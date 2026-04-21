Featured
The Nautilus Maldives brings back Ocean Discovery Week
The Nautilus Maldives will host Ocean Discovery Week from 2 to 8 August 2026, offering guests a closer exploration of the marine environment in Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Set around the rhythms of the sea, the programme is designed to bring together ocean discovery, photography, storytelling and family participation.
This year’s edition will feature underwater photographer Tobias Friedrich, who will be joined by his wife Isidora and their two sons, Kian and Dorian. Together, they bring a family-based perspective to the programme, shaped by diving, marine advocacy and shared experience.
Tobias Friedrich is known for his underwater photography and his role as a jury member for the Underwater Photographer of the Year. His work has documented marine environments ranging from tropical reefs to Arctic waters. Isidora, a PADI AmbassaDiver, contributes through storytelling linked to ocean exploration, diving safety and conservation. Kian and Dorian, both certified junior divers, add a younger perspective to the programme through their own connection with the sea.
Throughout the week, guests will be able to take part in a range of activities including manta ray encounters in Hanifaru Bay, night dives and guided snorkelling on the house reef. The programme also includes photography sessions led by Tobias Friedrich, covering underwater composition, storytelling and image-making. These sessions will range from introductory poolside workshops to more advanced guidance.
Alongside this, Isidora will lead storytelling and engagement sessions, while also guiding children’s activities. Evening events will include outdoor cinema screenings focused on underwater phenomena, as well as talks aimed at giving guests a wider understanding of the marine world.
At Naiboli, an Ocean Gallery will display Tobias Friedrich’s work through books, calendars and selected pieces, some of which will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will go towards marine conservation initiatives.
For younger guests, Ocean Discovery Week will also be reflected in the Young Wonderers programme. Activities will include coral planting sessions with the resort’s resident marine biologist, along with ocean-themed art, storytelling and reef exploration.
The Nautilus Maldives is presenting Ocean Discovery Week as a programme shaped less by fixed schedules than by shared experiences in and around the sea. Through diving, photography, storytelling and conservation-based activities, the week is intended to deepen guests’ understanding of the marine environment while creating opportunities for connection across age groups.
Featured
Kandooma Maldives offers complimentary third night on premium villa stays
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests the opportunity to extend their stays through a promotional campaign in which every third night is complimentary across selected premium villa categories.
The offer applies to Beach Houses and Overwater Villas and extends beyond a standard Stay 3 Pay 2 structure. Guests can also book under Stay 6 Pay 4, Stay 9 Pay 6, and longer-stay formats, with every third night free for stays of up to 30 nights.
Available exclusively to IHG One Rewards members, the promotion forms part of IHG’s Asia Pacific “One More Moment” campaign. It is valid for bookings made before 1 May 2026, with travel available through to the end of the year, subject to blackout dates.
The offer also includes no upfront payment and free cancellation up to three days before arrival, giving travellers added flexibility when planning future stays.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said the offer builds on the appeal of a familiar stay incentive while giving guests more scope to extend their time at the resort.
“Our members really value the simplicity of a Stay 3 Pay 2 offer, but what makes this particularly appealing is the ability to extend that benefit across longer stays,” she said.
“It is about giving guests the freedom to enjoy one more dive, one more spa treatment, or simply one more unhurried day on the island.”
Located in South Malé Atoll, around 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is positioned as a private island resort with a focus on diving, family-friendly facilities and accessible Maldives holidays. The resort offers a range of accommodation categories, several dining venues, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
Featured
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives blend family travel with marine discovery
As family travel patterns continue to evolve, with multigenerational holidays and “schoolcations” becoming a growing part of the market, Four Seasons is positioning its Maldives resorts as destinations where families can combine leisure with learning, exploration and shared experiences. Through programmes at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the brand is offering a Maldives-based approach to family travel that extends beyond the traditional resort stay.
In the Maldives, the focus is placed on experiences that allow families to spend time together while engaging with the natural environment in direct and practical ways. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, marine education forms a central part of the family offering. Children and teenagers can take part in hands-on initiatives alongside experts from The Manta Trust, learning about coral restoration, manta ray research and ocean conservation. The programme gives younger guests an opportunity to understand the marine ecosystems that define the Maldives while participating in activities linked to ongoing conservation work.
At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the family experience is also shaped by the surrounding lagoon and reef environment. Younger guests can take part in introductory diving, surfing and marine conservation activities designed to build early awareness of the ocean and its ecosystems. These experiences place the Maldives’ natural setting at the centre of the stay, allowing families to engage with the destination through activity as well as observation.
This emphasis on learning through travel reflects wider changes in family tourism, where parents are increasingly looking for holidays that combine recreation with educational value. In the Maldives, that approach has particular relevance, given the country’s dependence on marine ecosystems and its reputation as one of the world’s leading island destinations. By integrating conservation-focused experiences into resort programming, Four Seasons is presenting family travel not only as a period of rest, but also as an opportunity for younger travellers to develop a closer understanding of the environment around them.
The Maldives setting also supports multigenerational travel in practical terms. Resorts such as Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa are well suited to families travelling across age groups, where grandparents, parents and children may all be sharing the same holiday but looking for different forms of engagement. Accommodation, marine activities and wellness offerings can be structured in ways that allow families to spend time together while also catering to different interests and energy levels.
The family proposition is strengthened by the Maldives’ ability to combine relaxation with activities that are tied closely to place. Lagoon-based discovery, reef experiences and conservation work provide a clear alternative to more conventional beach holiday programming. Rather than limiting the stay to accommodation and dining, these activities allow the destination itself to shape the guest experience.
In this context, Four Seasons’ Maldives resorts reflect a broader shift in how luxury family travel is being positioned. The emphasis is no longer only on privacy and comfort, but also on engagement, shared discovery and experiences that carry value beyond the holiday itself. In the Maldives, where marine life and island environments remain central to the visitor experience, that model gives families a way to connect both with each other and with the destination.
Through Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons is therefore presenting a Maldives offering that responds to changing family travel expectations. By combining marine education, outdoor activity and resort-based comfort, the brand is aligning its family travel strategy with the qualities that continue to set the Maldives apart. The result is a version of family travel that is shaped not only by where guests stay, but by what they are able to learn and experience together while they are there.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
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