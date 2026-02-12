The St. Regis Maldives introduces multi-sensory collaboration with Farina est. 1709

When two houses shaped by centuries of heritage come together, the result is more than a collaboration: it is a sensorial journey. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and Farina est. 1709, the world’s oldest fragrance house, have announced their exclusive partnership, transforming scent into extraordinary travel moments. Blending olfactory tradition with modern hospitality, the collaboration celebrates refinement, craftsmanship and a contemporary vision of luxury – shifting from superficial display to authentic, personal experiences that leave a lasting impression, set within one of the world’s most spectacular destinations.

To mark the beginning of the partnership, the island resort located in the Dhaalu Atoll introduces a curated series of offerings around the Easter season, bringing together fragrance, fine dining and meaningful encounters.

On April 1, an exclusive dinner inspired by the signature notes of the original Eau de Cologne translates the brand’s olfactory heritage into a refined gourmet experience. Each course reflects a distinct scent note: bergamot in ceviche with amberjack and black truffle, orange blossom with prawns, a refreshing lime and peach sorbet, lobster ravioli with grapefruit sabayon, as well as mandarin and vanilla in a delicate mille-feuille accented with lavender and jasmine. The menu unites fragrance and cuisine in a multisensory moment, complemented by carefully selected wines that enhance the aromatic profile of each course.

Throughout April, a bespoke signature cocktail inspired by the fresh, citrus-forward character of Eau de Cologne takes centre stage at the iconic Whale Bar, inviting guests to ease into the evening overlooking the Indian Ocean. The programme is further enriched by exclusive fragrance masterclasses for small groups, offering an intimate introduction to the art of perfumery.

In 1709, Johann Maria Farina laid the foundation of modern perfumery with Eau de Cologne, giving name to an entire fragrance category. Guided by Louise Farina, Managing Director and ninth-generation family member, guests discover the raw ingredients that define the original Eau de Cologne, learn how notes interact and explore how personal expression can be translated into scent. Participants refine the original fragrance base with selected essences, creating their own bespoke perfume – a keepsake that carries the spirit of the resort far beyond the stay.

The partnership is deeply rooted in the heritage of both brands. Caroline Astor, the grande dame of New York society and a defining figure behind the original St. Regis, understood fragrance as a powerful expression of identity, refinement and social ritual. In an era when scent was an essential marker of elegance, perfume accompanied every grand ball, salon gathering and moment of arrival. This appreciation for timeless fragrance lives on today through The St. Regis Maldives partnership with Farina est. 1709, whose heritage mirrors the brand’s own devotion to craftsmanship, tradition and modern luxury.

“When two houses with such strong heritage come together, something truly special emerges. The original Eau de Cologne is a cultural icon with over 300 years of history. This partnership allows us to present our heritage in a setting that itself stands for the highest standards, tradition and timeless elegance,” says Louise Farina.

Beyond the Easter season, the collaboration will remain a highlight of the year and continue in autumn as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme will showcase new fragrances inspired by destinations across the globe, thoughtfully paired with curated culinary experiences where scent, wine and gastronomy converge. The journey is enhanced by exclusive, limited-edition keepsakes – personal treasures that carry the memory of the stay long beyond departure.

Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of the resort, comments: “We place great value on authentic, thoughtfully crafted experiences. Collaborating with Farina est. 1709 allows us to bring together fragrance and hospitality in a thoughtful way, drawing on shared values of heritage, craft and attention to detail. This partnership reflects our approach to offering our guests something distinctive, rooted in excellence and genuine storytelling.”

With this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and Farina est. 1709 set a statement for a form of luxury that is quiet yet impactful. Fragrance becomes the invisible signature of every stay – subtly present in every moment.