The Nautilus Maldives honoured in 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Awards

In an increasingly fast-paced world, The Nautilus Maldives stands as a sanctuary where time slows and moments linger — a place that continues to capture the attention of discerning travellers. This haven of unhurried living has once again been recognised in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by readers in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

The accolade reaffirms the island’s quiet ability to enchant. With just 26 exclusive ocean and beach houses, The Nautilus offers complete privacy and a philosophy built entirely around individual freedom. Dining is available whenever a guest desires, and experiences unfold as inspiration strikes. A secluded sandbank transforms into a private dining room, and the Maldivian night sky becomes a stage for endless wonder.

“To be recognised again by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers is deeply meaningful,” said Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “Our guests come seeking beauty, but what they discover and cherish is freedom — the freedom to design their own rhythm and to create moments that are theirs alone.”

At The Nautilus, luxury is defined as liberation. Guests may drift through the UNESCO-protected waters of Baa Atoll, indulge in a Solasta Spa ritual without time limits, or share vintage champagne beneath a canopy of stars. Each stay unfolds as a personal narrative — unscripted, unhurried, and unforgettable.

Now in its thirty-eighth year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards remain among the most respected distinctions in global travel. The results, drawn exclusively from readers’ experiences and opinions, continue to represent one of the industry’s most prestigious marks of excellence.