,” says Philipp Schubert, the Submaris team lead for COASTS. “Through the COASTS surveys in the Maldives, we aim provide crucial in situ data on seagrass health, extent, and functionality, helping to improve models and ultimately support sustainable management of these coastal habitats.”
In parallel with its involvement in the COASTS Project, the resort’s in-house marine biologist James Cordery and the sustainability team actively advocate for the protection of seagrass ecosystems in the Maldives. Recognised as vital habitats for marine life and important natural carbon sinks, seagrass meadows remain undervalued. Through guest engagement and educational initiatives, the team works to shift perceptions, fostering greater appreciation and advocacy for these critical habitats.
“At Six Senses Kanuhura, we believe that meaningful conservation begins with awareness and connection,” says Alicia Graham, General Manager. “Seagrass is a quiet yet powerful force beneath the surface, protecting our shores and nurturing marine life. Through our collaboration with the COASTS Project, we are proud to support research that not only advances science but also helps people see the beauty and value of these underwater meadows.”
Through this collaboration, Six Senses Kanuhura continues to champion a more thoughtful and science-driven relationship with the ocean, one that prioritises awareness, responsibility, and long-term care for the interconnected ecosystems surrounding the island.
Encompassing three private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura is known for being home to the finest beaches in the Maldives. The 85 spacious and elegant beachfront, family, and overwater pool villas enjoy a turquoise lagoon at their feet, which is home to resident turtles and marine life. Adventures abound in this paradise found, with food, fun, family moments, and new friends for moments of connection, and peaceful seclusion.
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Reethi Faru Resort joins global Earth Hour campaign with conservation efforts
On Saturday, March 28th, Reethi Faru Resort joined millions worldwide in observing Earth Hour 2026, a global initiative encouraging individuals and communities to switch off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about environmental sustainability. This year marked the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour, themed “Create the Biggest Hour for Earth,” inspiring participants to dedicate time to meaningful environmental actions.
In a hands-on commitment to the planet, guests joined our team members in coral planting, actively contributing to the preservation and restoration of local reefs. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing dedication to marine conservation and sustainable hospitality practices.
In a powerful display of unity, participants came together to form the number 60 on the beach, symbolising the 60 minutes of Earth Hour. The visually striking formation served as both a memorable tribute and a compelling reminder of the resort’s commitment to environmental stewardship.
Between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, the resort further demonstrated its sustainability ethos by dimming lights and turning off non-essential equipment, effectively reducing energy consumption while maintaining guest comfort and safety.
Following Earth Hour, guests enjoyed a relaxing movie night under the stars, complemented by a cozy bonfire, offering a memorable conclusion to the day’s activities.
For Reethi Faru, Earth Hour represents more than just switching off lights; it is an opportunity to engage the community in meaningful actions for the planet. The resort was delighted to see guests and team members participate enthusiastically, making this year’s celebration both impactful and memorable.
Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to environmental initiatives and looks forward to future milestones in marine conservation, sustainable practices, and community engagement.
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dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives observes Earth Hour with sustainability efforts
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives has marked Earth Hour with a series of impactful initiatives focused on reducing electricity consumption and reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable hospitality.
Aligned with the global call to protect our planet, the resort implemented a coordinated energy-saving campaign across all areas of operation. From guest villas to heart-of-house facilities, lighting systems were optimised, unnecessary power usage was minimised, and energy-efficient practices were enhanced to ensure a measurable reduction in electricity consumption throughout the day.
As the sun set, the celebration took on a more symbolic and immersive form. More than 60 candles were lit along the beachfront in front of SOI, creating a serene and visually striking atmosphere. This simple yet powerful gesture replaced artificial lighting and highlighted the beauty of natural elements, reinforcing the importance of mindful energy use.
Beyond operational efforts, Earth Hour at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives was brought to life through active participation from colleagues across all departments. The team united behind a shared purpose, embracing mindful energy use, promoting sustainable habits, and embedding environmental awareness into everyday actions. This collective approach reflects the resort’s belief that sustainability is driven by people as much as by processes.
Guests were also encouraged to be part of the journey. Through subtle in-villa messaging and on-ground engagement, visitors were invited to contribute by adopting simple yet effective practices, creating a shared sense of responsibility and connection to the destination’s fragile ecosystem.
Set within the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives, where the environment is both a privilege and a responsibility, dusitD2 Feydhoo continues to take conscious steps toward minimising its environmental impact. Earth Hour serves not only as a moment of reflection but also as a catalyst for ongoing action.
“Sustainability is at the core of how we operate,” said the resort’s management team. “Our Earth Hour initiatives are a reminder that small, consistent efforts, when embraced collectively, can drive meaningful change. We remain committed to evolving our practices to protect the environment for future generations.”
Blending a bold and vibrant lifestyle experience with responsible hospitality, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives remains dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives that preserve its surroundings while delivering exceptional guest experiences.
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