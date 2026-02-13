Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secures Forbes Five-Star rating for fourth consecutive year
Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, has announced its 2026 Star Awards. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
In addition to this distinguished recognition, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and Summer Pavilion each received Four-Star honours, while IWAU earned a Recommended rating, further underscoring the resort’s commitment to excellence across hospitality, wellness and culinary experiences.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll and designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is defined by its iconic spherical architecture, inspired by the circular forms of the turquoise lagoon and the movement of ocean breezes. Nestled along white-sand beach coves and set above vibrant azure waters, the resort’s luxury villas seamlessly blend island living with modern design. Each villa features panoramic water views, an infinity pool, a spacious sundeck, and the dedicated attention of an Aris Meeha, island butler. A dynamic culinary scene unfolds across seven restaurants and bars, located on the resort’s dedicated Culinary Island and at Fari Marina Village. Guests may also enjoy a range of curated recreational experiences or unwind at The Ritz- Carlton Spa, which exclusively features Bamford organic products.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious, globally recognised accolade and to be named a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel for the fourth consecutive year,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “This achievement truly belongs to our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose artistry, dedication and quiet mastery bring our island to life each and every day. Since opening in June 2021, their commitment to refined, thoughtful hospitality has defined our journey. Together, they continue to shape meaningful experiences for our guests, guided by our promise to Embrace the Circle of Island Life and deliver service that is both personal and enduring.”
Forbes Travel Guide’s highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers 100 countries.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Awards
Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi earn top scores in 2026 Booking.com awards
Constance Hospitality has been recognised in the 2026 Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with its Maldivian resorts achieving some of the highest scores within the group’s portfolio.
In the Maldives, Constance Halaveli Maldives received an outstanding score of 9.8 out of 10, while Constance Moofushi Maldives achieved 9.7. The ratings, based on verified guest reviews, reflect consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service delivery.
Constance Halaveli Maldives, known for its spacious overwater and beachfront villas, personalised service and refined dining concepts, continues to perform strongly among travellers. Constance Moofushi Maldives, positioned as a barefoot chic resort with an all-inclusive concept, also maintains a high guest approval rating, supported by its diving experiences and relaxed island atmosphere.
While the wider Constance portfolio across the Indian Ocean was recognised, the Maldives properties stand out as the group’s highest-rated resorts in the 2026 awards cycle.
Commenting on the recognition, Jean-Jacques Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of Constance Hospitality, stated that the awards reflect the professionalism and commitment of the teams on the ground. He added that guest feedback remains central to maintaining service standards and delivering consistent experiences across the group’s destinations.
The recognition reinforces the position of Constance Halaveli Maldives and Constance Moofushi Maldives as leading performers within the Maldives’ competitive luxury hospitality sector.
Awards
Villa Park secures second straight HolidayCheck Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the HolidayCheck Award 2026 for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued guest trust and consistently strong feedback.
Set on one of the Maldives’ largest natural islands in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA) region, Villa Park is a standout choice for families seeking a lush, activity-filled escape. With tropical greenery woven throughout the island, long stretches of beach, and a wide range of experiences to suit every age, the resort offers the space and variety that make family travel feel effortless. From active lagoon days to slower, restorative moments, families can shape each day around what matters most to them.
Villa Park is also home to an extensive range of Beach Pool Villas, offering picture-perfect settings designed for easy indoor-outdoor living. Surrounded by palms and gardens, these private stays deliver the bright, tropical backdrop guests return for and love to capture.
For families, the island experience is elevated further by Park Players, positioned as the Maldives’ largest kids’ club, with a dedicated world of play, creativity, and discovery. The combination of nature, space, and things to do across the island continues to shape Villa Park’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most trusted family resorts.
Awards
Pulse Hotels & Resorts recognised for guest experience excellence at Singapore Business Awards
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, a global hospitality development company renowned for creating extraordinary holiday experiences, has been honoured with the Experiential Hospitality and Guest Experience Excellence Award at the Singapore Business Awards 2026.
Presented by APAC Insider as part of its Singapore Business Awards programme, this accolade celebrates organisations that exemplify innovation, performance, and transformative impact across competitive industries in Singapore’s vibrant business landscape. Winners were selected through a rigorous, research-driven assessment process that prioritises merit and contribution to excellence.
The Experiential Hospitality and Guest Experience Excellence Award recognises a hospitality operator that has elevated guest experiences through differentiated service offerings, innovative guest engagement, and a commitment to exceeding evolving traveller expectations. Pulse’s recognition underscores its success in integrating creativity, thoughtful design, service excellence, and memorable experiences across its portfolio.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts currently operates a diverse portfolio of acclaimed properties across the Maldives, each tailored to distinct guest preferences and travel lifestyles. The group’s portfolio includes The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island retreat; Kandima Maldives, a vibrant lifestyle island resort offering extensive activities and dining options; Nova Maldives, a contemporary all-inclusive destination designed for connection and adventure; and Eri Maldives, an eco-chic lifestyle island resort nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll. Pulse is expanding its footprint with additional projects scheduled to launch in 2026 and 2027, including integrated residential experiences such as The Coral Residences at Kandima, which promise to redefine luxury living and holiday lifestyles in the Maldives.
Commenting on the win, the leadership of Pulse Hotels & Resorts emphasised the company’s unwavering focus on guest-centric innovation and meaningful hospitality. This award reflects the group’s strategic vision of elevating the ordinary into extraordinary moments that resonate with travellers from around the world.
Since its founding in 2015, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has built a reputation as a forward-thinking hospitality brand driven by entrepreneurial spirit and a mission to deliver extraordinary holiday experiences filled with happiness, well-being and delight. The group’s values — rooted in being smart, playful, responsible and human — inform how it engages guests, collaborators and communities alike.
The Singapore Business Awards 2026 winners were publicly announced in February 2026, with Pulse’s accolade highlighting the group’s commitment to service excellence and experiential hospitality in one of Asia’s most competitive business environments.
