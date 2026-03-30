ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI recognised at Global Spa Awards 2026

ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been honoured with the title of Best Spa Resort Maldives at the Global Spa Awards by The Luxury Spa Edit 2026, recognising the resort’s exceptional commitment to luxury wellness and transformative spa experiences in the Maldives.

Widely regarded as one of the most authentic and respected recognitions in the global spa and wellness industry, the awards celebrate the world’s most outstanding spas, wellness retreats, clinics, and spa brands. Nominees are carefully curated by leading spa and wellness experts, with winners selected through a global public vote, making the recognition both credible and highly regarded.

Located in the serene island setting of the Maldives, ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a holistic approach to wellbeing through thoughtfully designed wellness journeys that integrate therapeutic traditions, modern wellness science, and immersive sensory experiences. Guided by the brand’s philosophy of Wellness Your Way™, each experience is tailored to the individual, allowing guests to embrace wellbeing in a way that feels intuitive, personal, and effortlessly luxurious.

The spa experience is further enriched by distinctive wellness spaces and programmes. Vihaara, the spa’s alchemy-inspired sustainable workshop and garden, is filled with nurturing plants and herbs, inviting guests to reconnect with nature through hands-on, sensorial rituals. A tranquil Zen Garden offers a meditative sanctuary for stillness and reflection, complemented by a dedicated meditation corner designed for mindful escape. Signature experiences such as OceanFlow Therapy, energy healing sessions, and a curated Visiting Practitioner Programme bring together global expertise and ancient wisdom, creating a dynamic and deeply personalised wellness journey. The spa’s tranquil overwater treatment rooms and personalised wellness programmes invite guests to reconnect with balance, relaxation, and vitality.

“At ELE|NA, wellness is deeply personal,” said Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA. “Our Wellness Your Way™ philosophy is at the heart of everything we do, empowering each guest to define their own wellness journey. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, who create exceptional wellness experiences for every guest. We are honoured to receive this award and grateful for the trust and support of our guests and partners.”

The recognition further reinforces ELE|NA’s commitment to redefining luxury wellness experiences across its portfolio of spa destinations, championing a more personalised, intuitive approach to wellbeing through Wellness Your Way™.