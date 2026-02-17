Featured
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with a series of Iftar evenings at Lime Restaurant, inviting guests to gather in the spirit of reflection, gratitude and togetherness.
Recognising Ramadan as a time that brings families, friends and communities closer, the hotel has curated an Iftar experience designed to go beyond dining. The focus is on creating a welcoming environment where traditions are observed, conversations unfold naturally and shared moments are celebrated around the table.
Located in the heart of Malé, Lime Restaurant provides a warm and contemporary setting suited to a range of gatherings, from colleagues reconnecting after work to families and friends breaking fast together. Each evening reflects the generosity associated with Ramadan, featuring carefully prepared dishes, live cooking stations and a selection of sweet treats that balance traditional flavours with creative touches.
Iftar at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is shaped by attentive service and thoughtful hospitality. Guests are welcomed into an atmosphere that blends comfort with understated elegance, allowing space for reflection while enjoying a relaxed dining experience. The hotel’s culinary and service teams work closely to ensure consistency, quality and authenticity throughout the season.
Whether for intimate gatherings or larger group celebrations, the venue offers flexibility supported by a culinary programme rooted in care and attention to detail. The Ramadan offering is designed to ensure guests feel at ease while enjoying a distinctive Iftar experience in the capital.
Throughout the holy month, JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to come together at Lime Restaurant to experience evenings defined by flavour, generosity and meaningful connection, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.
Drink
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a wine pairing dinner celebrating Provençal elegance and gastronomy on 4 March 2026 at the resort’s Shoreline Grill. The evening will feature wines from Château Minuty and will be hosted by Sébastien Nore, Global Strategy and Export Director of Château Minuty, offering guests insight into the winery’s heritage and approach to fine winemaking.
Originally from Limousin, France, Nore brings extensive experience in the international beverage industry. His career includes roles with Kronenbourg Wineries and PepsiCo France, followed by senior leadership positions at Diageo and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. He has played a key role in expanding Château Minuty’s global presence and currently oversees the winery’s strategy, sales, communication and marketing, with a focus on innovation and the refined character of Provençal rosé.
During the dinner, guests will enjoy a curated selection of Château Minuty wines, paired with a bespoke menu created by the Shoreline Grill culinary team. The featured wines include:
- Château Minuty M de Minuty Rosé Magnum 1.5L – Artist Edition 2024
- Château Minuty Prestige Rosé 2024
- Château Minuty Rosé et Or 2024
- Château Minuty 281 2024
Beyond this event, the dinner reflects Milaidhoo Maldives’ wider commitment to gastronomy. The resort’s Gourmet Plan is designed for guests with a strong interest in food and wine, offering personalised, multi-course dining experiences throughout their stay. Each menu is crafted to highlight the relationship between carefully selected ingredients and complementary wines, with an emphasis on authenticity and balance.
The Château Minuty dinner marks the fourth wine-focused event hosted by Milaidhoo Maldives this year, underscoring the resort’s ongoing focus on curated culinary experiences. The evening is positioned as a sensory journey, combining refined flavours, thoughtful pairings and a convivial island setting.
Awards
Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi earn top scores in 2026 Booking.com awards
Constance Hospitality has been recognised in the 2026 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with its Maldivian resorts achieving some of the highest scores within the group’s portfolio.
In the Maldives, Constance Halaveli Maldives received an outstanding score of 9.8 out of 10, while Constance Moofushi Maldives achieved 9.7. The ratings, based on verified guest reviews, reflect consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service delivery.
Constance Halaveli Maldives, known for its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, personalised service and refined dining concepts, continues to perform strongly among travellers. Constance Moofushi Maldives, positioned as a barefoot chic resort with an all-inclusive concept, also maintains a high guest approval rating, supported by its diving experiences and relaxed island atmosphere.
While the wider Constance portfolio across the Indian Ocean was recognised, the Maldives properties stand out as the group’s highest-rated resorts in the 2026 awards cycle.
Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Jacques Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of Constance Hospitality, stated that the awards reflect the professionalism and commitment of the teams on the ground. He added that guest feedback remains central to maintaining service standards and delivering consistent experiences across the group’s destinations.
The recognition reinforces the position of Constance Halaveli Maldives and Constance Moofushi Maldives as leading performers within the Maldives’ competitive luxury hospitality sector.
Featured
Year of the Horse celebrations across Sun Siyam’s Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle resorts
Sun Siyam Resorts is marking the Lunar New Year across its Luxury, Privé and Lifestyle collections with a coordinated programme of cultural experiences, festive dining, music and family-focused activities from 15 to 20 February 2026. Celebrating the Year of the Horse, each resort’s programme reflects its individual character while embracing the spirit of renewal and togetherness associated with the season.
Siyam World – Lifestyle Collection
At Siyam World, Lunar New Year celebrations combine cultural heritage with contemporary island energy. A highlight of the programme is a live showcase featuring Chinese-inspired DJ sets paired with the traditional guzheng, creating a fusion of electronic rhythms and classical melody. Performances by the Chaozhou Shantou lion dance troupe add further cultural depth, with guests invited to observe, participate and learn traditional movements.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Lifestyle Collection
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is presenting a relaxed Lunar New Year programme shaped by traditional symbolism and island living. Throughout the week, the resort will host family-friendly cultural activities, traditional performances and live music. Red-themed décor and festive elements will set the tone, while dragon displays and cultural showcases bring movement to the island’s central spaces. The celebrations peak on 16 and 17 February with performances by DJ Slim Belghith, whose international sound will accompany evening festivities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Privé Collection
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Year of the Horse will be marked through a programme that combines cultural traditions with family-oriented experiences. The Kids Club will host themed activities including red envelope crafting, lantern making, zodiac-inspired art and traditional games. The Fire Horse Pool Party at Chemistry will bring families together with music and refreshments. Dining highlights include hot pot lunches and dinners, along with a dedicated Chinese section titled “Flavours of Fortune” at the Aqua Orange buffet. Guests may also enjoy seasonal spa treatments at Ocean Spa designed to promote balance and renewal.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Privé Collection
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will conclude its celebrations with a Grand Spring Gala Dinner featuring international cuisine alongside Chinese specialities. The evening includes a traditional lion dance performance, filling the island with movement and symbolic gestures intended to welcome prosperity and good fortune.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Collection
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Lunar New Year celebrations will blend Chinese traditions with Maldivian island experiences. Dining features include beachfront seafood platters, Blue Lobster barbecues and traditional hot pot dinners, complemented by chocolate, cheese and champagne tastings.
Younger guests may take part in dragon dance workshops and lantern painting sessions, while signature resort experiences such as Sunset Jet Car rides, Cinema by Moonlight on a private boat and floating breakfasts add further variety. Evening turndown moments incorporate local Maldivian touches, reflecting the resort’s approach to cultural exchange. With 15 dining venues, family-oriented villas and dedicated adults-only spaces, the resort’s programme is designed to accommodate a broad range of guests.
Commenting on the celebrations, Ahmed Naufal, Group Director of Business Development, noted that China remains an important market for Sun Siyam. He stated that the Lunar New Year celebrations provide an opportunity to honour Chinese traditions while delivering experiences consistent with the group’s standards of hospitality.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Sun Siyam Resorts presents Lunar New Year as a season of cultural appreciation, shared celebration and renewal by the sea.
