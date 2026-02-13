The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secures Forbes Five-Star rating for fourth consecutive year

Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, has announced its 2026 Star Awards. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

In addition to this distinguished recognition, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and Summer Pavilion each received Four-Star honours, while IWAU earned a Recommended rating, further underscoring the resort’s commitment to excellence across hospitality, wellness and culinary experiences.

Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll and designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is defined by its iconic spherical architecture, inspired by the circular forms of the turquoise lagoon and the movement of ocean breezes. Nestled along white-sand beach coves and set above vibrant azure waters, the resort’s luxury villas seamlessly blend island living with modern design. Each villa features panoramic water views, an infinity pool, a spacious sundeck, and the dedicated attention of an Aris Meeha, island butler. A dynamic culinary scene unfolds across seven restaurants and bars, located on the resort’s dedicated Culinary Island and at Fari Marina Village. Guests may also enjoy a range of curated recreational experiences or unwind at The Ritz- Carlton Spa, which exclusively features Bamford organic products.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious, globally recognised accolade and to be named a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel for the fourth consecutive year,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This achievement truly belongs to our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose artistry, dedication and quiet mastery bring our island to life each and every day. Since opening in June 2021, their commitment to refined, thoughtful hospitality has defined our journey. Together, they continue to shape meaningful experiences for our guests, guided by our promise to Embrace the Circle of Island Life and deliver service that is both personal and enduring.”

Forbes Travel Guide’s highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers 100 countries.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”