Awards
The Nautilus Maldives named to Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2026
The Nautilus Maldives has once again earned a place in Condé Nast Traveler’s The Gold List for 2026, standing as the only destination from the Maldives to receive this prestigious recognition. Curated by the publication’s global editors, The Gold List honours destinations that set new benchmarks in luxury and celebrates places that leave a lasting imprint on discerning travellers.
This latest distinction reflects Condé Nast Traveler’s continued recognition of The Nautilus’s singular character and its commitment to crafting unscripted, deeply meaningful journeys. The private island’s captivatingly free-spirited ethos, where moments unfold without hurry and guests embrace a world unbound by schedules, has long drawn admiration from international tastemakers and influential editors. The philosophy of Freedom Unscripted continues to define the island today, evolving through thoughtful craftsmanship and an intuitively personalised approach to luxury.
Since its debut, The Nautilus has emerged as a powerful voice within the ultra-luxury landscape. Its rise was first marked by its success in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, followed by further acclaim through honours such as Tatler’s Best Private Island Retreat and its earlier inclusion in The Gold List. With only twenty-six beach and ocean houses, the private island has since become an unexpected yet compelling benchmark for privacy, individuality and the art of unscripted luxury.
Today’s inclusion in The Gold List 2026 reflects not only sustained excellence but also the private island’s ongoing evolution. From pioneering marine conservation programmes and curating world-class Masters for Masters residencies to elevating its culinary, wellness and personalisation frameworks, The Nautilus continues to shape a new narrative of experiential luxury in the Maldives.
General Manager Adan Gomez shared, “We are honoured to be named once more in The Gold List. Very few resorts have the privilege of receiving this recognition twice in such a short time. It speaks to the passion of our island family and the trust of the guests who choose The Nautilus as their home in the Maldives. The Gold List recognises destinations that are truly exceptional. To be acknowledged again reinforces The Nautilus’s place among the world’s most inspiring luxury resorts. It is a moment of great pride, and a meaningful affirmation of our philosophy rooted in freedom, individuality and authenticity.”
As The Nautilus looks ahead, this accolade strengthens its resolve to remain a place where time slows, creativity thrives and every journey is curated entirely around the guest. A world shaped by them, and for them.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli was honored with the coveted ‘Best Resort’ title at the 17th annual ‘Stylish Escape’ Bund Design Hotels Awards, during a prestigious ceremony held on 3rd December at Shanghai’s former Hendricks Institute on the North Bund. The accolade places the resort among a select group of properties shaping the future of design-led hospitality.
Presented by The Bund Media, an influential voice in the industry for over two decades, the award is celebrated as a definitive barometer for hotel design and innovation. The event, which also marked the launch of the new MILESTONE Landmark Awards, gathered over one hundred distinguished guests from the global architecture, design, and art communities.
The award recognises Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s exceptional contribution to redefining modern hospitality. The resort masterfully embodies the spirit of contemporary design, seamlessly blending commercial vitality, artistic ambiance, and a rich humanistic fabric. Its revolutionary approach to aesthetics has set a new standard for what constitutes an asset of lasting beauty.
“We are honoured by this recognition,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Here, nature defines the architecture. The island’s beaches, vegetation, and reef form the heart of the design, with every structure shaped to enhance, not overshadow, its surroundings. Our team is deeply committed to preserving this balance, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the island.”
True to its philosophy, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers guests an intimate island hideaway in a breathtakingly boutique setting. As a quintessential spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect, the resort stands as a beacon of thoughtful, human-centric design in the heart of the Maldives.
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its win as “World’s Leading Airport Resort 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA), held this year in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Tourism leaders and industry pioneers from around the globe gathered for the Grand Final Gala Ceremony to celebrate the finest achievements in global travel, tourism, and hospitality.
This prestigious accolade marks HIH’s 14th consecutive win in this category — a milestone that underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, comfort, and world-class service. In addition to this achievement, HIH has also been honoured as “Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel” nine times, first earning recognition from the World Travel Awards in 2009.
Speaking on the achievement, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious global award once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests. Hulhule Island Hotel continues to stand proudly in all its glory, delivering exceptional experiences year after year. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for airport hospitality in the region and beyond.”
Hulhule Island Hotel extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support in achieving this extraordinary milestone.
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), the world’s largest seaplane operator, has once again strengthened its position as a global aviation leader with new accolades at the World Travel Awards 2025. The airline was named the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025 and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025, acknowledging its continued contribution to air connectivity across the Maldives. The 32nd Annual World Travel Awards ceremony took place at Exhibition World Bahrain and was attended by more than 300 leaders from the international tourism industry.
Established in 1993, TMA has played a central role in shaping the Maldives’ aviation and tourism sectors. Operating the world’s largest seaplane fleet with 65 DHC-6 Twin Otters and serving over 80 resort destinations, the airline provides vital connectivity across the archipelago with a focus on safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Conducting more than 400 flights daily, TMA remains essential in enabling access to resort islands nationwide.
Commenting on the achievement, A.U.M. Fawzy, CEO of Trans Maldivian Airways, said: “This prestigious recognition from the World Travel Awards, year after year, reflects the trust placed in our team by our partners and guests, and the responsibility we carry as the primary air service provider connecting resort destinations across the Maldives. At TMA, our focus remains on continuous improvement and building on decades of service excellence. As the tourism industry in the Maldives continues to evolve and grow, we will continue strengthening our operations and supporting the long-term development of the Maldives as a world-leading destination.”
TMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through ongoing investments in fleet upgrades, infrastructure, staff training, and technology-driven improvements, ensuring it meets rising demand while maintaining its hallmark of dependable service.
As the Maldives prepares for further growth in visitor arrivals, Trans Maldivian Airways remains committed to working closely with industry partners, supporting national tourism objectives, and ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests visiting the country’s island destinations.
