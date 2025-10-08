Amilla Maldives embarks on ‘Around the World in Wonder’ festive journey

Sun Siyam Olhuveli will transform into a realm of ancient legends and eerie excitement this Halloween with its themed celebration, The Return of the Mummy. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in two days of themed activities, family games, and live entertainment throughout the resort.

The highlight of the celebration will be a beachfront performance by Swedish DJ and rising international talent Caroline Roxy. A multifaceted artist—DJ, singer-songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and former model—Caroline is known for fusing energetic electronic beats with pop-inspired rhythms. Drawing on her musical upbringing and experience performing at festivals in cities such as Stockholm and Los Angeles, she is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to bring a captivating energy to the shores of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.

The festivities will begin on 31 October 2025 with a Halloween Beach Fest, featuring mummy-themed games, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treat adventures, and the popular Mummy Dance Freeze for younger guests. As night falls, the Lagoon Bar will become the centre of the celebration, with flickering lights, pulsing music, and a much-anticipated DJ set by Caroline Roxy. Her performance will combine haunting melodies with powerful electronic rhythms, setting the tone for an unforgettable Halloween evening.

Celebrations will continue on 1 November 2025 with treasure hunts, themed cupcake and marshmallow workshops for children, and a sunset pirate cruise. Adults can take part in a Halloween boot camp before the evening concludes with a fire show and live music by Hightides at the Lagoon Bar.

Blending ancient Egyptian mystery with island charm, The Return of the Mummy at Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a unique Halloween adventure where the legends of the past meet the magic of the Maldives.