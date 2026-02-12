Food
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests to break fast island-style this Ramadan
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests, residents, and visitors to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with meaningful Iftar gatherings, just a short 15-minute speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Designed for colleagues, friends, and families to come together in a relaxed island setting, the resort offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere to share the blessings of the season over a thoughtfully curated Iftar spread.
Hosted daily throughout Ramadan, from 18th February to 19th March at Element X restaurant from 06:00 — 07:15 PM, the Iftar experience features an extensive buffet showcasing traditional Maldivian flavours alongside popular regional favourites. Guests can enjoy juice, dates, mixed dry fruits and nuts, yoghurt, Maldivian short eats, a selection of main courses, and desserts, offering a wholesome and festive dining experience in the spirit of Ramadan.
The experience is well suited for corporate gatherings and family groups, with special packages available for group reservations, and guests are encouraged to confirm their bookings at least 24 hours in advance. Convenient speedboat transfers make the island easily accessible for those joining the evening gathering.
This Ramadan, gather your loved ones and share the joy of togetherness over a memorable island Iftar experience at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.
For details and bookings, please call +960 934 2685 / +960 934 2550, or email fbreservations.ailafushi@coloursofoblu.com.
Cooking
Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
Drink
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes Glynn Purnell for Tastemaker Series
Glynn Purnell, the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and television personality known as “The Yummy Brummie”, will bring his modern British cooking to the Indian Ocean this April as part of the Tastemaker Series at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
With a career spanning more than 35 years, two Michelin-starred restaurants and a long-standing presence on British television, Purnell’s residency will take place from 3 to 6 April. His ingredient-led approach will be presented through a curated programme that includes a signature tasting dinner, an intimate cooking class and a closing experience hosted at The Whale Bar, offering guests the opportunity to engage with his cuisine in an informal setting.
Purnell began his culinary career at the age of 14 through a hotel kitchen work placement before refining his skills at the Metropole Hotel and at Simpson’s Restaurant, where he contributed to the restaurant’s first Michelin star. His professional training also includes working alongside chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, as well as experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. Purnell later made history by earning Birmingham’s first Michelin star for Jessica’s in 2005, followed by a Michelin star for Purnell’s, which the restaurant has retained since 2009.
In addition to his restaurant work, Purnell is a well-known figure on British television. He has won Great British Menu twice and has returned to the programme as a mentor. His television appearances also include Saturday Kitchen, and he co-presented My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4.
Recognised for combining technical precision with an approachable style, Purnell’s residency forms part of the St. Regis Maldives’ 2026 Tastemaker Series, a programme designed to showcase international culinary talent through immersive guest experiences. His emphasis on seasonal, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable practices aligns with the resort’s broader commitment to considered luxury and culinary quality.
Set on Vommuli Island, the residency offers guests the opportunity to experience contemporary British gastronomy in a distinctive island setting, with rare access to one of the UK’s most influential chefs.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Jaume to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner at the iconic overwater restaurant alongside their resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive collaboration features the authentic and sophisticated artistry of Chef Jaume, originally from Mallorca and Head Chef of Béns d’Avall in Sóller, Spain, awarded one Michelin star since 2021 and a Michelin Green Star in 2023. Chef Jaume’s cuisine is deeply rooted in family tradition, cultural heritage, and the Mallorcan landscapes, and with his meticulous eye for detail and instinctive sense of harmony, Chef Jaume transforms local, seasonal produce into refined compositions that evoke memory, place, and authenticity. Chef Jaume will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean, the Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptionally curated menu celebrating Chef Jaume and Chef Jameel’s quiet artistry, refined technique, and harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines, with each dish shaped to honour the purity of ingredients and the emotional power of flavour.
“We are excited to collaborate with Chef Jaume on this exclusive dining experience,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Paired with Chef Jameel’s refined techniques and Chef Jaume’s sophisticated creativity and philosophy grounded in a deep respect for nature, this Four-Hands Dinner offers an exceptional evening to celebrate the fusion of soulful cuisine against the spectacular backdrop of the Maldives.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 18 February at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Fuvahmulah receives Tiger Shark Dive Award at DRT Expo KL
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to mark International Women’s Day with ‘Give to Gain’ programme
-
Featured1 week ago
Ten years of turtle conservation: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Olive Ridley Project milestone
-
Excursions1 week ago
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
-
Featured1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme
-
Action1 week ago
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
-
Featured1 week ago
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Maldives brings Fire Horse energy to Lunar New Year celebrations