News
The St. Regis Maldives introduces multi-sensory collaboration with Farina est. 1709
When two houses shaped by centuries of heritage come together, the result is more than a collaboration: it is a sensorial journey. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and Farina est. 1709, the world’s oldest fragrance house, have announced their exclusive partnership, transforming scent into extraordinary travel moments. Blending olfactory tradition with modern hospitality, the collaboration celebrates refinement, craftsmanship and a contemporary vision of luxury – shifting from superficial display to authentic, personal experiences that leave a lasting impression, set within one of the world’s most spectacular destinations.
To mark the beginning of the partnership, the island resort located in the Dhaalu Atoll introduces a curated series of offerings around the Easter season, bringing together fragrance, fine dining and meaningful encounters.
On April 1, an exclusive dinner inspired by the signature notes of the original Eau de Cologne translates the brand’s olfactory heritage into a refined gourmet experience. Each course reflects a distinct scent note: bergamot in ceviche with amberjack and black truffle, orange blossom with prawns, a refreshing lime and peach sorbet, lobster ravioli with grapefruit sabayon, as well as mandarin and vanilla in a delicate mille-feuille accented with lavender and jasmine. The menu unites fragrance and cuisine in a multisensory moment, complemented by carefully selected wines that enhance the aromatic profile of each course.
Throughout April, a bespoke signature cocktail inspired by the fresh, citrus-forward character of Eau de Cologne takes centre stage at the iconic Whale Bar, inviting guests to ease into the evening overlooking the Indian Ocean. The programme is further enriched by exclusive fragrance masterclasses for small groups, offering an intimate introduction to the art of perfumery.
In 1709, Johann Maria Farina laid the foundation of modern perfumery with Eau de Cologne, giving name to an entire fragrance category. Guided by Louise Farina, Managing Director and ninth-generation family member, guests discover the raw ingredients that define the original Eau de Cologne, learn how notes interact and explore how personal expression can be translated into scent. Participants refine the original fragrance base with selected essences, creating their own bespoke perfume – a keepsake that carries the spirit of the resort far beyond the stay.
The partnership is deeply rooted in the heritage of both brands. Caroline Astor, the grande dame of New York society and a defining figure behind the original St. Regis, understood fragrance as a powerful expression of identity, refinement and social ritual. In an era when scent was an essential marker of elegance, perfume accompanied every grand ball, salon gathering and moment of arrival. This appreciation for timeless fragrance lives on today through The St. Regis Maldives partnership with Farina est. 1709, whose heritage mirrors the brand’s own devotion to craftsmanship, tradition and modern luxury.
“When two houses with such strong heritage come together, something truly special emerges. The original Eau de Cologne is a cultural icon with over 300 years of history. This partnership allows us to present our heritage in a setting that itself stands for the highest standards, tradition and timeless elegance,” says Louise Farina.
Beyond the Easter season, the collaboration will remain a highlight of the year and continue in autumn as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme will showcase new fragrances inspired by destinations across the globe, thoughtfully paired with curated culinary experiences where scent, wine and gastronomy converge. The journey is enhanced by exclusive, limited-edition keepsakes – personal treasures that carry the memory of the stay long beyond departure.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of the resort, comments: “We place great value on authentic, thoughtfully crafted experiences. Collaborating with Farina est. 1709 allows us to bring together fragrance and hospitality in a thoughtful way, drawing on shared values of heritage, craft and attention to detail. This partnership reflects our approach to offering our guests something distinctive, rooted in excellence and genuine storytelling.”
With this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and Farina est. 1709 set a statement for a form of luxury that is quiet yet impactful. Fragrance becomes the invisible signature of every stay – subtly present in every moment.
Food
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests to break fast island-style this Ramadan
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests, residents, and visitors to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with meaningful Iftar gatherings, just a short 15-minute speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Designed for colleagues, friends, and families to come together in a relaxed island setting, the resort offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere to share the blessings of the season over a thoughtfully curated Iftar spread.
Hosted daily throughout Ramadan, from 18th February to 19th March at Element X restaurant from 06:00 — 07:15 PM, the Iftar experience features an extensive buffet showcasing traditional Maldivian flavours alongside popular regional favourites. Guests can enjoy juice, dates, mixed dry fruits and nuts, yoghurt, Maldivian short eats, a selection of main courses, and desserts, offering a wholesome and festive dining experience in the spirit of Ramadan.
The experience is well suited for corporate gatherings and family groups, with special packages available for group reservations, and guests are encouraged to confirm their bookings at least 24 hours in advance. Convenient speedboat transfers make the island easily accessible for those joining the evening gathering.
This Ramadan, gather your loved ones and share the joy of togetherness over a memorable island Iftar experience at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.
For details and bookings, please call +960 934 2685 / +960 934 2550, or email fbreservations.ailafushi@coloursofoblu.com.
Family
Kuda Villingili to host family-focused Easter celebration with dining, wellness events
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Easter Celebration 2026 programme, inviting guests to experience a week of festivities inspired by the playful charm of Candy Land, reinterpreted through the resort’s signature approach to calm, space and understated luxury.
Located on a private island in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort features 75 villas and residences designed to offer privacy and connection to the surrounding natural environment. The Easter programme has been structured to combine dining, wellness, family activities and ocean-based experiences.
The Easter calendar includes a series of themed dining events intended to bring families and friends together throughout the week. Guests will be able to explore curated culinary journeys such as Caravan of Flavours, Pan-Asian Voyage and the Easter Grapevine Dinner, each designed to showcase diverse global cuisines in a convivial setting.
A key highlight will be the Kuda Villingili Grand Easter Gala Buffet on Easter Sunday, featuring festive dishes, live cooking stations and live band entertainment. The celebration aims to serve as the focal point of the week’s activities.
For guests seeking a more relaxed island-style experience, the Surfside Sunset BBQ at Raalhu Bar will present flame-grilled specialities and fresh seafood against the backdrop of the Chickens surf break, accompanied by sunset views and live music.
Younger guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Little Chefs of Kuda: Easter Baking Workshop, a hands-on culinary session designed to introduce children to baking in a playful environment.
Wellbeing remains central to the resort’s Easter offering. A series of wellness experiences will be available throughout the week, including sound healing sessions, Ocean Breeze Yoga conducted over the open sea, and guided yoga flows focused on balance and mindfulness.
These activities are designed to provide space for families, couples and friends to reconnect and mark Easter as a period of renewal and shared experience.
For guests interested in marine activities, MSTS Dive & Water Sports will offer a range of Easter-themed experiences. Young guests can explore introductory diving through the Seal Team for Kids programme, while families can participate in an Easter Kayak Race across the lagoon.
A customised Big Game Fishing experience will also be available for those seeking a more private excursion on the Indian Ocean.
At Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, the Candy Land theme will be brought to life through Easter egg hunts, baking sessions, arts and crafts, themed movie nights and games. The programme has been designed to provide structured activities for children while allowing parents time to relax.
With a combination of festive dining, wellness programming and ocean-based experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Easter Celebration 2026 aims to offer a balanced island escape that blends seasonal celebration with tranquillity.
More information on the Candy Land Easter programme is available via the resort’s official brochure and website.
Awards
Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi earn top scores in 2026 Booking.com awards
Constance Hospitality has been recognised in the 2026 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with its Maldivian resorts achieving some of the highest scores within the group’s portfolio.
In the Maldives, Constance Halaveli Maldives received an outstanding score of 9.8 out of 10, while Constance Moofushi Maldives achieved 9.7. The ratings, based on verified guest reviews, reflect consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service delivery.
Constance Halaveli Maldives, known for its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, personalised service and refined dining concepts, continues to perform strongly among travellers. Constance Moofushi Maldives, positioned as a barefoot chic resort with an all-inclusive concept, also maintains a high guest approval rating, supported by its diving experiences and relaxed island atmosphere.
While the wider Constance portfolio across the Indian Ocean was recognised, the Maldives properties stand out as the group’s highest-rated resorts in the 2026 awards cycle.
Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Jacques Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of Constance Hospitality, stated that the awards reflect the professionalism and commitment of the teams on the ground. He added that guest feedback remains central to maintaining service standards and delivering consistent experiences across the group’s destinations.
The recognition reinforces the position of Constance Halaveli Maldives and Constance Moofushi Maldives as leading performers within the Maldives’ competitive luxury hospitality sector.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to mark International Women’s Day with ‘Give to Gain’ programme
-
Action1 week ago
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
-
Featured1 week ago
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Culture6 days ago
Kuda Villingili presents family-focused Eid al-Fitr experience in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Maldives brings Fire Horse energy to Lunar New Year celebrations
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Strong demand sees Kandooma Maldives 2026 concert series selling out early
-
Cooking7 days ago
Michelin-starred Chef Jaume collaborates with One&Only Reethi Rah’s TAPASAKE for four-hands dinner
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core earns triple honours at Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards