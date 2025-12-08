Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award

Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its win as “World’s Leading Airport Resort 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA), held this year in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Tourism leaders and industry pioneers from around the globe gathered for the Grand Final Gala Ceremony to celebrate the finest achievements in global travel, tourism, and hospitality.

This prestigious accolade marks HIH’s 14th consecutive win in this category — a milestone that underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, comfort, and world-class service. In addition to this achievement, HIH has also been honoured as “Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel” nine times, first earning recognition from the World Travel Awards in 2009.

Speaking on the achievement, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious global award once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests. Hulhule Island Hotel continues to stand proudly in all its glory, delivering exceptional experiences year after year. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for airport hospitality in the region and beyond.”

Hulhule Island Hotel extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support in achieving this extraordinary milestone.