Serenity Spa at Baros Maldives introduces new rituals, multi-day wellness journeys

Baros Maldives unveils a renewed Serenity Spa menu this season, marking a thoughtful evolution of the island’s wellness offering. Designed for travellers seeking restoration with tangible results, the new menu positions Baros as a refined glowcation destination — where meaningful relaxation meets visible, lasting wellbeing.

Set within the lush heart of the island, Serenity Spa is reached by a winding sandy path, accompanied by birdsong, palms and the soft scent of tropical blooms. Here, wellness moves beyond passive pampering. Baros blends time-honoured Asian healing traditions with modern techniques, advanced skincare and potent natural actives, creating experiences that restore balance, enhance radiance and invite deeper rest.

Central to the new menu is a curated collection of island-inspired signature rituals. Baros Forest Therapy draws on the calming power of nature, combining grounding essential oils, guided inhalation, flowing massage, a mineral-rich mud mask and a soothing scalp massage to ease stress and reconnect body and mind. The Serenity Green Signature and Walk in the Garden rituals further reflect Baros’ forested landscape, using botanical actives, aromatherapy and intuitive bodywork for deeply sensory renewal.

Serenity Spa’s enhanced product portfolio brings together globally respected wellness brands. Natura Bissé introduces science-led facial and body therapies, while Aromatherapy Associates offers mood-enhancing massages designed to support sleep, relaxation and emotional wellbeing. Obsidian for Men delivers focused, mineral-rich treatments and Margaret Dabbs elevates hand and foot care into restorative rituals.

“Each product has been carefully selected for its efficacy and its ability to work in harmony with our nature-led environment,” says Tri Wardani, Cluster Director of Spa at Baros Maldives. “This allows us to offer treatments that are both sensorial and results-driven, without losing the calm, understated essence of Baros.”

Complementing the menu are two wellness journeys, offered over three, five and seven days. Each combines personalised therapies, advanced facials, daily movement practices and time in nature, designed to be experienced at a personal pace.

“This new chapter at Serenity Spa is a natural evolution of what Baros has always stood for,” shares Ibrahim Shijah, the General Manager of Baros Maldives. “It is about deepening the guest experience, with wellness that feels natural, intelligent and entirely in tune with our island.”

Please contact reservations@baros.com or +960 664 2672 for booking enquiries.